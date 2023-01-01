替代项 - CartInsight
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
超过 6.75 亿会员 |管理您的职业身份。建立并参与您的专业网络。获取知识、见解和机会。
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo 是一个数据优先的参与平台，它将智能嵌入您的工作流程中，帮助您执行、分析和改进您的增长策略。
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo 是一家美国订阅式软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，总部位于华盛顿州温哥华，向销售、营销和招聘专业人士出售其商务人士和公司信息数据库的访问权限。该公司最初于 2000 年由创始人 Yonatan Stern 和 Michel Decary 创立，名为 Eliyon Technologies。被 DiscoverOrg 收购后，现任首席执行官为 Henry Schuck。 2020 年，Zoominfo.com 及其相关实体 Zoominfo-privacy.com 和 Zoomprivacy.com 进行了网络钓鱼尝试，从公共互联网来源中窃取个人信息，并以身份盗窃来威胁消费者除非...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase 是一个查找私营和上市公司商业信息的平台。 Crunchbase 信息包括投资和融资信息、创始成员和处于领导地位的个人、并购、新闻和行业趋势。 Crunchbase 网站最初是为了跟踪初创公司而建立的，包含全球范围内上市和私营公司的信息。 Crunchbase 通过四种方式获取数据：风险项目、机器学习、内部数据团队和 Crunchbase 社区。公众可以向 Crunchbase 数据库提交信息。这些提交的内容需要经过注册、社会验证，并且在接受发布之前通常会经过主持人的审核。 维基百科社区于 2019 年 3 月弃用其作为来源。
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter 是查找和验证专业电子邮件地址的领先解决方案。开始使用 Hunter 并与对您的业务重要的人建立联系。
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sameweb 是一家面向企业和中小型企业 (SMB) 客户的数字情报提供商。该平台提供网络分析服务，并向用户提供有关其客户和竞争对手网络流量的信息。
Nimble
nimble.com
CRM 不仅仅适用于销售人员。 适合您整个团队的以关系为中心的 CRM。易于使用，适用于 Outlook/Gmail 收件箱、社交媒体、网络。
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
排名第一的 B2B 直拨、手机号码和电子邮件销售工具。超过 300,000 多名销售主管使用 Seamless.AI 来生成销售线索。
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply 是一个销售互动平台，可帮助您自动化和扩展多渠道外展，以便您可以产生更多潜在客户、获取新客户并更快地增加收入。
Snov.io
snov.io
更多线索。更多销量。更多收入。 借助可带来增长的销售工具箱和 CRM 平台，扩展您的业务并更好地吸引潜在客户。
Mailshake
mailshake.com
在短短 5 分钟内通过电子邮件、电话和社交媒体建立销售推广节奏。起价为 59 美元/月。
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit 是用于所有客户互动的营销数据引擎。深入了解您的客户，识别未来前景，并个性化每一次营销和销售互动。
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. 是一家私营科技公司，为企业、开发人员和品牌提供一套基于云的软件产品。他们的主要关注点是隐私安全的身份解析和实时 API 集成。他们的产品套件包括 Enrich 等产品，该产品利用技术来增强客户数据。 FullContact 总部位于美国科罗拉多州丹佛市，并在达拉斯（美国）和科钦（印度）设有办事处。
Signals
getsignals.ai
将综合浏览量转化为客户。 识别当前正在浏览您网站的公司并将其转化为客户！
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
您与任何专业人士的一级联系。 使用世界上最大、最准确的电子邮件和直拨数据库直接与正确的决策者联系。
Clay
clay.com
从互联网上的任何地方寻找线索。 建立来自您从未想过的地方的潜在客户列表。与 50 多个集成连接，自动提取姓名、电子邮件、技术堆栈、空缺职位等等。
Growbots
growbots.com
使用 Growbots 完全自动化您的外向销售流程。勘探和外展集中在一处。我们与 Salesforce 和 HubSpot 集成。
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io 是一个用于 B2B 销售和电子邮件营销的电子邮件查找器。我们的软件将公共数据转化为先进的勘探电子邮件工具，以帮助专业人士进行电子邮件营销和外展活动。
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace 是一家软件即服务 (SaaS) 数据科学公司，提供 B2B 客户数据平台。该公司的产品统一了多个数据源、来自社交媒体、联系人数据库、客户关系管理系统和营销自动化平台的第一方和第三方来源。
Demandbase
demandbase.com
适用于中型市场和企业 B2B 公司的领先 ABM 软件。了解更多关于真正的端到端客户营销公司的信息。
Kaspr
kaspr.io
花更少的时间寻找客户并完成您的配额。 Kaspr 是一款 LinkedIn Chrome 扩展程序和仪表板，可让您在几秒钟内访问 B2B 联系人数据。
FindThatLead
findthatlead.com
不再需要手动勘探工作！ FindThatLead 可扩展您的潜在客户开发规模，以促进销售和增长。
HG Insights
hginsights.com
我们提供一流的 IT 支出、技术安装和合同智能，帮助销售、营销和战略团队更快地增加收入......
