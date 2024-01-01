Cable News Network Türk (known as CNN Türk) is a Turkish pay television news channel, launched on 11 October 1999 as the local affiliate of American channel CNN. It broadcasts exclusively for Turkey and it is owned by Demirören Group. Its headquarters are in Istanbul.

网站： cnnturk.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“CNN Türk”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。