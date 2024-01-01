Delivr
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in a single dashboard. Wonderful things start here. Delivr, a human-centered software and services company that helps brands connect their audiences from the world around them to digital and spatial experiences. Our trigger-agnostic platform simplifies engagement with media, objects, things, and places. Using our Product Suite, Super Simple Serialization, GS1 Digital Links, and Intelligent Link Routing, our platform assembles experiences to encourage deeper emotional connections between brands and their audiences.
