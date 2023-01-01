替代项 - Expandi
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美国云软件公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。它提供 (CRM) 客户关系管理服务，还销售一套互补的企业应用程序，专注于客户服务、营销自动化、分析和应用程序开发。 2020 年，《财富》杂志根据员工满意度调查，将 Salesforce 在“最适宜工作的 100 家公司名单”中排名第六。
Podium
podium.com
通过评论、消息传递、付款、网络聊天等为您的企业提供不公平的优势。
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
适合企业的完整营销自动化和 CRM 软件。在一个平台上组织您的潜在客户捕获、潜在客户管理、销售管理和分析。
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo 是一个数据优先的参与平台，它将智能嵌入您的工作流程中，帮助您执行、分析和改进您的增长策略。
CallRail
callrail.com
电话和网络表单的跟踪和分析。优化您的营销并提高 PPC、SEO 和线下广告活动的投资回报率。
Keap
keap.com
Keap 帮助您发展业务、改善客户服务并增加销售额。选择 Keap Grow、Keap Pro 或 Infusionsoft by Keap 来满足您的业务需求。开始免费试用。
Typeform
typeform.com
构建美观的交互式表单 - 获得更多回复。无需编码。用于测验、研究、反馈、潜在客户开发等的模板。免费注册。
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo 是一家美国订阅式软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，总部位于华盛顿州温哥华，向销售、营销和招聘专业人士出售其商务人士和公司信息数据库的访问权限。该公司最初于 2000 年由创始人 Yonatan Stern 和 Michel Decary 创立，名为 Eliyon Technologies。被 DiscoverOrg 收购后，现任首席执行官为 Henry Schuck。 2020 年，Zoominfo.com 及其相关实体 Zoominfo-privacy.com 和 Zoomprivacy.com 进行了网络钓鱼尝试，从公共互联网来源中窃取个人信息，并以身份盗窃来威胁消费者除非...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sameweb 是一家面向企业和中小型企业 (SMB) 客户的数字情报提供商。该平台提供网络分析服务，并向用户提供有关其客户和竞争对手网络流量的信息。
Avochato
avochato.com
Avochato 正在以简单的方式发送商务短信。我们市场领先的商务短信服务将比以往更快、更有效地将您与客户联系起来。
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
独特的 CRM 软件可帮助小型企业专注于并增加销售额。基于 GTD 和销售额 原则上，我们的销售工具包括联系人和渠道管理。
involve.me
involve.me
提高客户参与度。通过互动漏斗。 用于测验、调查、计算器、表格和付款页面的无代码内容生成器。在客户旅程的每一步创建个性化互动。
AWeber
aweber.com
立即免费试用 AWeber，获取所有解决方案来扩大您的电子邮件列表、与您的受众互动并增加销量。无需信用卡。
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
将简单的 PDF 转换为具有专业外观的交互式且引人入胜的文档、管理营销工具、分析文件等。
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt 为销售、营销和客户服务团队提供 CRM 软件以及出色的客户支持和知识库。加入我们！
Signals
getsignals.ai
将综合浏览量转化为客户。 识别当前正在浏览您网站的公司并将其转化为客户！
Landbot
landbot.io
最强大的无代码聊天机器人构建器 增加您的收入、降低运营成本并取悦您的客户。
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
您与任何专业人士的一级联系。 使用世界上最大、最准确的电子邮件和直拨数据库直接与正确的决策者联系。
about.me
about.me
只需几分钟即可创建免费的单页网站。
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
CoPilot AI 的先进工具集使销售人员能够瞄准最适合的潜在客户、培养优质潜在客户并在 LinkedIn Sales Navigator 上预订更多会议。
Sender
sender.net
在您的电子邮件列表和收入之间架起桥梁。 Sender 使您能够快速、轻松地与客户保持联系并发展您的业务，同时花费更少。
WotNot
wotnot.io
立即自动与您当前和未来的客户进行互动！构建机器人很容易，但获得期望的结果却很难。这就是 WotNot 介入的地方，为您提供定制服务。我们通过我们的无代码聊天机器人平台建立了合格潜在客户的管道，自动化您的支持，而无需增加人员数量。
GetProspect
getprospect.com
LinkedIn 电子邮件查找器 寻找潜在客户的最快方式。 适用于多任务 B2B 销售、招聘和营销经理的潜在客户查找工具。
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam 是一个增长营销平台。我们帮助您开展精彩的活动来发展您的业务。
Floww.ai
floww.ai
Floww.ai 是一款 GenAI 支持的软件套件，可为 B2C 和 B2B2C 企业实现高速销售。 Floww.ai 的集成销售平台提供与现代通信堆栈集成的销售执行 CRM、NoCode 即时分析、营销和工作流程自动化。 Floww.ai 先进的生成式人工智能工具 Sales Co-Pliot 和 Analytics Co-Pliot 通过即时分析和深入洞察，实现高效、高质量的销售方法。大多数 CRM 主要针对 B2B 用例而构建，无法有效适应 B2C 和 B2B2C 业务。现代 B2C 销售的高速度和高容量需要一个集成的销售平台来实现敏捷的销售管理，以快速适应动态的市场环境。
FormAssembly
formassembly.com
