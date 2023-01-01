替代项 - Eventbrite
Facebook Groups
facebook.com
群组是与某些人交流共同兴趣的地方。您可以为任何事情创建一个群组——家庭聚会、下班后的运动队或读书俱乐部。
Kommunity
kommunity.com
Kommunity 是一个以社区为中心的终极社交活动平台，可在本地和国际上发展您的社区，轻松组织活动并在一个地方与您的会员进行交流。
NationBuilder
nationbuilder.com
旨在为您的组织、运动和活动提供动力的软件。
DownToMeet
downtomeet.com
DownToMeet is a platform to organize, find, and attend group events. If you're down to meet people in your area and find new friends, you belong here.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...
Peatix
peatix.com
通过群组发展您的社区，使用 Peatix 强大的网络和应用程序工具宣传和管理您的活动。简单、透明、费用低。以客户为中心的支持。