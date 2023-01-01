替代项 - DownToMeet
Facebook Groups
facebook.com
群组是与某些人交流共同兴趣的地方。您可以为任何事情创建一个群组——家庭聚会、下班后的运动队或读书俱乐部。
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite 是一家位于美国的活动管理和票务网站。该服务允许用户浏览、创建和推广本地活动。该服务向活动组织者收取费用，以换取在线票务服务，除非活动是免费的。Eventbrite 于 2006 年推出，总部位于旧金山，并于 2012 年在英国开设了第一个国际办事处。该公司目前在纳什维尔、伦敦、科克、阿姆斯特丹、都柏林、柏林、墨尔本、门多萨、马德里和圣保罗。该公司于2018年9月20日在纽约证券交易所上市，股票代码为EB。
Kommunity
kommunity.com
Kommunity 是一个以社区为中心的终极社交活动平台，可在本地和国际上发展您的社区，轻松组织活动并在一个地方与您的会员进行交流。
NationBuilder
nationbuilder.com
旨在为您的组织、运动和活动提供动力的软件。
Thonest
thonest.com
CREATE ENGAGING DISCUSSIONS AROUND YOUR PRODUCT OR SERVICE The ultimate platform for dynamic discussions on products and software. Initiate conversations, share insights, and collaborate seamlessly.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...
Peatix
peatix.com
通过群组发展您的社区，使用 Peatix 强大的网络和应用程序工具宣传和管理您的活动。简单、透明、费用低。以客户为中心的支持。