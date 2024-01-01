Firebender
With Firebender, you can qualify any company using natural language over scraped websites, job listings, linkedin posts, and more. Ask questions like “Does this company use large language models?”, “Does this company need SOC 2 compliance?”, “What types of clinic patients does this company serve?”. Then export this list of qualified leads as a CSV to use with your favorite outbound tool.
网站： firebender.com
