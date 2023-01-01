Croct is a website personalization platform with AB testing, perfect for most optimization challenges. It empowers growth teams to quickly and affordably bring ideas and strategies to life as it takes care of everything they need to focus on the strategy, not the tech. We make personalization as simple as using Stripe for payments or Mailchimp for email marketing: Our headless CMS empowers you to test your hypotheses and implementing dynamic content in just a few clicks.

网站： croct.com

