替代项 - Chartmetric
Formula Bot
formulabot.com
利用 AI 彻底改变您的数据和电子表格工作流程。 在几秒钟内免费将您的文本说明转换为公式等。
VobeSoft
vobesoft.com
VobeSoft 让改变变得更有趣。使用我们的模块化无代码软件设置业务流程并生成 360 度视图。
Exatom
exatom.io
我们帮助您提高现有在线表单的性能。好多了。通常，有两位数百分比的访问者开始与您的表单进行交互，但不会转向转化者。为什么他们会在中途或提交失败后放弃您的网络表单？了解如何提高您的表单性能。 Exatom 表单和字段分析补充了您现有的分析平台，例如 Google Analytics 或 Adobe Analytics，因为它从常规 Web 分析工具停止的地方开始。 Exatom 专注于其他网络分析工具无法提供的表单详细信息。比如每个表单字段的交互和犹豫时间。这使您能够使在线表单表现得更好。无论您的在线表单是为潜在客户开发、电子商务还是评论而设计的。顺便说一下，我们的解决方案是无 cookie ...
Data Blaze
datablaze.com
Datablaze can help wirelessly connect your business through cellular IoT connectivity and optimize your costs with exclusive device management software.
ActionableAgile
actionableagile.com
A set of charts and simulations that connect with the data in your work management tool of choice to help you improve your processes, become predictable, and provide accurate forecasts in a flash. Your flow is our business and your data security is priority #1.
Soley
soley.io
Soley is a pioneer of digital navigation in product portfolios and value chains. Soley supports decision-makers in the industry who work under time pressure and enormous complexity. By using Soley, companies can optimize their product portfolio, improve their resilience and, thus, reduce costs. It e...
Nuant
nuant.com
Nuant is a Portfolio and Risk Management platform tailored for professionals to monitor and assess the risk of their Digital Assets. With Nuant, experience an effortless unified monitoring of your digital assets, superior risk management, and a robust simulation engine. - Unified Monitoring of Your ...
Intelligize
intelligize.com
Advanced analysis tools deliver deep insights that help you clearly identify market standards, benchmark peer disclosures and agreements, track SEC Comment Letters and trends, and much more
EmailAnalytics
emailanalytics.com
The premier email analytics tool for Gmail & Outlook. Measure your team's email response time - no software to install, no training required.
Beehive AI
beehive.ai
Only Beehive AI combines bespoke generative AI with quantitative analysis, so research and insights leaders can go beyond text summaries and siloed data to generate reliable, actionable answers for their business stakeholders. With bespoke, self-learning language models, validated by human experts, ...
Troopr Reports
troopr.ai
Troopr Reports provides users with the ability to privately discuss and act upon Jira reports using Slack channels. With over 20 pre-designed report templates, including the Jira burndown chart and velocity chart, Troopr Reports makes it simple to configure and set up Jira reports within Slack. Furt...
Podder
podderapp.com
Podder is an independent & AI powered podcast insights platform that focuses on "translating" data into actionable business insights. Podder combines 1st, 2nd and 3rd party data with the help of smart algorithms. This allows Podder to provide the most in-depth insights about a podcast audience throu...
Wink Reports
winkreports.com
The only easy-to-use software to build even the most complicated reports, without having to be a data expert. Get critical reports that help you see inside your business. Build reports (yes, even *that* one) from your favourite cloud business software, and automatically generate them whenever you wa...
Sourcetable
sourcetable.com
Sourcetable is a spreadsheet that syncs data from business applications and databases. It's perfect for data analysis, automated reporting, and creating live-updating charts and dashboards.
Excelkits
excelkits.com
Turn spreadsheets into immersive content with interactive forms for personalized results. Add pre-made templates in seconds or start customizing your own for free. Responsive and fast – this easy-to-use block will help you drive traffic and boost conversions.
Analytics Canvas
analyticscanvas.com
Analytics Canvas lets you visualize your analysis, connecting you to databases, Excel files, and Google Analytics through a graphical interface.
Rguroo
rguroo.com
Rguroo’s development was motivated by the need for software that could help instructors in teaching statistical concepts and reduce the amount of time that students spend on routine computations. Rguroo’s design pays special attention to the technology recommendations by the American Statistical Ass...
ClearQuery
clearquery.io
ClearQuery is a full suite data analytics platform designed with one primary goal in mind- to make analytics simple for everyone. ClearQuery removes the technical barriers by giving every user the ability to get automated insights at ingestion. With dashboards and insights canvas, you are able to un...
Athenic AI
athenic.com
Athenic AI is an analytics platform powered by AI that allows you to analyze your data using natural language questions. Athenic AI connects to your data stored in a database, data warehouse or an application like a CRM or ERP platform to answer your questions without SQL knowledge or a business ana...
Datafiniti
datafiniti.co
Datafiniti is a Data as a Service (DaaS) solution utilizing proprietary technologies to automate the data extraction process and transform web pages into clean, manageable, structured datasets across business, people, product, and property databases. Our RESTful API and customer portal transforms re...
Sprinkle Data
sprinkledata.com
SunnyReports is an Adwords reporting tool. It helps you to create Adwords custom reports in seconds. The main feedback from our users are "easy and useful". We take care to maintain our tool the easiest it could be even if we add features every week. Development is driven by our users. SunnyReports ...
Megalytic
megalytic.com
Megalytic is used by digital agencies, marketers and business owners for faster, more insightful and better looking analytics reports.
PushMetrics
pushmetrics.io
PushMetrics is the report distribution solution that gives you full control and flexibility to deliver data-driven insights and messages to your team & customers.
Landline Remover
landlineremover.com
Stop wasting time and money trying to text landlines. Upload your list of any size to Landline Remover and instantly find out which phone numbers are mobile and which are landlines!
Mokkup.ai
mokkup.ai
Mokkup.ai is a product that simplifies the dashboard design process. Our tool helps users create dashboard wireframes before building in Power BI, Tableau or other data visualization tools. Mokkup.ai has been developed keeping in mind the excessive demands for a BI dashboard wireframing tool that sp...
Eppo
geteppo.com
Eppo 运行值得信赖的数据仓库本机 A/B 测试。世界一流的统计严谨性、特征管理和实验报告 - 全部集中在一个工具中。
1000minds
1000minds.com
1000minds Decision Making 是一套在线工具和流程，可帮助个人和团体进行决策、确定优先级、物有所值分析以及了解利益相关者的偏好。 1000minds 基于 PAPRIKA 算法，用于多标准决策 (MCDM) 和联合分析（或选择建模）。我们的联合调查使您能够与任意数量的参与者（可能是 1000 个）一起运行联合分析（选择建模或离散选择实验）！发现人们在做出涉及权衡的选择时最重要的事情。 * 利益相关者遵循哪些标准，例如公民在做决定时会考虑什么？ * 新产品设计的哪些属性对消费者来说最重要？ * 它们的权重（部分效用）是多少，代表它们的相对重要性？ 1000minds 因其科...