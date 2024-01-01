替代项 - Dash Hudson
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite是一个社交媒体管理平台，由Ryan Holmes于2008年创建。该系统的用户界面采用仪表板的形式，支持Twitter、Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn和YouTube的社交网络集成。 Hootsuite 总部位于温哥华，在多伦多、布加勒斯特和墨西哥城等 13 个地点拥有近 1,000 名员工。该公司在超过 175 个国家/地区拥有超过 1600 万用户。
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush 提供 SEO、PPC、内容、社交媒体和竞争性研究的解决方案。受到全球超过 6000000 名营销人员的信赖
Metricool
metricool.com
分析、管理和发展您的数字形象。 一切都在一处。规划您的社交媒体内容、查看您的数据并管理您的在线广告活动。
Zoho Social
zoho.com
Zoho Social 是一款社交媒体管理工具，可帮助企业和机构扩大在社交媒体上的影响力。免费注册。无需信用卡。
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
通过 Sprout Social 重新构想社交媒体如何发展您的业务。查看我们的社交媒体管理工具的实际应用。立即开始您自己的免费试用。
Loomly
loomly.com
Loomly 是品牌成功平台，使营销团队能够通过协作、发布和分析功能在线发展成功的品牌。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics 使公司能够在一个地方捕获客户、产品、品牌和员工体验洞察并采取行动。
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - 提高品牌知名度和流量的社交媒体营销工具。我们为营销人员量身定制了社交媒体调度自动化。
Vista Social
vistasocial.com
精心制作的社交媒体管理工具可帮助您超越目标
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
感觉就像营销团队的工具。 Tailwind 可以自动化社交媒体营销中最困难的部分，以便您可以更聪明、更快地成长。
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
一款易于使用的社交媒体管理软件，可让您保持井然有序、节省时间并轻松管理收件箱、发布、报告、监控和团队协作工具。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一个综合性的客户体验平台。超过 60,000 家各种规模的企业每天都使用 BirdEye 通过评论在线找到、通过短信交互被客户选择、并通过调查和洞察工具成为最佳企业。
Sendible
sendible.com
在社交媒体上提升您的品牌故事。与您的客户和团队合作，在每个平台上规划、发布和衡量内容的成功。
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
使用 PromoRepublic 的社交媒体管理平台通过内置工具创建和自定义内容，将其安排到多个社交媒体页面，投放广告并获得业务成果。
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
通过为您的团队提供的独家见解和一流的管理工具，扩大您的 Instagram、Facebook、Twitter 和 LinkedIn 影响力。开始 14 天免费试用。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何帮助公关和营销团队监控新闻和社交媒体的媒体报道并增强品牌管理。
eclincher
eclincher.com
发现 eclincher，您唯一需要的社交媒体管理平台！征服社交媒体的压力并控制您的社交媒体营销任务！
Fanbooster
fanbooster.com
Fanbooster 是一款经济实惠且易于使用的社交媒体管理软件，允许社交媒体管理者在社交媒体上安排、发布和报告。
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
在社交媒体上与客户进行大规模互动。 Statusbrew 是一款社交媒体参与工具，可统一您的社交收件箱、将您的团队聚集在一起并创建自动化工作流程。而且，还有更多。
Sociality.io
sociality.io
团队管理社交媒体渠道所需的一切。 构建可扩展的协作工作流程来安排内容、分析绩效、管理参与度和监控竞争对手。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
优化数字客户旅程。 Emplifi 的客户体验软件和社交媒体管理软件的统一平台缩小了 CX 差距。
Cloud Campaign
cloudcampaign.com
Cloud Campaign 借助强大、可品牌化、可扩展的社交媒体管理软件和致力于您业务成功的五星级支持，帮助您建立一个蓬勃发展的营销机构。
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
LiveSocial 是一个内容管理和数字通信平台，使金融服务专业人员、销售人员、专业服务专业人员和其他人能够充满信心和目标地参与社交媒体和其他数字通信平台。我们与 Proofpoint 和 SafeGuard Cyber 建立了牢固的合作伙伴关系和强大的集成，以满足每个客户不同的安全、合规性和归档需求。
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B 社交媒体管理平台，用于管理、监控和衡量您的所有社交媒体活动。实现您的 B2B 营销目标。预订演示。
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi 是多地点品牌的营销平台。我们帮助 Ace Hardware、Sport Clips 和 Anytime Fitness 等企业通过每个营销渠道与当地受众建立联系。
Khoros
khoros.com
我们的软件通过构建和扩展数字护理、社交营销和品牌社区来帮助您提供最佳的客户体验。点击开始！
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial 是一款社交媒体管理解决方案，适用于拥有多个地点和个人资料的企业。通过一个集中平台管理您的所有发布、广告、参与、评论和报告 MavSocial 为多地点企业提供了一种独特的能力，可以快速、轻松地创建针对地理定位的 Facebook 广告。 MavSocial 支持 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube、LinkedIn、Google Business Profiles 和 Tumblr。
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
通过更好的对话来发展您的品牌。 通过社交媒体上更好的对话管理来保护您的品牌并培育繁荣的在线社区。
Taggbox
taggbox.com
#1 用户生成内容平台，用于跨不同营销接触点创建和发布 UGC 活动。完美的 UGC 平台，可成功提高品牌信任度、知名度、用户参与度和销量。
ZoomSphere
zoomsphere.com
社交媒体管理中有效团队合作的第一选择。日程安排、社交聆听、社区和项目管理等等。
Reputation
reputation.com
互动的世界需要行动平台。将评论、点赞、列表、评论和点击的反馈转化为您的竞争优势。
Qurate Social
qurate.jp
A powerful, simple, and easy-to-use social media management tool that lets you centrally manage all your social networks from one dashboard.