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
寻找、接触并赢得您的理想客户。 获取准确的 B2B 公司和联系人数据，以更快地增加收入。
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ 是一个 B2B 销售勘探工具平台。查找潜在客户数据，跟踪购买信号，并为出站勘探提供个性化的冷外展服务。
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
我们的 B2B 销售智能平台可帮助销售和营销团队销售更多产品。意图数据、B2B 数据库、Web 访问者 ID 和电子邮件跟踪。
Cognism
cognism.com
与您的完美搭档建立联系。利用市场上最优质的销售情报与目标客户和联系人开始有意义的对话。
GetEmail.io
getemail.io
在几秒钟内获取任何人的电子邮件。我们使用大数据和机器学习算法在一秒钟内找到任何公司任何专业人员的电子邮件地址。
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder 是一个创新的 B2B 潜在客户开发和数据丰富平台，彻底改变了销售和营销。在先进算法和人工智能的支持下，它使企业能够发现高质量的潜在客户、丰富客户数据并简化流程。通过与现有系统无缝集成，CUFinder 使公司能够实现个性化通信、节省时间并在当今动态的商业环境中获得竞争优势。体验 CUFinder 的变革力量，为您的销售和营销成功开启新的可能性。
LoneScale
lonescale.com
利用意向数据和销售触发因素，生成更多合格的渠道并完成更多交易。
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront（以前称为 Leadleader）是一个进入市场平台，为销售和营销团队提供寻找潜在客户和达成交易所需的数据、应用程序和见解。
SalesQL
salesql.com
增强您的 LinkedIn 勘探能力 使用 SalesQL 为您的 LinkedIn 目标获取电子邮件地址 - 即使您尚未与他们建立联系。
Luna.ai
luna.ai
寻找完美的潜在客户，发送令人兴奋的电子邮件。 渴望比仅依靠个人关系更快地扩大规模，而无需费时寻找潜在客户的麻烦？ Luna 的人工智能通过建议可产生结果的高度个性化的电子邮件，彻底改变了您寻找潜在客户并与他们互动的方式。
Clearout
clearout.io
批量电子邮件验证 - 准确率超过 98%，符合 GDPR 标准，删除垃圾邮件陷阱，滥用电子邮件验证器，电子邮件查找器，实时 API 99.9% 正常运行时间 - 100 个积分免费试用！
Soleadify
soleadify.com
全球小型企业的专用数据。诚实可靠的数据可在快速变化的世界中实现 B2B 流程自动化。
Pobuca Connect
pobu.ca
使用多功能联系人管理应用程序升级您的团队，将您的多个业务联系人列表转换为一个统一的地址簿，并从网络、移动设备甚至 Outlook 和 Gmail 中访问它。添加自定义字段和标签来组织您的联系人、跟踪活动、设置任务并使用 LinkedIn 和电子邮件签名自动丰富您的联系人。今天就可以体验试用版和免费增值版！
Bombora
bombora.com
在竞争对手之前找到准备购买的企业。使用业界最全面且符合隐私的意图数据进行连接和销售。
Upollo
upollo.ai
Knowledge is everything – get a full 360° view of your prospects. Upollo analyzes everything your users have done in the past in order to give you actionable insights.
Leadership Connect
leadershipconnect.io
The #1 Trusted Source for Finding the Right People in Government. Stop Searching. Start Finding. Connect with government leaders, the C-suite, board members, and people who can help advance your policy or sales goals. Develop strategic relationships for business development. Discuss bills with legis...
Pipebooster
pipebooster.io
Pipebooster tracks your contacts’ job moves, creates updated details, including new contact information, and alerts your sales team to a new prospect for your SDRs.
Icy Leads
icyleads.com
Icy Leads is a fully-packed cold outreach toolkit that helps you generate lists of hyper-targeted sales leads, send cold email sequences, and book more meetings with your ideal prospects all under one dashboard.
Datarista
datarista.com
The Datarista platform provides real time, relevant third party data delivery, integration and update services for both enhancement and prospecting inside of the most popular CRM and Marketing Automation platforms. Datarista is a service extension for the data providers to enable their sales teams t...
SMARTe
smarte.pro
At SMARTe, we understand the challenges faced by revenue-generating teams. That's why we've created a global B2B sales intelligence platform with a strong focus on sales user experience. Our platform revolutionizes how you obtain contact and company insights for your ideal customer profile (ICP). By...
