Commanders Act is a European company that helps digital teams work more efficiently by leveraging data thanks to the various applications of its Customer Data Platform. By optimising data management, Commanders Act increases the implementation speed of campaigns, enhances the user experience, maximises ROI and improves understanding of omnichannel campaigns.

目录 :

网站： commandersact.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Commanders Act X”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。