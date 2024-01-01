替代项 - DagsHub
Box
box.com
Box, Inc.（原 Box.net）是一家美国互联网公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州雷德伍德城。该公司专注于为企业提供云内容管理和文件共享服务。官方客户端和应用程序可用于 Windows、macOS 和多个移动平台。盒子成立于2005年。
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks 是一家由 Apache Spark 的原始创建者创立的公司。 Databricks 源于加州大学伯克利分校的 AMPLab 项目，该项目参与了 Apache Spark 的开发，这是一个构建在 Scala 之上的开源分布式计算框架。 Databricks 开发了一个用于 Spark 的基于 Web 的平台，该平台提供自动化集群管理和 IPython 风格的笔记本。除了搭建Databricks平台外，该公司还联合举办大规模的Spark在线开放课程，并举办全球最大的Spark会议——Spark峰会。
Deepnote
deepnote.com
为数据科学家和研究人员管理笔记本。
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
阿里云提供一整套可靠、安全的云计算工具和产品，帮助您构建云基础设施、多区域数据中心，为您的全球产业赋能。免费试用。
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
运行数据科学的整个过程 - 构建机器学习算法、解释结果和预测结果，只需单击一下即可完成。
Observable
observablehq.com
探索、分析和解释数据。作为一个团队。 发现新见解、回答更多问题并做出更好的决策。
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation（也写作 opentext）是一家开发和销售企业信息管理 (EIM) 软件的加拿大公司。OpenText 总部位于加拿大安大略省滑铁卢，是截至 2014 年加拿大最大的软件公司，被公认为加拿大百强雇主之一2016 年，Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText 软件应用程序为大型公司、政府机构和专业服务公司管理内容或非结构化数据。 OpenText 的产品旨在满足信息管理要求，包括管理大量内容、遵守监管要求以及移动和在线体验管理。OpenText 在全球拥有超过 14,000 名员工，是一家在纳斯达克 (OTEX) 上市的上市公司和多伦多...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku是一家人工智能（AI）和机器学习公司，成立于2013年。2019年12月，Dataiku宣布Alphabet Inc.资助的后期成长风险投资基金CapitalG作为投资者加入Dataiku，并宣布获得独角兽地位，估值14亿美元。 Dataiku 目前在纽约、巴黎、伦敦、慕尼黑、悉尼、新加坡和迪拜设有办事处，在全球拥有 500 多名员工。
Hex
hex.tech
Hex 是一个用于数据科学和分析的现代数据平台。协作笔记本、精美的数据应用程序和企业级安全性。
Akkio
akkio.com
分析师的预测人工智能。 通过快速洞察和轻松预测，为您的运营带来竞争优势。无需编码。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai 是领先的全栈人工智能、法学硕士和计算机视觉生产平台，用于对非结构化图像、视频、文本和音频数据进行建模。
V7
v7labs.com
企业培训数据的完整基础设施，涵盖标签、工作流程、数据集和循环中的人员。
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® 帮助您使用数据解决问题、实现新目标并满足关键业务需求。一切都从这里开始。与支持您的人工智能战略的数据集成和分析解决方案行业领导者合作。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
深受数据科学家喜爱，由 IT 管理。 用于云中数据科学和机器学习开发、部署和数据管道的一体化解决方案。
Pecan
pecan.ai
Pecan 的预测分析软件专为产生影响而设计。在几天内获得准确、可行的预测并释放 AutoML 的力量。
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer 是一款用于开发和部署机器学习模型的强大软件工具。它提供了一个用户友好的界面，允许用户构建、训练和评估神经网络，而无需广泛的编程知识。凭借广泛的功能和算法，Neural Designer 简化了从数据预处理到模型优化的整个机器学习工作流程。此外，它还支持各种数据类型，包括数字、分类和文本，使其在各个领域具有通用性。此外，Neural Designer 还提供自动模型选择和超参数优化，使用户能够轻松找到最适合其数据的模型。最后，其直观的可视化和全面的报告有助于解释和理解模型的性能。无论您是初学者还是经验丰富的数据科学家，Neural Designer 都可以加速准确...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid 是一级企业级分析操作系统，可从单用户自助分析扩展到千用户集中部署，涵盖简单但有效的数据可视化到高级机器学习功能。不可知的分析操作系统具有适用于任何设备和操作系统的通用客户端。它可以安装在大多数平台上（本地或云端），并且可以针对最流行的数据堆栈进行操作。金字塔允许用户和组织平衡自助服务生产力和治理。它是一个自适应分析平台，可根据用户需求和技能提供不同的功能和体验，同时将内容作为共享资源进行管理。它旨在支持组织的整个决策工作流程，并为每个人提供进行自助分析的工具。重要的是，分析操作系统解决了“最后一英里问题”，缩小了组织规定的分析策略与实际分析实施之间的差距。 Pyramid 具有...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL 是 DataGrip、DBeaver、Postico 等传统 SQL 编辑器的演变。我们为希望节省时间、提高数据准确性、更快地入职新员工以及快速为业务提供见解的数据中心团队提供美观、现代的 SQL 编辑器。借助 PopSQL，用户可以轻松了解其数据模型、编写版本控制的 SQL、与现场协作、在图表和仪表板中可视化数据、安排报告、共享结果以及组织搜索和发现的基础查询。即使您的团队已经在利用大型 BI 工具（例如 Tableau 或 Looker）或 SQL 编辑器的大杂烩，PopSQL 也可以在您的 SQL 高级用户、初级分析师，甚至是渴望数据洞察力的技术水平较低的利益相关者之间实现...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta 的开放数据交付平台简化了对来自多个复杂企业系统的数据的访问，以释放组织数据的全部价值，使其易于分析。在 GV、Kleiner Perkins、M12、Prysm Capital、Telstra Ventures 和 Sorenson Capital 的支持下，Incorta 帮助最具前瞻性的公司应对最严峻的数据挑战，从中端市场的创新者到财富 1000 强行业的领导者，如 Broadcom、Comcast、和快门。欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.incorta.com。
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 充当您值得信赖的业务副驾驶，旨在让您更智能、更快速、更自信地做出数据驱动的决策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 为每个用户（无论是数据科学家、业务分析师还是非 IT 专家）提供了更多的权力，让他们能够以与组织目标相关的方式执行相关分析。它缩短了每个用户从简单到复杂分析的旅程，使他们能够利用数据探索未知、识别新关系、更深入地了解结果并挑战现状。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 可视化、分析并与组织中的任何人共享有关数据的可行见解。
Encord
encord.com
更快地构建更好的模型所需的所有工具 Encord 是面向高级计算机视觉团队的领先数据平台：简化标签和 RLHF 工作流程、观察和评估模型以及管理和整理数据，以更快地实现生产 AI。
JADBio
jadbio.com
无代码机器学习可自动发现生物标志物，并根据您的研究需求解释其作用
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最后，为企业打造的解决方案 借助 Mark AI 全面的品牌指南和 AI 定制功能，我们提供企业级解决方案，让您能够塑造 AI 的身份和消息传递，以满足您的业务需求。
DataRobot
datarobot.com
打开。灵活的。旨在适应您团队的人工智能需求。 DataRobot 将您所有的生成和预测工作流程整合到一个强大的平台中。快速交付您的业务所需的人工智能，管理您的所有资产，并聘请世界一流的人工智能专家。
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ 提供对模拟和数据分析技术以及可扩展 HPC 和云资源的动态、协作访问，所有这些都集中在一个地方。