Sparklane
sparklane-group.com
Sparklane unlocks lead Generation thanks to AI. Sparklane helps you all along your prospection journey while: - Identifying, mapping and recommending the best accounts to engage based on Business Signals scored by AI - Providing the full professional contact information about your prospects (Cell ph...
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer proExactBuyer provides real-time contact & company data & audience intelligence solutions that helps you build more targeted audiences. Find new accounts in your territory, your next top engineering or sales hire, an ideal podcast guest or even your next partner. ExactBuyer's Prospector a...
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba.io is an Email Finder for B2B sales and email marketing . We are collecting and crafting public data using our Robots to provide an advanced prospecting tool to help professionals Data at scale Direct from source Tech driven
Infynd
infynd.com
InFynd is a one-stop data intelligence solution. Our simple and user-friendly prospecting tool helps you in identifying and reaching out to the right prospects in your niche market. We hold the highest number of GDPR-compliant B2B contacts in the UK, with 95% deliverability. Prospect, connect and cl...
Goodfit.io
goodfit.io
Drive sales & marketing efficiency with commercial data unique to your value proposition with our data as a service platform
DiscoverData
discoverdata.ai
2x your revenue pipeline in 30 days. AI discovers contact details for all anonymous website visitors, get the data (mobile #'s, emails) for free!
SifData
sifdata.com
SifData helps companies monitor when their customers and prospects move companies and surface that intelligence within the CRM to drive pipeline, close deals faster and reduce churn.
AeroLeads
aeroleads.com
AeroLeads is a powerful web based Prospect Generation Software which not only find relevant prospects but also find contact details of it. All the data can be saved in your account, exported as well as transferred to other sites like SalesForce, Zapier, HubSpot, Mailchimp etc. It is a powerful Prosp...
MeetAlfred
meetalfred.com
Your all-in-one automation solution for LinkedIn, email, and Twitter outreach. With Meet Alfred, unlock the potential of smooth automation to effortlessly manage your multi-channel sales pipeline. Elevate your team’s efficiency and productivity, gaining back over 10 hours per week. Say goodbye to th...
Foureyes
foureyes.io
Foureyes sales intelligence software helps businesses track, protect, engage, and sell better. Typically, businesses focus on driving more leads with top-of-the-funnel marketing efforts. But Foureyes allows companies to support bottom-of-the-funnel conversion activities and the people who are ultima...
hubsell
hubsell.com
HubSell uses technology with a layer of manual work to find the right companies and the right decision-makers based on your targeted customer profiles/personas, after which hubSell enables you to get in touch with the identified prospects through highly personalised messages directly to their inbox.
Zintlr
zintlr.com
Zintlr is a B2B sales-tech tool that brings the Z-factor to intelligence in leads and recommendations. Zintlr aims to transform the way prospecting research and intelligence gathering to identify top 5% of your TAM. Designed to assist you in recognizing and capturing the correct market, Zintlr inten...
SellHack
sellhack.com
Find emails and spend more time meeting with prospects and less time searching for them. SellHack is the only tool you need to take control of your pipeline.
Peakslead
peakslead.com
Find leads and close deals With Ease! Access accurate and real-time verified B2B database to drive growth with built-in email verification.
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs 是一个销售情报平台，可让您在一周或更短的时间内进入市场。意图数据、技术使用跟踪器、潜在客户评分，使 B2B 营销人员/销售人员能够确定他们的目标市场。 OceanFrogs 为提供国际数据（亚太地区、日本、印度和美国）而感到自豪。我们跟踪全球超过 9000 项技术、1000 个意图主题和超过 1000 万家公司。 OceanFrogs 按团队、产品和服务提供搜索，将焦点集中在您想要的公司的精细列表上。 OceanFrogs 平台已被用于识别合适的客户和合适的合作伙伴。您可以同时建立渠道合作伙伴和客户渠道。 Automation Anywhere、Wipro、Palo Al...
SmallWorld
smallworld.ai
SmallWorld 通过热情的介绍提供更快的接触目标潜在客户的机会，帮助公司增加收入并降低客户获取成本。
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact 是一种 SaaS 解决方案，可直接丰富、清理和纠正 CRM 中的数据，无需任何人工干预。该解决方案仅在我们的专有算法和测试服务器上运行，与所有丰富解决方案不同，Dropcontact 没有联系人数据库。这使得 Dropcontact 成为唯一 100% GDPR 合规的解决方案。自动清理、自动重复检测和合并以及数据丰富（电子邮件地址、电话号码、LinkedIn 个人资料等）可以解放销售和营销团队，让他们能够专注于核心业务。