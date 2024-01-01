替代项 - eGifter Rewards
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso 是领先的发送平台，为企业提供在整个买家旅程中与客户互动的新方式，帮助企业脱颖而出。
Wellable
wellable.co
Wellable 的健康平台帮助组织建立有吸引力的员工健康计划、提升员工体验并转变文化
Tremendous
tremendous.com
大规模在国际范围内发送数字支付。即时交付、无忧兑换、数百种奖励选择。在我们易于使用的平台上购买、发送、跟踪、管理和品牌化您的付款。
IncentivePilot
incentivepilot.com
IncentivePilot 是面向销售支持领导者的领先游戏化和创新平台。轻松管理数百万美元的预算，在几秒钟内发送数千份奖励，并为您的团队提供最好的礼物，即选择奖品的权力。通过内部营销活动跟踪参与度并掌控您的销售支持计划。无论您需要吸引注意力的钩子还是激励行动的胡萝卜，Incentivepilot 都能满足您的需求。
&Open
andopen.co
为关心的公司提供更好的礼物。培养销售、营销、人力资源和客户体验团队之间的关系并建立忠诚度。
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy 是一个一体化的企业礼品平台，利用体验和快乐的力量将世界各地的人们联系起来。
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
StoreCash is the easiest way to Send, Manage, and Recieve Gift Cards for your Employees, Partners, or Users. With our easy E-Giftcards, Digital Wallet, & Platform and API options there's no easier way to make your users happy!
RepeatMD
repeatmd.com
Sell more high-margin services with mobile rewards. RepeatMD helps medspas and aesthetic providers retain customers with loyalty programs and patient financing.
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Prepaidify, is a leading digital gift card website established in July 2018. We specialize in providing our clients with a wide range of digital gift cards from top national brands, including Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and more. At Prepaidify, we believe in offering a seamless and ha...
Pazcare
pazcare.com
One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pa...
Offiga
offiga.com
Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...
HiThrive
hithrive.com
The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams to increase recognition and engagement. Meaningful recognition that your team will value.
Giftly
giftly.com
Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.
Giftcardsify
giftcardsify.com
Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
Loop & Tie
loopandtie.com
The Loop & Tie gift management platform helps businesses send sustainable, personalized gifts to audiences around the world. Mass production is bad for the environment and bad for the world. Every gift in the Loop & Tie marketplace comes from small or minority-owned businesses, or companies working ...
Huggg
huggg.me
Reward everyday contributions with tangible tokens of appreciation, driving employee AND customer satisfaction, engagement and retention
Virtual Incentives
virtualincentives.com
Instant Gratification. A Powerful Incentive. Prepaid incentives for market research & rewards programs powered by a simple, fast, customizable virtual solution.
Gyft
gyft.com
Gyft is the best way to buy & send gift cards online for retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, and iTunes. Use the Gyft mobile app to balance check gift cards.
Gift Baskets Overseas
giftbasketsoverseas.com
GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality corporate gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wi...
Huuray
huuray.com
Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the ...
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
PerkSpot
perkspot.com
PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Karrot
karrotmarket.com
Karrot is the largest local community marketplace to buy, sell and trade new and used home decor, furniture, fashion and more. Join our growing community of over 10 million verified users!
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals!
BHN Rewards
bhnrewards.com
BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate br...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...
TruCentive
trucentive.com
TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards, Merchandise, and funds delivery, companies increase the effe...
Runa
runa.io
With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...
Tillo
tillo.io
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU 创造卓越的产品体验，帮助提升您的品牌。我们设计、采购、制造和分销优质的个性化产品……我们的速度真快。我们很自豪能够成为您在欧洲所有定制赠品需求的首选合作伙伴。我们提供各种高品质产品，我们的网站使您可以轻松设计和订购定制商品。我们的专家团队将在整个订购过程中提供支持和指导，以确保您的定制赠品正是您想要的。相信我们能够提升您的品牌并通过我们的产品和服务给人留下持久的印象。
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
企业礼品是一个礼品平台，专为持续的程序性礼品而开发。购买、存储和设置所有内容一次，然后在几分钟内提高参与度。我们的解决方案围绕三大支柱组成：确保收件人满意度的各种产品、实现无缝过程控制的先进技术和自动化，以及随时准备提供最佳实践和支持以确保满足每个客户需求的专家团队。
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp 是唯一的端到端 Swag 管理平台。我们相信 swag 非常强大，但使用起来也极其复杂。我们所做的一切都是为了让赠品的制作和运输过程尽可能简单。我们的平台使您能够一站式管理产品设计、创作、采购、库存管理、简化分销和全球物流。我们强大的功能，例如兑换（精美的礼物体验）、商店（在我们的平台内构建您自己的精美商店）和集成（根据 HRIS、CRM 等中的事件触发赠品分配）为您提供赠品管理所需的一切自动驾驶。我们通过控制自己的技术和运营来垂直运营该流程，以便能够提供无与伦比的客户体验。前往 swagup.com 了解更多信息！
Stadium
bystadium.com
体育场使全球团体礼物、奖励和赠品变得简单而个性化，无论规模或距离如何。我们让世界各地的收件人选择他们想要的内容以及发送地点，消除猜测并最大限度地提高每次交换的影响。无论您是要感谢客户还是入职员工，Stadium 都是一个一体化平台，让您的员工无论身在何处都可以参与其中并进行庆祝。请在此处致电，与我们讨论如何设置订单：https://www.bystadium.com/book-a-call/
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency 通过独特的目录为世界各地的客户提供数字奖励，其中包括 36 个国家的 24 种不同货币的顶级品牌、预付和其他类似现金的选项。 NeoCurrency 是一家总部位于美国的独立提供商，为促销和忠诚度计划、市场研究、员工奖励和销售激励提供数字奖励和奖品。
O4S
o4s.io
O4S 是一个技术平台，彻底改变了分销主导型企业与其渠道合作伙伴的互动方式。通过尖端的解决方案和数据驱动的方法，O4S 使企业能够精确定位和激励高绩效渠道合作伙伴，从而促进销售并培养持久的合作伙伴关系。
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode 是一个客户福利平台，适合希望快速推出高度参与的客户福利计划的公司。 Paylode 使公司能够为其客户提供全面的福利计划，其时间和成本仅为内部构建计划的一小部分。 Paylode 就像有一个完整的合作伙伴团队在您身边。我们审核并预先协商来自顶级消费品牌的数千种福利优惠，并提供简单的无代码工具，为公司节省大量时间和管理费用。福利计划可以提高转化率、保留率、参与度、满意度，并最终提高客户的长期满意度，同时还为您的企业带来新的收入来源。了解更多信息，请访问 https://paylode.com/
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack AI是一个创新的企业礼品平台。我们利用人工智能技术实现批量赠送流程自动化，并为每位收件人量身定制每件礼物。以数据驱动的方式通过精心策划的个性化礼物来表达谢意并吸引您的员工和客户。
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce 是一个基于人工智能的礼品平台，可帮助企业通过个性化礼品建立关系、加速销售并提高品牌知名度。营销、销售和客户团队使用 Alyce 打开新业务之门，并在整个生命周期中培养和奖励忠诚的客户。
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard 是适合特殊场合的完美团体卡。 使用包含消息、GIF、照片和视频的在线群组卡片来庆祝某人！
Giftbit
giftbit.com
购买、发送和跟踪数字礼品卡以用于您的奖励和激励计划。
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
企业的奖励、激励、福利和支出基础设施。 数千家各种规模的企业，从初创企业到大型企业，都使用 Xoxoday 的商业货币来发送奖励、福利、激励和支付支出。