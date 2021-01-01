替代项 - FreshMail
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美国云软件公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。它提供 (CRM) 客户关系管理服务，还销售一套互补的企业应用程序，专注于客户服务、营销自动化、分析和应用程序开发。 2020 年，《财富》杂志根据员工满意度调查，将 Salesforce 在“最适宜工作的 100 家公司名单”中排名第六。
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp 是一个美国营销自动化平台和电子邮件营销服务。该平台是其运营商 Rocket Science Group 的商业名称，该公司是一家美国公司，由 Ben Chestnut 和 Mark Armstrong 于 2001 年创立，Dan Kurzius 后来加入。 “Mailchimp 以其最受欢迎的电子贺卡角色命名，于 2001 年推出，多年来一直是一个副项目，每月收入几千美元。” Mailchimp 最初是一项付费服务，并于 2009 年添加了免费增值选项。一年之内，其用户群从 85,000 人增长到 450,000 人。到 2014 年 6 月，它每月代表用户发送超过 ...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. 是一家美国金融服务、商业服务聚合商和移动支付公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。该公司销售软件和硬件支付产品，并已扩展到小型企业服务领域。该公司由 Jack Dorsey 和 Jim McKelvey 于 2009 年创立，并于 2010 年推出首个应用程序和服务。自 2015 年 11 月起，该公司在纽约证券交易所上市，股票代码为 SQ。
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive 是一款易于使用、用户评价排名第一的 CRM 工具。获得更多合格的销售线索并发展您的业务。注册 14 天免费试用。
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
促进销售的电子邮件营销软件。 创建、发送和跟踪电子邮件营销活动，帮助您建立强大的客户群。从精美的电子邮件模板到易于使用的编辑器，从自动化工具到实时分析，Zoho Campaigns 拥有一切。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. 是一家在线营销公司，总部位于马萨诸塞州沃尔瑟姆，在科罗拉多州拉夫兰设有办事处；和纽约，纽约。 该公司成立于1995年，后于2015年出售给Endurance International。
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
利用自动化、登陆页面和调查等功能创建高级电子邮件营销活动。通过 14 天试用期免费使用高级功能！
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid（也称为 Twilio SendGrid）是一个位于科罗拉多州丹佛市的客户通信平台，用于交易和营销电子邮件。该公司由 Isaac Saldana、Jose Lopez 和 Tim Jenkins 于 2009 年创立，并通过 Techstars 加速器计划进行孵化。 截至 2017 年，SendGrid 已筹集超过 8100 万美元，并在科罗拉多州丹佛市设有办事处；科罗拉多州博尔德；加利福尼亚州欧文市；加利福尼亚州雷德伍德城；该公司于 2017 年 11 月 16 日在纽约证券交易所上市。Twilio 于 2019 年 2 月收购了 SendGrid。
Freshsales
freshworks.com
通过情境驱动的销售加速您的收入 通过 Freshsales 实现个性化参与、缩短销售周期并发展您的业务 功能齐全的产品套件适合各种规模的企业。您的团队一定会喜欢的令人耳目一新的云软件。支持|销售|信息技术管理 |云PBX
ConvertKit
convertkit.com
获取发展博客和业务所需的电子邮件营销工具和自动化。立即加入超过 100,000 名创作者并尝试 ConvertKit。
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
使用我们安全的客户端软件设计您自己的客户端或客户门户访问：全品牌登录、仪表板和带有白标的电子邮件通知
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse 为电子邮件营销软件、登陆页面创建器、网络研讨会托管等提供在线平台。无需信用卡即可免费试用 30 天！
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
自动化您的营销并将所有交付渠道整合到一个平台上：电子邮件、网络推送通知、短信、Viber。 © 2021
Systeme
systeme.io
Systeme.io 拥有发展在线业务所需的所有工具。单击此处创建您的免费帐户！
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
