WebCatalog

Capturi

Capturi

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：en.capturi.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Capturi”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Value-creating conversations start here. As the leading platform for conversation analysis in Scandinavia, Capturi converts customer conversations into concrete and measurable value using AI and advanced machine learning algorithms. Having analyzed more than 30 M customer conversations from more than 200 brands, Capturi proves that companies using conversation analysis can achieve...: - 20-40% increase in customer satisfaction by focusing on improving the dialogue with customers - 15-25% optimization of operations by automating manual tasks and minimizing knowledge gaps - 30% improvement in customer retention rates by identifying which winback strategies work for your department Capturi's AI-powered platform is used and trusted by customer centers within larger Scandinavian organizations, such as: Salling Group, Norlys, Coop, Folkspel, Whiteaway, and 3.

网站： en.capturi.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Capturi”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Outreach

Outreach

outreach.io

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

Gong.io

Gong.io

gong.io

Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai

fireflies.ai

Salesloft

Salesloft

salesloft.com

Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai

chorus.ai

Allego

Allego

allego.com

Balto

Balto

balto.ai

CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics

calltrackingmetrics.com

您可能还会喜欢

Enthu.ai

Enthu.ai

enthu.ai

EvaluAgent

EvaluAgent

evaluagent.com

Balto

Balto

balto.ai

Laxis

Laxis

laxis.com

Trip.com

Trip.com

trip.com

wand

wand

wand.ai

Groove

Groove

groovehq.com

Metrilo

Metrilo

metrilo.com

Appointeze

Appointeze

appointeze.com

Symbl.ai

Symbl.ai

symbl.ai

ImpactFactors

ImpactFactors

impactfactors.net

11Alive

11Alive

11alive.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.