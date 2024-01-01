CNN Türk

Cable News Network Türk (known as CNN Türk) is a Turkish pay television news channel, launched on 11 October 1999 as the local affiliate of American channel CNN. It broadcasts exclusively for Turkey and it is owned by Demirören Group. Its headquarters are in Istanbul.

