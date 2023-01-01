替代项 - ConsumerAffairs
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
增长最快的数字营销机构白标平台。 CRM、电子邮件、2 向短信、漏斗生成器等等！
Podium
podium.com
通过评论、消息传递、付款、网络聊天等为您的企业提供不公平的优势。
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com 是一家丹麦消费者评论网站，于 2007 年在丹麦成立，托管全球企业评论。每月发布近 100 万条新评论。该网站为企业提供免费增值服务。该公司依靠用户、软件和合规团队来报告和删除平台上违反 Trustpilot 内容指南的评论。 Trustpilot 在纽约、丹佛、伦敦、哥本哈根、维尔纽斯、柏林和墨尔本设有办事处，拥有 700 多名员工。有独立调查表明，Trustpilot 等评论网站可能存在虚假评论。
Kenect
kenect.com
随时随地与客户互动 - 通过手机发短信。将您的销售线索加倍、生成在线评论、捕获付款并开始视频聊天对话，所有这些都通过短信进行。
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企业软件随时随地在任何设备上管理客户：CRM、文本和电子邮件营销、社交媒体、网站等。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一个综合性的客户体验平台。超过 60,000 家各种规模的企业每天都使用 BirdEye 通过评论在线找到、通过短信交互被客户选择、并通过调查和洞察工具成为最佳企业。
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
使用 PromoRepublic 的社交媒体管理平台通过内置工具创建和自定义内容，将其安排到多个社交媒体页面，投放广告并获得业务成果。
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself 是一家在线声誉管理和隐私公司，提供软件和服务，包括：负面 Google 结果、个人品牌、私人信息保护、暗网扫描等。
G2
g2.com
根据用户评级和社交数据比较最佳的商业软件和服务。针对 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和营销软件的评论。
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
通过适用于小型企业的 #1 营销平台® 为您的品牌注入活力。
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
本地搜索成功的一体化平台 · 借助 BrightLocal 提升排名、提高声誉并在本地搜索中脱颖而出。
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak 通过在简单的界面中提供可操作的见解，促进了世界上最受欢迎的应用程序和游戏的增长。 → 免费试用我们！
Text Request
textrequest.com
激发客户参与度 该商务消息传递平台可让您直接在计算机上使用办公室电话号码发送短信，这样您就可以真正得到回复。
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家纽约市的科技公司，专注于在线品牌管理领域。它利用基于云的应用程序网络、搜索引擎和其他设施提供品牌更新。该公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 于 2006 年创立。最新数据显示，2019 年市值超过 20 亿美元，2021 财年收入为 3.547 亿美元。
Broadly
broadly.com
在线声誉和客户体验软件可帮助您制定在线营销策略，从而推动客户推荐、潜在客户、评论和收入。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
以您自己的品牌销售数字解决方案的最简单方法。 Vendasta 是一个白标平台，面向为中小型企业提供数字解决方案的公司。
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 应用程序审核管理和 ASO 工具。分析反馈、管理评级和回复评论，增加 App Store、Google Play、Amazon 的自然下载量。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
获得更多评论并建立声誉的最简单方法。创造社交媒体热度，改善您的搜索引擎优化并赢得更多销售。
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
收集评论、故事、社交媒体提要、照片并将其嵌入任何网站的最佳 UGC 平台。自动地！
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一个电子商务营销平台，为客户评论、视觉营销、忠诚度、推荐和短信营销提供最先进的解决方案。在此详细了解您的品牌如何通过 Yotpo 推动增长。
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby 是一个现代化的、DMS 集成的自动化通信平台，可以轻松地与客户建立联系并转化为客户。推动经销商的服务绩效进入快车道。
Appbot
appbot.co
应用程序审核和评级工具可提升您的整体客户体验。 该平台适合认真对待评论和评级的公司。 Appbot 提供世界一流的评论和评级监控、回复和分析。
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers 是一家屡获殊荣的客户评论软件公司。获得更多评论。回应客户。查找有关客户体验的见解。
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn 的销售点系统和支付处理软件专为您的工作方式而设计。您会得到真正关心您的人的 24/7/365 的支持。
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource 是呼叫跟踪、潜在客户管理和业务分析解决方案的行业领导者。最大化您的营销资金并获得可衡量的结果。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter 为多地点品牌提供大规模监控、分析和改善客户体验所需的本地见解和工具。
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...
