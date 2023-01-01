WebCatalog

替代项 - Eventbrite

Facebook Groups

Facebook Groups

facebook.com

群组是与某些人交流共同兴趣的地方。您可以为任何事情创建一个群组——家庭聚会、下班后的运动队或读书俱乐部。

Kommunity

Kommunity

kommunity.com

Kommunity 是一个以社区为中心的终极社交活动平台，可在本地和国际上发展您的社区，轻松组织活动并在一个地方与您的会员进行交流。

NationBuilder

NationBuilder

nationbuilder.com

旨在为您的组织、运动和活动提供动力的软件。

DownToMeet

DownToMeet

downtomeet.com

DownToMeet is a platform to organize, find, and attend group events. If you're down to meet people in your area and find new friends, you belong here.

Orbiit

Orbiit

orbiit.ai

Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...

Peatix

Peatix

peatix.com

通过群组发展您的社区，使用 Peatix 强大的网络和应用程序工具宣传和管理您的活动。简单、透明、费用低。以客户为中心的支持。

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.