WebCatalog

CV Partner

CV Partner

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：cvpartner.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“CV Partner”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

CV Partner is a SaaS tool to automate how you manage CV Resumes and Case Studies for bids and proposals. With CV Partner, you can tailor your company's CV Resumes and past projects/cases for tenders, bids or RFPs. Also, the tool allow for effortless tailoring and exporting of CVs and Case Studies to Word, PowerPoint and PDF, including client and bid specific templates 'at the touch of a button'. Customers who use CV Partner say they spend 50% less time updating, finding, tailoring and formatting CV Resumes and Case Studies, and is used by leading brands in the professional services industry such as PWC, Sweco, DLA Piper, Atkins, Capgemini, WSP, BDO, Multiconsult, to name just a few.

网站： cvpartner.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“CV Partner”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

PandaDoc

PandaDoc

pandadoc.com

Fiverr Workspace

Fiverr Workspace

workspace.fiverr.com

Dropbox DocSend

Dropbox DocSend

docsend.com

Accelo

Accelo

accelo.com

Better Proposals

Better Proposals

betterproposals.io

RFPIO

RFPIO

rfpio.com

Qwilr

Qwilr

qwilr.com

Quotient

Quotient

quotientapp.com

Nusii

Nusii

nusii.com

FastSpring

FastSpring

fastspring.com

RepricerExpress

RepricerExpress

repricerexpress.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.