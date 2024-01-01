ChaadHR
网站：chaadhr.com
ChaadHR is a leading global employment platform that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. ChaadHR take care of international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance in dozens of countries. Our ironclad intellectual property protections and industry-leading security guarantee give you peace of mind across the globe. We only charge fixed one low flat rate fees instead of by percentages so that help you control your budget.