使用 HelpCrunch 一体化工具集扩展您的支持、营销和销售 - 您所需的一切现在都集中在一处。
AWeber
aweber.com
立即免费试用 AWeber，获取所有解决方案来扩大您的电子邮件列表、与您的受众互动并增加销量。无需信用卡。
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
通过令人难忘的电子邮件营销推动成果。使用 Campaign Monitor 简单的电子邮件营销和自动化工具，与受众建立联系从未如此简单。
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell 是一款用户友好的销售自动化 CRM，可帮助销售代表赢得更多交易，并提供快速入职、强大的报告和 100% 免费支持。
Hoppy Copy
hoppycopy.co
编写高转化率电子邮件的速度提高 10 倍。 节省无数写作时间。使用 AI 在几秒钟内为数百个不同的电子邮件营销活动、水滴、时事通讯等生成强大的文案 ⚡
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt 为销售、营销和客户服务团队提供 CRM 软件以及出色的客户支持和知识库。加入我们！
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo 的使命是通过提供高度可定制的应用程序，为小型企业提供经济实惠且易于使用的解决方案，以便与客户进行协作。
Cakemail
cakemail.com
发送人们想要的电子邮件所需的所有工具。利用发送营销和交易电子邮件所需的工具和持续支持来吸引受众并发展您的业务。
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
电子邮件营销服务可吸引订阅者、培养潜在客户、发送精美且响应迅速的电子邮件并跟踪结果。
Sender
sender.net
在您的电子邮件列表和收入之间架起桥梁。 Sender 使您能够快速、轻松地与客户保持联系并发展您的业务，同时花费更少。
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus 帮助电子邮件营销人员更高效地工作、发现代价高昂的错误并加快营销活动的绩效。
SendX
sendx.io
电子邮件营销软件可帮助您进行电子邮件营销、点滴营销、列表增长、登陆页面、网络表单、电子邮件弹出窗口和自动化。创建您的电子邮件营销帐户并立即开始免费试用。
EmailOctopus
emailoctopus.com
使用 EmailOctopus 管理和发送电子邮件给您的订阅者，费用要便宜得多。拖放电子邮件生成器、强大的分析、退回/投诉跟踪等。
CleverReach
cleverreach.com
借助 CleverReach 电子邮件营销软件，您可以轻松创建专业的电子邮件营销活动。此外，您可以完美地管理您的收件人并从直观的报告中受益。
Privy
privy.com
Privy.com 是您学习电子商务营销的第一资源...向电子商务专家学习他们的销售额如何从 0 美元增长到 100 万美元。
Workbooks
workbooks.com
使用 Workbooks CRM 推动业务成功，这是一种价格实惠、功能丰富的 CRM 解决方案，使企业能够获取、转化和留住客户。
Levitate
levitate.ai
我们的幸福平台结合了真实的沟通工具、专门的成功专家和人工智能，帮助您建立持久的关系。
Sendy
sendy.co
Sendy 是一款自托管电子邮件新闻通讯应用程序，可让您通过 Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) 发送可跟踪的电子邮件。这使您可以以极低的价格发送经过身份验证的批量电子邮件，而无需牺牲送达率。
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore 是一种零售营销技术，它重新构想了零售商如何通过电子邮件营销和网站个性化与客户沟通。立即申请免费演示！
Totango
totango.com
Totango 是一款客户成功软件，可帮助企业推动收入增长、减少客户流失，同时专注于 SaaS 客户旅程。免费体验 Totango。
iContact
icontact.com
使用 iContact 的商务电子邮件平台发送营销电子邮件非常简单。从注册到发送电子邮件只需几分钟。无需营销经验，无附加条件。
AdRoll
adroll.com
借助 AdRoll 的 AI 驱动营销软件，您可以在一处获得复杂的受众群体定位、跨渠道参与、高级衡量和归因。借助 AdRoll 的增长平台，打造客户喜爱的品牌，将更多访客转变为客户，并提高客户忠诚度。
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch 是为博主、个体企业家、初创公司和企业提供完整的潜在客户增长和电子邮件营销服务。从 B2B 到 B2C，超过 500,000 家企业依靠 Mailmunch 每天产生数千个潜在客户，并通过电子邮件营销增加收入。以下是您可以使用 Mailmunch 执行的所有操作： - 为每个行业和用例构建具有各种选择加入形式的电子邮件列表 - 通过潜在客户培育序列来培育这些潜在客户 - 通过易于构建的方式降低购物车放弃率并产生重复销售自动回复 - 通过高送达率广播推广新活动或宣布产品更新 - 通过我们专为高吸引力而设计的引人注目的登陆页面来提高转化率 Mailmunch 的设置也非常容易。我...
