替代项 - EventPipe
Paperless Post
paperlesspost.com
定制反映您个人风格的在线卡片邀请函、传单和问候语 - 适用于婚礼、节日、生日和所有重要时刻。
Eventors
eventors.com
The ideal Marketplace to Connect with Event Planners & Venues ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ It doesn’t matter what you’re a vendor of — or if you’ve never been a vendor before. If you can provide something of value to the world, then you can get paid for it on Eventors. Love to grill? Offer up your services to ...
Event Mender
eventmender.com
We’re building the go-to marketplace for event professionals to help them find the right platform and partner for their virtual or hybrid events. More coming soon!
Eventgroove
eventgroove.com
Eventgroove is a self-service platform that allows event aggregators and national and international nonprofits to organize, promote, and sell tickets online for your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and fundraisers. Combined with our fundraising capabilities and premium e-commerce solutions, yo...
Event Always
eventalways.com
Launch your next event or a corporate get-together with the award-winning event management firm - EventAlways. Find upcoming conferences in Mumbai or anywhere around you with the help of EventAlways event listings.
Elevent
bookelevent.com
Easily find & book the best virtual and in-person experiences for your team or clients. Choose from Virtual Games, Team Building Activities, Happy Hour, Food Tasting & more!
CONREGO
conrego.com
CONREGO is a comprehensive Event Management Software designed to streamline and enhance the entire event planning process. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, CONREGO enables you to effortlessly create and manage events of all sizes. From online registration and ticketing to atte...
Confetti
withconfetti.com
Confetti’s mission is to disrupt the event planning industry, streamlining the process for both event organizers and vendors by providing a quality experience and excellent customer service. ✨ We want our experiences to make life memorable and empower organizations to build stronger teams and better...
Chasma Event
chasma.io
Chasma Event is mobile event management software for employee events or any event across your organization. It automates invitations, RSVPs, details and directions, and resources for any size gathering.
ticketmatic
ticketmatic.com
Ticketmatic allows developers to easily set up powerful and reliable event ticketing exactly the way they want. To achieve this, Ticketmatic offers a proven and feature-rich ticketing system with complete API, powerful design tools, robust architecture, and strong technical support.
Sendomatic
sendomatic.com
Sendo Online Invitations assist individuals and organizations with creating and managing events online.
Explori
explori.com
Explori has many unique features which make it quick and easy for events professionals to analyse the performance of their events. Create insights that you can confidently rely on year-on-year and put your results into context by benchmarking against other events in your portfolio or category. - See...
EventLink
eventlink.com
EventLink offers everything from creative design and development solutions to event and program management, travel support, warehousing, training and instructional design, media integration, and asset management.
DynamO Pricing
dynamopricing.com
DynamO is a technology company providing fully automated, demand-based dynamic pricing tool for venues and event organizers. DynamO’s software boosts ticket sales revenue immediately, helps sell-out all the tickets or fill bigger venues and drastically reduces time and energy spent on proper pricing...
boothX
boothx.app
在当今快节奏的商业世界中，有效的活动管理对于公司创造有影响力的体验并与潜在客户建立联系至关重要。随着技术的兴起，活动组织者越来越依赖创新工具来简化运营并最大限度地提高投资回报。最近推出的一种此类解决方案是 BoothX。这个尖端平台提供了一套全面的功能，旨在衡量活动或贸易展览的投资回报率、增强潜在客户开发并降低成本。通过潜在客户检索应用程序轻松捕获和管理潜在客户任何活动最重要的方面之一就是潜在客户生成。 BoothX 通过提供适用于 iOS 和 Android 的功能强大的潜在客户检索应用程序来简化此过程。参展商可以通过扫描与会者证卡或扫描名片或手动输入信息来快速、轻松地捕获潜在客户。这消除了...
Blerter
blerter.com
Blerter 是一个简单、易于使用的事件交付平台，可帮助您集中通信、操作和安全流程 - 将整个团队连接到一个地方。简化您的交付，为可能出现的问题做好准备，并提高工作人员在下一次活动中的参与度。减少展示，为可能出现的问题做好准备，并提高工作人员在下一次活动中的参与度。
Billetto UK
billetto.co.uk
Billetto 是一款免费票务软件，可管理和推广活动、在线销售门票以及跟踪活动的进展情况。
BeatSwitch
beatswitch.com
模块化节日和音乐活动管理软件，可让您管理节日运营、认证、团队和艺术家。
PopBookings
popbookings.com
借助 PopBookings，您可以将所有内容保存在一个位置，以便每个人都在同一页面上。简化您的人员配备业务流程有助于让您和您的团队保持井井有条。每个人都可以在帐户内引用相同的信息。使用我们强大的工具节省时间。
Concierge
conciergeteam.co
礼宾团队帮助活动经理与活动嘉宾发送预定的双向短信 (SMS)。
Guestboard
guestboard.co
Guestboard 是一款免费的一体化活动策划和沟通工具，您可以通过清晰的宾客名单为 10-1000 人以上的团体组织活动。作为一个模块化平台，Guestboard 允许您挑选团体活动所需的确切工具：留言板、共享文档和文件、宾客名单、日程安排、预订住宿、优惠、团体清单等。
EventSpace
eventspace.com
EventSpace.com 是一个 Web 应用程序和工作流程优化平台，提供软件集成、可操作数据和品牌社交网络体验，以节省您的时间、防止错误并降低与规划和交付虚拟活动（包括网络研讨会、会议和博览会）相关的成本，直播和预录内容交付。 EventSpace.com 简化了整个流程，并帮助您为观众打造无缝的活动体验。
SponsorPitch
sponsorpitch.com
SponsorPitch 通过简化赞助销售流程来实现合作伙伴关系。您可以利用我们的数据来搜索、发现品牌并对其进行尽职调查。您还有一个地方可以展示您的推介。 SponsorPitch 的五个主要优势： 1. 为您提供有关品牌及其赞助活动的仅限会员的交易数据，以帮助您准备推介 2. 减少在您感兴趣的组织中寻找赞助决策者联系人所花费的时间 3.为您提供基于人工智能的品牌合作伙伴推荐 4. 展示您或您客户的推介，并向您介绍新的客户机会 5. 通过我们的代理 RFP 网络为您提供经过审核的潜在客户
Feathr
feathr.co
Feathr 是非营利营销平台，旨在帮助组织发挥更大的影响力和更多的收入。借助易于使用的广告、电子邮件、社交媒体和数字参与工具，Feathr 可以帮助您提高认识、增加在线捐赠、宣传活动、招募志愿者，并最终做更多善事。灵活的功能和集成使您可以跨多个渠道管理营销活动，并将所有数据集中到一处。
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent 为任何活动和每一次活动提供一体化活动平台。我们的平台简化了活动生命周期每个阶段的管理，同时为您提供实现价值最大化所需的数据和见解。无论是面对面、虚拟还是混合方式，您都将拥有一个单一平台，其中包含寻找供应商、吸引与会者、最大化赞助商价值以及捕获重要活动数据所需的一切。作为活动营销和管理技术领域的全球领导者，Cvent 具有独特的优势，可以为您的各种类型、规模和复杂性的活动提供支持