Corplife
We provide a HR Tech Software focused on the topic of fringe benefits. Corplife's mission is to foster employee‘s retention and strengthen the relationship between the employer and the employee. The employer can provide Employee Benefits for the daily life, as well as tax-free benefits to the workforce. One of the USP’s is the combination of the features Corplife Benefits (Employee Benefits) and Corplife Lunch (taxfree Lunch Benefit), so the employees benefit double. The Human Ressource department gets anonymous, valuable information about the employees, to act with preventive measures and bind your employees longterm. Right now we are live in DACH and more than 400 corporates are using our software.
