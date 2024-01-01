替代项 - Fundbox
Revolut
revolut.com
一款解决所有金钱问题的应用程序。从您的日常支出，到通过储蓄和投资规划您的未来，Revolut 可以帮助您从资金中获得更多收益。
Revolut Business
revolut.com
一个无边界账户，在一个地方提供强大的个性化工具，让您能够最终控制您的企业财务。
Holvi
holvi.com
您的自营职业一站式账户。 银行业务、发票和簿记 – 以及新的商业信用卡。一切都集中在一处，因此您可以专注于重要的事情。这就是工作生活的简化。
Lendio
lendio.com
总部位于犹他州的 Lendio（以前称为 Funding Universe）由 Brock Blake 和 Trent Miskin 于 2011 年创立，是美国一个针对小企业主的免费在线贷款市场。
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch 是一种新型数字保险公司，可以保护初创公司免受错误、诉讼和攻击。
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
购买欧洲高增长私营企业的股票。
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
On-demand working capital for growing businesses. FundThrough offers businesses instant access to funds from unpaid invoices on an easy-to-use, online funding platform. Funding facility ranges from $500 to over $2 million, depending on the strength of the business' sales. Wherever a business is in i...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova is a SEC-regulated alternative investment fund that allows you to invest in 12+ exotic alternative asset classes by simply investing in one fund. Our investment experts allocate your money in assets like wine, art, startups, crypto, real estate, and others. You may consider it a Mutual Fund...
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva envisions a financially inclusive world where all people hold the power to improve their own lives.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy 是欧洲领先的端到端并购平台，帮助创始人和企业收购者在短短 30 天内完成收购。 您买卖企业的端到端平台。 Foundy 帮助创始人和收购方完成收购的速度比传统并购流程快 3 倍，且更具成本效益。
Seedrs
seedrs.com
通过欧洲顶级股权众筹网站 Seedrs，在线投资最佳新创业企业的机会，并筹集种子和天使投资。
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker 是一家专为您开展业务的方式而打造的保险经纪公司。您可以享受到便捷的技术以及来自最佳经纪商的顶级服务。