Social Elephants
socialelephants.com
Social Elephants is the platform that PROs use to analyze and manage Social Media. Its exclusive functions for management, insights and competitor analysis will give you the resources you need to get the most out of your social media campaigns. All your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube cha...
myRosys
myrosys.com
myRosys uses deep learning to provide Reach Intelligence and Engagement Intelligence. myRosys uses the power of Influencers and Stakeholders to automate word-of-mouth marketing and increase organic reach of social media campaigns. myRosys eliminates the need for advertising spend and creates a highl...
Alerti
alerti.com
Alerti is a real-time intelligence engine that monitors and analyzes the web, social networks and review sites ... and transforms this data into knowledge in an intelligent and automated way thanks to the latest artificial intelligence algorithms. Monitor and analyze everything that is said on the ...
adhook
adhook.io
adhook combines Social Media Management and Digital Advertising in one tool. The All-In-One software helps to plan, publish, analyze & moderate your activities. With its collaboration features, adhook supports companies to design more efficient marketing processes. Post Publishing Cross-channel coo...
Quid
quid.com
Quid stands at the forefront of AI-driven consumer and market intelligence. Quid's generative AI provides organizations with an unparalleled, holistic insight into customer context. Beyond just capturing data, Quid enables organizations to see data through the lens of the future. By moving beyond da...
Facelift
facelift-bbt.com
Facelift is a multiple certified software solution with all components for professional social media marketing on enterprise level. All-in-one software enables companies to manage their marketing activities centrally and efficiently. Facelift's world-leading social media management tool with activ...
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. S...
Brandwatch Social Media Management
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Social Media Management, previously Falcon.io, is a leading solution for social media monitoring, advertising, publishing, audience and performance analytics, and managing customer data. Brandwatch Social Media Management enables brands to explore the full potential of digital marketing a...
Rallio
rallio.com
凭借内置的社交媒体联合和调度功能、广告推送、分析、声誉管理等，Rallio 是品牌最大化社交营销工作的更智能、更简单的方式。 Rallio 技术提供了一个完整的社交媒体生态系统，允许制造商、企业品牌及其所在地、员工和客户建立本地社区、分享经验并推动本地业务。
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social 是增加品牌社交媒体流量的最简单方法。您是否知道 52% 的消费者对公司员工的信任程度超过对公司或品牌本身的信任程度？使用 Clearview Social 软件，只需一键点击即可让您的专业人士分享到 LinkedIn！
Synup
synup.com
Synup 通过三管齐下的方法转变品牌的在线形象：本地列表、声誉管理和社交媒体管理。借助 Synup，品牌可以在一个整体仪表板中跨所有地点和媒体渠道提供相关且值得信赖的业务内容。品牌现在可以管理和优化其所有营业地点的列表和内容，同时提高其在线评论、排名和参与度。 Synup 将所有在线资料和平台转变为营销渠道以提高投资回报率。
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service 是一个由 AI 提供支持的云原生统一客户服务平台，可在 30 多个数字、社交和语音渠道中实现无缝的客户和代理体验，并提供实时的可操作和可扩展的见解，从而无需任何其他单点解决方案。 Sprinklr 服务 – - 使客户能够在他们的首选渠道上与您的品牌互动，获得一致的品牌体验，从而让客户满意。 - 为客服人员提供统一/360 度客户视图，并利用人工智能的力量推荐最相关的响应，以提高客服人员的工作效率和体验。 - 为主管提供有意义且可操作的见解，以推动增长和卓越运营 - 通过在整个企业范围内扩展的实时联络中心见解，帮助领导者发现增长、转型和创新的机会。
NapoleonCat
napoleoncat.com
在社交媒体上吸引和支持客户。 管理、发布、分析、成长——通过一体化的社交媒体管理平台连接您的团队并理清您的工作流程。
Marsello
app.marsello.com
全渠道零售商的智能忠诚度和营销。集成您的 POS 和电子商务应用程序，提供完全个性化的客户体验。
Buzzmonitor
buzzmonitor.com.br
发现 Buzzmonitor：社交媒体监控、多渠道服务、帖子安排、分析、实时仪表板、影响者等。