Grab Your Reviews
grabyourreviews.com
One Easy Platform to Manage All Your Customer Reviews. Boost customer satisfaction with our easy-to-use platform that automates your online review management. Get more customer reviews, be found online, attract new customers – easily and effectively. Easily scaled and white-labeled for Agencies and ...
Listen360
listen360.com
Listen360 is a powerful, NPS-based customer engagement and local marketing platform for businesses that understand customer feedback is key to creating loyalty, making smart decisions and growing their operation. Listen360 enables businesses to engage customers, take necessary action to improve defi...
GatherUp
gatherup.com
GatherUp is the reputation management platform for multi-location businesses and agencies. We turn the customer voice into customer loyalty. GatherUp is one platform that scales all aspects of your reputation management from listening to customers to understanding them to engaging with them so you c...
Rannkly
rannkly.com
Rannkly is an AI-driven platform that handles ONLINE REPUTATION by monitoring, analyzing, and responding to reviews and SOCIAL MEDIA by creating and scheduling interactive posts only at one single dashboard. Its brand-new feature UNIVERSAL QR CODE is an interface that reduces the manual efforts of b...
ReviewInc
reviewinc.com
ReviewInc 是最好的在线声誉和评论管理软件，可在单个仪表板中生成评论、监控和管理您的在线商业声誉，因此您可以更加专注于运营您的业务，同时 ReviewInc 优化和提高您的在线声誉。 ReviewInc 是无可争议的性价比领导者。此外，我们的软件还具有世界一流的白标和经销商合作伙伴计划。超过 90% 的消费者每天都会阅读在线评论，这些评论与企业销售额的增加高度相关。每分钟发布的评论超过 26,000 条，因此投资 ReviewInc 的在线声誉管理软件至关重要。使用 ReviewInc 的评论管理软件，用积极的评论压倒您的客户（和 Google）！在我们的免费咨询以及您的报告中，您将发...
EmbedMyReviews
embedmyreviews.com
EmbedMyReviews 是一个一体化在线声誉管理平台。第一个提供直接 Stripe 集成、一键式网站构建器并专注于代理机构的平台。如果您正在寻找白标签，那么没有比 EmbedMyReviews 更好的选择了。级别定制、功能和价格无与伦比。
ResellerRatings
resellerratings.com
我们将购物者和商家聚集在一起，以改善购买体验。 ResellerRatings 帮助客户寻找、选择和宣传他们喜爱的产品和品牌，同时为组织提供促进发现、增加转化和建立社会证明的工具。借助 ResellerRatings Reviews Suite，您的品牌可以到达世界上最大的搜索引擎，并且您的所有 VoC 数据将汇集在一起讲述统一的客户故事。 ResellerRatings 的客户包括超过 3,500 家公司，这些公司已简化和改进其评级和评论计划，使其成为具有竞争力的业务战略，从而产生积极的经济影响。
TrueReview
truereview.co