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller 通过查找候选人的电子邮件并发送电子邮件序列，帮助招聘人员找到候选人并与其建立联系。
QuickMail
quickmail.io
发送自动电子邮件并开始更多对话。 我们的软件提高了交付能力并自动执行后续操作，让您事半功倍地获得更多答复。
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai 使用 AI 帮助您向经过验证的潜在客户发送无限量的电子邮件，从而增强您的外展能力。我们确定正确的潜在客户目标、个性化您的电子邮件并跟踪您的营销活动结果，以便您实现不可阻挡的增长。
Selzy
selzy.com
使用 Selzy 电子邮件营销服务立即发送专业的批量电子邮件。跟踪统计数据。进行 A/B 测试。自动化营销活动。 15000 封电子邮件免费。
Rasa.io
rasa.io
无论您的电子邮件列表有 100 封还是 100,000 封 - 每个人都会在时事通讯中收到专门为他们选择的一组文章。 您可以通过 rasa.io 定期为电子邮件列表中的每个人提供真正的好处。不仅是定期，而且是相关的。
Moosend
moosend.com
最简单的电子邮件营销和自动化软件。 Moosend 是最简单、最现代的解决方案，可提供电子邮件营销和自动化体验，从而推动真正的收入增长。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激发参与度的电子邮件自动化软件。 通过可推动转化的个性化内容吸引您的电子邮件受众。 Upland Adestra 是全球领先的第一人称营销电子邮件和生命周期营销解决方案提供商，为全球和成长型品牌提供服务。
Robly
robly.com
Robly 是小型企业营销自动化领域的领先创新者。 Robly 于 2014 年发明了 OpenGen，Robly A.I. 2015年。
Emercury
emercury.net
将更多电子邮件潜在客户转化为客户 了解营销人员用来接触、转化和留住客户的电子邮件营销平台。
SmartrMail
smartrmail.com
Send better email in less time. SmartrMail is the easiest way to send email that delights your customers and gets more sales. We integrate with Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Neto. We're one of the most recommended email marketing apps in the e-commerce space. We have over 130+ five star revi...
DirectIQ
directiq.com
DirectIQ offers an easy-to-use email marketing interface that delivers results. Users can sign-up for free without a credit card and immediately start sending emails campaigns. Email marketers are free to choose from hundreds of modern email templates or to create new ones using a really easy-to-use...
ClickSend
clicksend.com
Communicate with your customers and staff via SMS, voice, email, rich media, direct mail and more with ClickSend. From single to scale by web app, API or integration.
Ungapped
ungapped.com
By integrating core marketing and sales tools, Ungapped aims to make the day-to-day running of a business less messy and more holistic so that growing businesses can create exceptional customer experiences to grow your business. A complete platform for growing businesses with tools for email marketi...
Sendloop
sendloop.com
Sendloop is a marketing tools that automates email marketing to help small businesses grow. No more complex email marketing. Sendloop is the easiest email marketing service. Setup your account in seconds and start sending awesome emails in just a few minutes.
VerticalResponse
verticalresponse.com
VerticalResponse®, a Deluxe company, helps businesses connect with their customers on email, social media and more. Create, manage and optimize email marketing campaigns in just a few clicks, with no design or coding experience needed. Choose from a variety of mobile-responsive, attractive templates...
EasySendy Pro
easysendy.com
EasySendy Pro is an hybrid email marketing platform for digital marketing teams. It integrates with multiple email delivery API relay service providers and enables delivery of email campaigns to a list of opt-in emails. You can split test email deliveries across the relay servers, do email list clea...
Critical Impact
criticalimpact.com
Applying Critical Impact’s innovative email marketing technology, it’s simple for Marketers to deliver dynamic newsletters, targeted marketing messages, surveys, and text messages (SMS) that make a great impact and garner even greater results.
Acymailing
acymailing.com
Newsletter and Marketing automation tool for WordPress & Joomla. User friendly, AcyMailing assist you in every step of your Email campaign: Conception: - Test your content (links, keywords, images) - Avoid your campaign being considered as SPAM - Manage your list - CRM Design: - Drag & Drop Editor -...
UniSender
unisender.com
UniSender is a multi-channel marketing platform for personalized Email and SMS campaigns. It has ready-to-use Email templates, time-saving marketing automation tools, and insightful aggregated statistics. Five-click integrations with popular platforms enable marketing activities to be started quickl...
Vision6
vision6.com.au
Vision6 by Constant Contact is Australia's Most Reliable Email & SMS Marketing Platform Create email campaigns that look beautiful on any device with our class-leading email designer & professionally designed templates. Send powerful promotional or transactional emails with workflow automation & per...
MailBluster
mailbluster.com
MailBluster is an AWS-powered email marketing platform. Users with an AWS account can connect their AWS SES account to MailBluster and take advantage of the platform's incredible features, including unlimited subscriber storage, segmentation, a fully updated Drag & Drop editor, and an HTML editor, a...
Rejoiner
rejoiner.com
Ecommerce email marketing software powered by experts you can count on 24x7. Other email platforms force you to DIY, engage an agency, or hire more full-time staff. Rejoiner comes with email experts who embed with your marketing team. Reduce overhead, execute faster, and grow more proﬁtably. Email m...
OpenMoves
openmoves.com
The OpenMoves OM3 platform is an Enterprise level email marketing platform that's extremely easy to use and comes with our I-do™ and We-do™ services so you can choose how you want to want to work with us (self service or full service). Experience the easiest drag-and-drop functionality to create mob...