FormAssembly 为企业提供了一个易于使用的在线表单生成器。通过我们的无缝网络解决方案与 Salesforce 集成。从今天开始。
Kaspr
kaspr.io
花更少的时间寻找客户并完成您的配额。 Kaspr 是一款 LinkedIn Chrome 扩展程序和仪表板，可让您在几秒钟内访问 B2B 联系人数据。
Purple
purple.com
Purple 是 80 年来最好的床垫技术进步。我们的床垫和枕头提供免费送货、免费退货和 100 晚试用。
Kartra
home.kartra.com
您的在线业务变得轻松 - 在线创建、营销和发布，无需聘请文案、网页开发人员、设计师或系统集成商团队！
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
寻找、接触并赢得您的理想客户。 获取准确的 B2B 公司和联系人数据，以更快地增加收入。
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ 是一个 B2B 销售勘探工具平台。查找潜在客户数据，跟踪购买信号，并为出站勘探提供个性化的冷外展服务。
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
完整的 B2B 入站和出站营销软件。确保您的营销和销售团队从网站流量中获得更多线索，将更多访问者转化为 MQL，并开展完整的营销活动。
Texau
texau.com
TexAu 是一个增长自动化工具箱，可让您生成新的潜在客户，快速轻松地联系他们，并提高您对用户的了解。
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact inform...
Leadfox
leadfox.co
Leadfox: The control center of your online marketing strategies. [http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ] With Leadfox, our marketing automation software, you can deploy and maximize ALL your marketing tactics including emails, advertising, landing pages, pop-ups, banners, A/B tests. Used by thousands of users in mo...
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch 是为博主、个体企业家、初创公司和企业提供完整的潜在客户增长和电子邮件营销服务。从 B2B 到 B2C，超过 500,000 家企业依靠 Mailmunch 每天产生数千个潜在客户，并通过电子邮件营销增加收入。以下是您可以使用 Mailmunch 执行的所有操作： - 为每个行业和用例构建具有各种选择加入形式的电子邮件列表 - 通过潜在客户培育序列来培育这些潜在客户 - 通过易于构建的方式降低购物车放弃率并产生重复销售自动回复 - 通过高送达率广播推广新活动或宣布产品更新 - 通过我们专为高吸引力而设计的引人注目的登陆页面来提高转化率 Mailmunch 的设置也非常容易。我...
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
隆重推出 La Growth Machine，这是第一个多渠道勘探平台，可让您通过 LinkedIn、电子邮件和 Twitter 与潜在客户进行对话。借助 La Growth Machine，您可以： - 从 LinkedIn 或 CSV 文件导入潜在客户，以轻松管理您的勘探工作。 - 通过详细信息丰富您的联系人的个人资料，包括专业和个人电子邮件地址、电话号码、LinkedIn 和 Twitter 个人资料，以获得有关您的潜在客户的宝贵见解。 - 建立多渠道勘探序列，以跨多个接触点有效地与您的潜在客户互动。 - 自动同步 CRM 中的交互（包括与 HubSpot 和 Pipedrive 或 Z...
Marquiz.io
marquiz.io
Marquiz 是一个在线平台，旨在帮助各种规模的企业创建引人入胜的营销测验和调查、收集反馈并推动销售。 Marquiz 提供用户友好的拖放式测验构建器、各种独特的测验模板以及每个测验的免费统计数据。这些功能使您可以轻松创建、编辑和分析您的自定义测验。 Marquiz 的定价计划基于每月产生的销售线索数量，这意味着它们是为满足您独特的业务需求而量身定制的，无论您运营的是小型团队还是大型组织。注册 www.marquiz.io，了解 Marquiz 如何帮助您的企业扩展其营销策略。
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder 是一个创新的 B2B 潜在客户开发和数据丰富平台，彻底改变了销售和营销。在先进算法和人工智能的支持下，它使企业能够发现高质量的潜在客户、丰富客户数据并简化流程。通过与现有系统无缝集成，CUFinder 使公司能够实现个性化通信、节省时间并在当今动态的商业环境中获得竞争优势。体验 CUFinder 的变革力量，为您的销售和营销成功开启新的可能性。
Interact
tryinteract.com
创建互动测验以产生潜在客户并销售产品。 利用测验的力量来扩大您的电子邮件列表、细分您的潜在客户并推荐产品以增加销量。
ShortStack
shortstack.com
加入数以千计的财富 500 强品牌、广告公司和小型企业的行列，使用 ShortStack 打造定制的互动营销活动。 创建可定制的竞赛、抽奖、测验、主题标签赠品、评论参加竞赛、登陆页面、弹出窗口等。
Clearout
clearout.io
批量电子邮件验证 - 准确率超过 98%，符合 GDPR 标准，删除垃圾邮件陷阱，滥用电子邮件验证器，电子邮件查找器，实时 API 99.9% 正常运行时间 - 100 个积分免费试用！
EmailMeForm
emailmeform.com
通过我们安全的在线表格和调查收集付款、客户数据、注册、活动回复和潜在客户 - 使用强大的模板或 DIY。免费注册。
Jebbit
jebbit.com
利用可转化的移动体验，将移动流量转化为可操作的数据。
Leady.com
leady.com
Intuitive B2B lead generation tool. Suitable for all B2B companies, from solo - trader to multinational corporations. Leady 2.0 serves marketing managers with in-depth behavior data on website visitors and email recipients, allow them to monitor 360 - degree view of the customer lifecycle. Subsequen...