增加 Google（或任何其他网站）评论的最有效方法是使用 TrueReview！使用 TrueReview，发送短信或电子邮件审阅请求非常简单，不需要复杂的设置。 TrueReview 会跟踪客户与评论请求的互动，并发送后续电子邮件以提高参与度并为您带来更多评论！通过 Zapier 将 TrueReview 与您现有的 CRM 集成，以便在收到付款、完成工作或 CRM 支持的任何其他触发器时自动向您的客户发送审核请求，从而更智能地工作。
Tagsen
tagsen.com
Tagen 提供商业和营销打印解决方案，Tasen 是印度顶级在线平台，提供名片、横幅、贴纸、传单等优质产品。
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
无论您在访问前对网站安全持谨慎态度，还是寻求加强网络威胁检测，Urlscore 都能为您提供帮助。使用我们的网络表单或集成我们的 API 对 URL 进行分类并查明潜在风险，确保更安全的浏览体验。
paiza
paiza.jp
面向 IT 工程师和程序员的综合性求职和学习网站 [paiza]。通过编程技能检查来可视化您的技能，如果您的技能得到认可，您可能会收到公司的星探，从而为您换工作带来优势。这是一项评估“有技能的人”而不是学术背景或工作经历的服务。
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite 帮助企业监控、请求和展示他们的在线评论，以帮助增加社会认同并建立与客户的信任。
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Jabio 是 Sitejabber 背后的技术，是一个品牌提升平台，使企业能够利用真实的评论。公司使用我们全面的、技术支持的声誉管理工具套件在多个网站和平台上获取并广泛发布评论，从而扩大知名度、吸引更多买家并促进业务增长。
Oggvo
oggvo.com
Oggvo 通过简化客户旅程每一步的体验，让小型企业轻松发展并保持竞争力。
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
我们帮助人力资源公司最大限度地提高其评论、推荐、声誉和招聘人员的投资回报率，从而加速其发展。
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
自 2010 年以来，Shopper Approved 已帮助超过 25,000 家在线企业收集的评分和评论比任何其他在线评论平台多出 10 倍。我们还是两次获奖的 Inc. 500 强公司、Google 官方评论合作伙伴，并且拥有 A+ BBB 评级。真正让 Shopper Approved 与众不同的是我们独特的能力，能够帮助我们的客户收集比竞争对手多 10 倍的评论，然后在尽可能多的战略位置展示这些评论，从而提高可见性、可信度、流量和收入。转换。与其他评论平台不同，我们对评论和其他形式的用户生成内容（如问答）采取全面、高度战略性的方法，在进行搜索优化后，我们的客户能够将其网站的流量提...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
数以千计的全球领先品牌和零售商信赖 Bazaarvoice 技术、服务和专业知识来增加收入、扩大影响力、获得可行的见解并培养忠实的拥护者。根据 Forrester Consulting 代表 Bazaarvoice 进行的一项新委托研究，与 Bazaarvoice 合作的企业有望获得 400% 的投资回报。该研究采访了九家不同公司的决策者，这些公司有与 Bazaarvoice 合作的经验，发现初始投资只需三个月或更短的时间即可收回。了解与 Bazaarvoice 合作对您的业务意味着什么。请在官方下载部分阅读下面的完整研究。 Bazaarvoice 广泛的全球零售、社交和搜索联合网络、对产品充...
Reviews.io
reviews.io
REVIEWS.io 是评论收集和电子商务营销解决方案的领先提供商。建立您的在线声誉，鼓励消费者忠诚度，并通过真实的客户反馈将您的业务模式与市场需求联系起来。我们的无合同价格计划完全可定制，并且全部以行业领先的创新作为标准： • 消费者信任和转化——通过真实、经过验证的客户产品或服务评论来提高两者。 • 自动化——使用可定制的电子邮件模板、电子邮件内表格或免费短信邀请来推动您的评论活动。 • 全面的在线声誉管理——展示整个网络的评论，从产品登陆页面到社交媒体、Google、Bing 等。 • 内容创建——利用我们易于使用的社交证明功能将评论转化为具有高影响力的内容。 • 卖家评级 – 作为 G...
Score My Reviews
scoremyreviews.com
Score My Review 是一款适用于中小型企业的最先进的评论和声誉管理软件。我们的自动化且易于使用的界面可帮助企业主在自动驾驶仪上收集真实的客户评论。通过为我的评论评分，您可以在 Google、Facebook 等评论网站以及许多其他对您的业务重要的评论网站上获得更多 5 星评论。每当您收到新评论时，您都会收到通知，并且您可以在我们的平台内一站式管理所有评论。通过我们的自动电子邮件和短信活动，审核请求将变得轻而易举。