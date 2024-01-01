替代项 - Contentful
Contentstack
contentstack.com
您想要的数字体验无处不在 借助唯一由排名第一的无头 CMS 提供支持的全自动可组合 DXP，将您的业务拓展到更多地方
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) 是一个 3D 资产管理平台，可供开发人员和公司在整个组织内外实时存储、保护和共享 3D 内容。我们提供 3D 优先的内容管理系统 (CMS) 和交付网络 (CDN)、资产压缩和转换工具以及可扩展的 BaaS 基础设施，使开发人员和组织能够跨平台实时管理、处理和流式传输其 3D 内容设备。我们为超过 100,000 名用户提供服务，他们使用我们的平台创建实时 3D 体验（用于医疗保健、娱乐、零售、游戏、营销、培训等）并管理他们的交互式内容并发现、处理和共享 3D 资产团队及其他。
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR：利用 XR 解决方案彻底改变未来 公司概述 SynergyXR 坐落在充满活力的丹麦奥胡斯市，是扩展现实 (XR) 领域的创新灯塔。源于对制造和能源领域的深刻理解，我们已发展成为一支强大的力量，专门致力于将增强现实和虚拟现实工具带入商业技术的最前沿。我们的专业知识不仅在于制定未来的解决方案；还在于制定未来的解决方案。它使它们易于访问且实用，以满足当今动态的业务需求。尖端功能 在 SynergyXR，我们不仅仅创造工具；我们还创造工具。我们正在塑造体验。我们的产品不仅仅是软件；它们是通往互动和协作新维度的门户。我们的 XR 解决方案专注于用户友好的界面和强大的功能，可无缝集成...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens 通过在工作现场提供全息数据的精确对齐，利用混合现实进行项目协调，使工作人员能够检查叠加在物理环境中的模型。