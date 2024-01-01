替代项 - Collaborator.pro
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly 是一个讲故事的平台，帮助组织发布、分发和拥有他们的故事，以吸引粉丝。
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
使用 Muck Rack 寻找记者、为您的故事获取媒体报道、监控新闻并报告您的公关影响。记者可以建立作品集并加速他们的职业生涯。
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM 正在利用其公共关系管理技术重新构想免费媒体。 PRM 平台使营销和传播专业人士能够找到合适的媒体来宣传他们的故事，管理媒体关系和活动，监控其品牌的覆盖范围和声音份额，并轻松衡量赢得媒体努力的业务影响。 Propel 拥有 150 多家客户，包括 Real Chemistry、Textron、Insurify 以及其他领先品牌和机构。 Propel 于 2019 年推出，总部位于特拉维夫，在纽约、伦敦和迈阿密设有团队。 Propel 迄今为止已筹集了 600 万美元的风险投资，是世界上增长最快的公关技术。欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.propelmypr.com。
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
发现在线公关的影响！监控有关您的品牌的言论，创造您的故事，识别并吸引您的受众并分析结果。