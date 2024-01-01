替代项 - Cohere
Claude
claude.ai
Claude 是适合您任务的下一代人工智能助手，无论规模如何。
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
人工智能社区建设未来。构建、训练和部署由机器学习领域的参考开源提供支持的最先进模型。
scite.ai
scite.ai
scite 是一种工具，用于帮助研究人员通过智能引文更好地发现和理解科学文章。 智能引文允许用户通过提供引文上下文和描述其是否为所引用的主张提供支持或对比证据的分类来查看科学论文是如何被引用的。搜索超过 8 亿条智能引文。
Iris.ai
iris.ai
用于您研究的强大工具。我们构建了世界领先的人工智能引擎，用于科学文本理解。该引擎应用于文献综述、数据提取、上市后监控或涉及数千份文档（如论文或专利）的任何其他任务，将使您的生活变得更加轻松。
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI 配音和 AI 视频生成器。 制作您的下一个专业视听内容，无需花钱聘请演员、摄像机或音频设备
AfforAI
afforai.com
最大化生产力的第二大脑。 Afforai 是一个人工智能聊天机器人，可以搜索、总结和翻译多个来源的信息，以产生值得信赖的研究。将冗长的研究文档提供给一堆干巴巴的合规性要求，并提取您需要的关键发现。
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn 使清理、标记和可视化客户反馈变得简单 — 所有这些都在一个地方完成。 由尖端人工智能提供支持。
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
企业的人类智能。 Symbl.ai 的对话理解和生成 AI 技术释放了人类对话的全部潜力 - 实现您的目标。
tinq.ai
tinq.ai
一个 API 可满足您的所有文本分析需求。 Tinq.ai 是一个简单的自然语言处理工具。它可以帮助您轻松地在项目中实施文本分析。
HrFlow.ai
hrflow.ai
HrFlow.ai is an API-first company and the leading AI-powered HR data automation platform. The company helps +1000 customers (HR software vendors, Staffing agencies, large employers, and headhunting firms) to thrive in a high-volume and high-frequency labor market. The platform provides a complete a...
Gavagai
gavagai.io
Understand what your customers are telling you Gavagai provides groundbreaking text analysis technology to create valuable customer insights from what your customers are saying to you. By continuously tracking customer feedback using our service, you will understand your customer better which trans...
Expert.ai Developer
developer.expert.ai
Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decisio...
deepset Cloud
docs.cloud.deepset.ai
deepset Cloud is an enterprise SaaS platform to build natural language processing applications.
AYLIEN
aylien.com
Aylien is an AI-powered news intelligence platform that provides news aggregation, search, and monitoring capabilities for data and analyst teams. The platform aims to help businesses uncover critical insights from global news data. Key features and benefits: * Access to 80,000 news sources and 1.5...
AmplifyReach
amplifyreach.com
Multilingual Conversational Automation Platform for Sales, Marketing & Support Teams! AmplifyReach helps Brands and Businesses transform inbound customer lifecycle. AmplifyReach product is used by 3000+ Brands and businesses including Fortune 500 company in BFSI. * Our multilingual solution, with 1...
ADVANCE.AI
advance.ai
ASEAN Fintech winner at the 2023 Global Fintech Awards by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Fintech Association. ADVANCE.AI is a leading end-to-end SaaS risk management company in Southeast Asia, providing KYC/KYB digital identity, compliance, fraud prevention, and process automatio...
Abacus.AI
abacus.ai
The world's first AI-assisted data science platform to build ML systems and AI agents at scale. Build enterprise AI with our LLMs and novel NN techniques Organizations, including several fortune 500s, have seen an increase of 5-20% on key metrics such as revenue, profit, and cash flow by putting mo...
Plasticity
plasticity.ai
Plasticity builds natural language processing products and APIs to understand unstructured data and extract information from text. Plasticity provides prebuilt solutions to understand unstructured data and API endpoints for natural language processing. So whether you're searching for an off-the-she...
GooseAI
goose.ai
GooseAI is a fully managed NLP-as-a-Service, delivered via API. It is comparable to OpenAI in this regard. And even more, it is fully compatible with OpenAI's completion API! Our state-of-the-art selection of GPT-based language models and uncompromising speed will give you a jumpstart when starting...
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
Ujeebu
ujeebu.com
大规模网络数据提取 抓取网站，无需担心 JavaScript 执行、无头浏览器或被阻止。 将新闻和博客文章转换为结构化数据等等......
Convai
convai.com
在游戏和虚拟世界应用程序中为您的角色提供类人的对话功能。