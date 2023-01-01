替代项 - Castled.io
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美国云软件公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。它提供 (CRM) 客户关系管理服务，还销售一套互补的企业应用程序，专注于客户服务、营销自动化、分析和应用程序开发。 2020 年，《财富》杂志根据员工满意度调查，将 Salesforce 在“最适宜工作的 100 家公司名单”中排名第六。
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo 是一个专为在线企业创建的电子邮件营销平台，具有强大的电子邮件和短信营销自动化功能。
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely 是一家美国公司，为其他公司提供渐进式交付和实验软件。 Optimizely 平台技术提供 A/B 测试和多变量测试工具、网站个性化和功能切换功能。公司总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山，在荷兰阿姆斯特丹、德国科隆、英国伦敦和澳大利亚悉尼设有办事处。
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. 是一家位于加利福尼亚州旧金山的美国科技公司，生产用于通过 Web 式界面搜索、监控和分析机器生成的数据的软件。Splunk Enterprise 和 Enterprise Cloud 解决方案捕获、索引和关联真实数据Splunk 通过识别数据模式、提供指标、诊断问题和提供业务运营情报，使机器数据在整个组织中可访问。 Splunk 是一种用于应用程序管理、安全性和合规性以及业务和 Web 分析的横向技术。最近，Splunk 也开始为 BizOps 开发机器学习和数据解决方案。
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. 提供应用程序编程接口解决方案。该公司分部门收集、清理和控制客户数据，并提供数据集成、治理和受众管理服务。 Segment.Io 为加利福尼亚州的客户提供服务。
Formaloo
formaloo.com
强大的协作平台，供团队收集、组织和理解他们的数据。无需代码，只需几分钟即可从想法到执行！
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat 是一个美观、灵活且功能强大的客户成功平台。客户 360、健康评分、手册、客户门户等。
Customer.io
customer.io
使用 Customer.io 触发电子邮件、推送、短信、网络挂钩等。控制行为数据以个性化客户沟通并提高参与度。开始免费。
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
分析跨网站和应用程序的客户旅程。 专注于用户隐私和数据安全的分析套件 - Google Analytics 的完美替代品。
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
唯一的无代码、人工智能驱动的 CDXP，具有本地构建和集成的超个性化营销执行渠道。
Contlo
contlo.com
向自主生成营销问好。 Contlo 是一个下一代营销平台，专为人工智能第一世界而构建。 由您品牌的人工智能模型和自主人工智能代理提供支持。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
客户成功软件可帮助您集中客户数据、清晰了解客户健康状况并扩展可推动保留和增长的体验。
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace 是一家软件即服务 (SaaS) 数据科学公司，提供 B2B 客户数据平台。该公司的产品统一了多个数据源、来自社交媒体、联系人数据库、客户关系管理系统和营销自动化平台的第一方和第三方来源。
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium 是一家总部位于美国的美国公司，于 2008 年在加利福尼亚州圣地亚哥成立，销售企业标签管理、API 中心、具有机器学习功能的客户数据平台以及数据管理产品。
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak 交付成果。唯一受到 1,000 多家领先零售商和品牌信赖的集成数字营销平台，适用于电子邮件、短信营销、身份解析、行为触发和跨渠道编排。
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
停止构建您的管理面板，我们为您准备了一个 获得管理面板并不一定很耗时。 Forest Admin 无需构建它，而是在几秒钟内根据您的数据生成一个管理面板。
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia 是一家软件即服务公司，由 Dries Buytaert 和 Jay Batson 共同创立，为开源 Web 内容管理平台 Drupal 提供企业产品、服务和技术支持。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
了解 dotdigital 的一体化平台如何让您创建营销自动化，通过电子邮件、短信、社交、推送通知和登陆页面吸引您的联系人。
Totango
totango.com
Totango 是一款客户成功软件，可帮助企业推动收入增长、减少客户流失，同时专注于 SaaS 客户旅程。免费体验 Totango。
Hightouch
hightouch.io
您的数据仓库是客户数据的真实来源。 Hightouch 将此数据同步到您的业务团队依赖的工具。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
专为商业打造的数字体验平台。 Bloomreach 解决方案将统一客户和产品数据的力量与人工智能和预测决策的速度和规模相结合，因此您可以提供在任何渠道和每次旅程中都能转化的神奇体验。
Plumb5
plumb5.com
通过网络、移动设备、电子邮件和短信开展全渠道营销活动。轻松使用推送通知和应用内消息传递。 Plumb5 是一个实时客户参与平台，可帮助营销人员通过智能营销策略保持用户参与度并赢回用户。人工智能赋能营销自动化
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI 是您的下一代 CDP（客户数据平台），它可以实时清理、分析所有碎片数据并将其统一到一个易于使用的仪表板中。
Insider
useinsider.com
一个提供个性化、跨渠道客户体验的平台。 Insider 跨渠道连接数据，利用人工智能预测未来行为，并通过单一平台以最快的速度实现价值个性化体验。
MSIGHTS
msights.com
推动效率、行动和问责制的数据转换、报告和协作。
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle EU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle US
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle Customer
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data 帮助企业利用所有客户数据来提高营销活动绩效、实现运营效率并通过互联的客户体验提升业务价值。客户数据云是我们的客户数据平台解决方案套件，它集成客户数据、连接统一客户档案中的身份、应用隐私，并为营销、服务、销售和运营提供基于机器学习的见解和预测，以推动个性化参与和改善客户获取、销售和保留。我们最适合企业和快速发展的公司，因为无论环境如何复杂，我们都能与您现有的技术堆栈无缝集成，同时提供最快的价值实现时间。我们的企业级保障措施可确保数据质量、治理、安全性、隐私合规性和可扩展性，以帮助公司管理同意并降低跨品牌和地区的风险。功能强大且用户友好的工具将数据、分析和业务用户联合起...
