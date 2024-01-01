The home for cinephiles, Fandor offers a premier library of exceptional indie, international, documentary, and classic films, hand-picked to bring you an unparalleled cinematic experience. Our dozens of genres include styles you know and love from comedy, drama, film noir, and science fiction to rare gems you may have never seen before in creature-feature, Pre-Code, avant-garde, and grindhouse.