Upsellit
us.upsellit.com
UpSellit provides managed conversion optimization that helps the internet's biggest brands boost sales, capture new-to-file leads, stop abandonment, and increase new customer acquisition. In-house creative and development teams perfectly align UpSellit's technologies at targeted stages of the conver...
riyo.ai
riyo.ai
riyo.ai is a website intelligence and solutions tool for all website owners. Traek provides advanced chatting assistance, forms for contacting, accurate insights, analytics, website traffic monitoring, user alert, visitor company details, technology of website and much more.
HiHello
hihello.com
HiHello is the premier solution for digital business cards for enterprise companies. With HiHello, companies can replace paper business cards with professional digital business cards that will make an impression on customers, partners, and prospects. HiHello's digital business cards can include a na...
AidaForm
aidaform.com
AidaForm a complete service where you can create both conversational and traditional online forms, surveys, landing pages, order forms and quizzes.
Ampry
ampry.com
Generate more leads, sales, and revenue from existing traffic. Engage your website visitors with user-friendly pop-ups, persistent top and bottom bars, subtle notifications, and native ad units in one platform all without coding. Ampry is designed to engage the right visitor (advanced user targeting...
LeadDoubler
leaddoubler.com
Create and launch interactive lead generating calculators in seconds, embed it on your website to engage visitors and capture leads directly into the built in CRM system or shoot it into your existing sales and marketing stack whether that is HubSpot, Salesforce, Active Campaign, MailChimp or Zapier...
Brave
getbrave.io
Brave is a visitor conversion engine that provides anyone with a WordPress website with 200+ conversion widget that you can plug in and start converting visitors. You can also integrate popular EMS or CRM to your websites to collect leads and track conversions real-time with Advanced Analytics. Easi...
LinkedFusion
linkedfusion.io
LinekdFusion is a cloud-based LinkedIn outreach platform that helps organizations, agencies, and sales teams convert users on LinkedIn. Start building new sales pipelines from LinkedIn and sync them directly with your favorite CRM tool by integrating LinkedIn with your HubSpot, Zoho, Pipedrive, or S...
Leadferno
leadferno.com
Leadferno is a business messaging platform built for small businesses to power conversion, texting and better customer experience. Text with customers right from your website via a customizable web-to-text widget. Engage with consumers using a powerful messaging inbox – so your team can increase con...
LeadsBridge
leadsbridge.com
LeadsBridge is an iPaaS automation solution that enables marketers and advertisers to enhance their omnichannel strategy and build their own interconnected marketing ecosystem. LeadsBridge fulfills your integration needs, focusing on bridging gaps between top advertising platforms - Google, Facebook...
Beacon
beacon.by
Beacon helps to create a unique, professional design for the lead magnets in minutes.
We-Connect
we-connect.io
At We-Connect, we're bringing you the safest and most advanced outreach tool on the market. We provide an all-in-one dashboard where you can easily manage your prospects, run smart sequences, and analyze individual prospecting campaigns. To protect your business and customers, we use cloud-based sof...
ServiceBell
servicebell.com
ServiceBell is the premier pipeline conversion solution for revenue teams that use Hubspot. ServiceBell enables companies to turn their best brand asset - their website - into their #1 pipeline generator by driving face-to-face conversations with prospects as they browse in real time. ServiceBell co...
Sonar
sendsonar.com
Texting has opened up new possibilities for how sales and marketing teams can build meaningful relationships with prospects and customers. Qualifying leads, converting prospects, and engaging with customers can be challenging. Introducing, Marchex Sonar, the intelligent text messaging platform built...
Kloser
kloser.com
Kloser helps sales professionals and recruiters directly connect with their leads, contacts, and candidates. Our human verified and AI-enhanced B2B Email lists are the perfect solution for building demand generation campaigns. Kloser lists allow you to tap into millions of verified profiles across i...