Arena
arena.im
Arena 正在开发由第一方数据支持的下一代现场参与工具，以在各地建立值得信赖的现场观众。我们的解决方案 - 实时聊天、实时博客、竞技场角色）利用社交媒体中最流行的功能，在您管理的任何平台上快速建立深度参与。超过 20,000 名客户相信 Arena 可以将他们的受众聚集在网络、应用程序或现场活动（或三者兼有）上，与内容、社区和商业互动。
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise 正在推动 RevOps 革命。 Openprise 可实现关键 RevOps 流程的自动化，以打破孤岛并调整销售和营销专业人员及其技术，以实现爆炸性增长。 Openprise 是一个单一的无代码平台，可让您简化 RevTech 堆栈、更快地响应市场变化并扩大运营规模以实现您的收入目标。 UI Path、Freshworks、Zendesk、Zscaler 和 Okta 等行业领导者的 RevOps 团队依靠 Openprise 来推动高效、可预测的收入。欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.openprisetech.com。
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer 是一个面向小型到大型 B2B 销售团队的潜在客户生成和潜在客户评分平台。 LeadBoxer 为任何规模的销售团队提供了宝贵的见解，让他们在潜在客户接触之前就感兴趣什么。该软件自动为网站访问者创建访问者档案，捕获他们的在线行为和互动数据，然后根据指定的客户经理设置的参数为他们分配领先分数。借助 LeadBoxer，销售团队能够跟踪网站访问者、页面和视频视图、文档下载以及衡量流量来源。指定销售人员可以设置各种潜在客户属性（行业、页面浏览量等）的重要性，以影响 LeadBoxer 分配的潜在客户分数。当潜在客户准备好获得资格时，LeadBoxer 会报告并通知负责的销售人员。相...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage 是一款全栈保留操作系统，可简化全球 800 多个品牌的客户互动。该平台使企业能够通过各种数字渠道与用户建立个性化且有意义的关系。凭借其全面的工具和解决方案套件，WebEngage 使企业能够有效地了解、吸引和留住客户。 - 统一客户数据：WebEngage 使企业能够整合来自不同来源的客户数据，提供实时见解，并允许根据特定客户属性和行为对目标活动进行动态微细分。 - 多渠道旅程：借助 WebEngage 直观的拖放工作流程构建器，企业可以无缝设计和自动化多渠道客户旅程，确保跨电子邮件、短信、推送通知等渠道提供一致且个性化的体验。 - 有针对性的活动：WebEngage 使企...
WayMore
waymore.io
做得更多、赢得时间并取得更好的成果。与您的客户联系。确保您的客户安全。发展您的业务。发现更多！
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud 的客户参与和体验平台（以前称为 Netcore Smartech）是一个一站式增长平台，使营销人员、增长和产品经理能够跨多个接触点与客户进行强有力的对话。在 AI/ML 的支持下，Netcore Cloud 使网站和移动应用品牌能够推动全渠道增长。该平台提供： - 通过拼接线上和线下渠道的用户数据，可操作的统一客户档案。 - 由机器学习支持的数据分析，有助于通过实时报告和产品分析，在正确的时间自动向正确的用户群体交付个性化多渠道营销活动。 - 以人工智能为主导的推荐引擎，让用户轻松发现相关产品，并进一步个性化用户旅程每个阶段的体验。 - 一个无代码平台，可提高速度和...
Lexer
lexer.io
Lexer 客户数据和体验平台 (CDXP) 是您洞察驱动型营销、销售和客户服务的一体化中心。通过实时维护并可跨所有平台访问的丰富的单一客户视图，您可以真正了解并吸引客户，从而推动利润增长。 Lexer 的入职、实施和战略咨询服务将有助于填补您团队资源的任何空白，以确保 CDXP 顺利、成功的采用。客户数据平台 > 通过业内最简单的集成之一，Lexer 的 CDP 将轻松组合、清理、标准化和丰富您的数据，形成可操作的客户单一视图。我们的工具和团队将通过人工智能驱动的预测分析、第三方数据丰富和有针对性的客户调查来帮助提高您的客户智商。营销 > Lexer 的营销解决方案使您能够快速识别适合您的营...