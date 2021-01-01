替代项 - Bryj
Podium
podium.com
通过评论、消息传递、付款、网络聊天等为您的企业提供不公平的优势。
OneSignal
onesignal.com
移动推送通知、网络推送和应用内消息传递领域的全球领导者。受到 80 万企业的信赖，每天发送 50 亿条推送通知。
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse 为电子邮件营销软件、登陆页面创建器、网络研讨会托管等提供在线平台。无需信用卡即可免费试用 30 天！
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
自动化您的营销并将所有交付渠道整合到一个平台上：电子邮件、网络推送通知、短信、Viber。 © 2021
CallFire
callfire.com
利用虚拟电话号码、IVR、语音广播、群发短信服务和强力拨号来拓展您的业务。免费试用 CallFire！
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode 是排名第一的 QR 码制作工具。徽标、颜色和设计，以及隐私和数据支持，全部免费。立即下载高质量的打印文件。
Appsflyer
appsflyer.com
使用 AppsFlyer 分析和衡量您的移动营销活动，获得有关客户旅程的宝贵见解，并做出有影响力的决策。
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica |在一个平台上进行应用程序分析和营销
Branch
branch.io
数字品牌在 Branch 上成长。利用企业级解决方案发展您的业务，该解决方案旨在提高端到端用户参与度，并提供跨所有设备、渠道和平台的营销效果的全面衡量。
Customer.io
customer.io
使用 Customer.io 触发电子邮件、推送、短信、网络挂钩等。控制行为数据以个性化客户沟通并提高参与度。开始免费。
Storyly
storyly.io
下一级移动用户参与度所缺失的部分。 Storyly 是一个用户参与平台，可在移动应用程序和网站中嵌入故事（全屏、交互式和当今最吸引人的内容格式）。
Braze
braze.com
实时提供相关的个性化客户体验。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基于 SaaS 的客户生命周期管理和移动营销公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州山景城。该公司成立于 2013 年 5 月，为 8,000 多家公司提供移动应用分析和用户参与产品，包括索尼、沃达丰、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。该公司得到了红杉资本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
Sender
sender.net
在您的电子邮件列表和收入之间架起桥梁。 Sender 使您能够快速、轻松地与客户保持联系并发展您的业务，同时花费更少。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一个全栈解决方案，包括强大的客户分析、自动化跨渠道参与和人工智能驱动的个性化。
Trumpia
trumpia.com
Trumpia 是一家在线多渠道营销和消息软件提供商，为企业、非营利组织和各类会员组织提供移动营销、电子邮件营销、语音广播、即时消息和社交媒体营销工具。Trumpia 排名第 46 位在软件公司中排名第 33 位，在洛杉矶都市区排名第 33 位，在加州 100 强公司中排名第 80 位，在 Inc. 5000 家 2012 年增长最快公司名单中排名第 515 位。 2011 年，网站杂志将 Trumpia 评为软件公司前 3 名。 “移动服务领域前 50 名推动者和推动者”。Trumpia.com 总部位于加利福尼亚州阿纳海姆，由总部位于加利福尼亚州的 DoCircle, Inc. 所有和运营...
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak 交付成果。唯一受到 1,000 多家领先零售商和品牌信赖的集成数字营销平台，适用于电子邮件、短信营销、身份解析、行为触发和跨渠道编排。
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
用于用户参与的一体化平台，为任何移动或网站平台提供移动原生、全屏、沉浸式格式。 StorifyMe 使客户能够创建和发布高度个性化、视觉震撼的互动故事、短片、快照和广告，以吸引受众、提高转化率并增加收入。 StorifyMe Editor 易于使用、直观，并提供大量免费且可自定义的模板，使故事创建过程变得更加容易。 StorifyMe 有机会将 StorifyMe Stories 集成到从移动设备到网络的任何平台，StorifyMe 是一种以人们喜爱的形式进行内容分发的全方位解决方案！
Attentive
attentivemobile.com
用于增加移动用户并传递相关消息的创新平台。
Iterable
iterable.com
与您的客户建立联系，就像您真正了解他们一样。 Iterable 是一个跨渠道营销平台，可支持统一的客户体验，并使您能够创建、优化和衡量整个客户旅程中的每一次互动。
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp 是完整的电子邮件和 SMS 传送解决方案，它将强大的电子邮件营销工具与 SMTP 中继以及电子商务、CRM 和 CMS 系统的插件结合在一起。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
了解 dotdigital 的一体化平台如何让您创建营销自动化，通过电子邮件、短信、社交、推送通知和登陆页面吸引您的联系人。
Appcues
appcues.com
用户入门仅仅是一个开始。 Appcues 使产品主导的团队能够在没有开发人员的情况下衡量和提高产品采用率。创建一个免费帐户即可开始。
Mobiz
app.mobiz.co
通过直接发送到客户手中的动态、高转化率登陆页面来增强您的短信营销。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
专为商业打造的数字体验平台。 Bloomreach 解决方案将统一客户和产品数据的力量与人工智能和预测决策的速度和规模相结合，因此您可以提供在任何渠道和每次旅程中都能转化的神奇体验。
Airship
airship.com
通过为企业品牌构建的客户互动平台，在客户生命周期的每个阶段传递有意义的消息。了解更多。
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs 是面向招聘人员和销售人员的领先消费者参与平台，可推动渠道创建并提高转化率。用户喜欢 TextUs，因为它使他们能够更有效地与候选人、潜在客户和客户进行沟通。通过更快地获得更多响应、改善销售周期转换和候选人进入市场的速度，最大限度地提高工作效率。
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift 帮助品牌在每次客户互动中提供相关、互联的体验。其用于智能客户参与的 Smart Hub 平台为品牌提供了完整的工具包，可在整个全渠道旅程中无缝地实时提供 1:1 体验，包括实时数据统一、受众细分、预测智能、1:1 个性化、全渠道编排和无与伦比的规模。这个灵活、易于使用的平台可以统一来自任何来源的客户数据，通过可定制的人工智能解锁智能，并使用智能决策实时激活跨接触点的数据。提供以客户为中心的体验、增加收入和推动成果的道路从未如此快捷。 Blueshift 的智能客户参与平台通过统一、通知和激活数据，在整个全渠道旅程中提供相关的互联体验。
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly 允许企业通过 WhatsApp 轻松创建和发送自动化、交互式和个性化的营销活动。这促进了双向对话（与短信和电子邮件不同），潜在客户和客户可以选择他们的购买旅程，从而提高参与度和转化率。 Connectly 还将客户通信集中在一个统一的收件箱中（跨 WhatsApp、SMS、Facebook Messenger 和 Instagram），使公司能够细分受众并根据其智能报告做出数据驱动的决策。
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Prokeep 成立于 2016 年，是面向批发分销商的领先客户体验管理软件。 Prokeep 通过将沟通转化为商业来发展关系和业务；通过集中沟通提高销售额，通过更好的洞察和参与机会改善客户体验，并通过系统自动化提高生产力。 Prokeep 被北美超过 1,000 家分销商使用，实现了超过 1100 万次对话和超过 60 亿美元的收入。发展您的分销业务。建立更牢固的客户关系。提高员工生产力。所有这些都通过 Prokeep 的客户体验管理软件专为经销商在现代市场中蓬勃发展而构建。 Prokeep：- 被 50 个州、10 个省和 2 个地区的经销商使用。 - Prokeep 进行超过 1100 ...
Patch Customer Retention
patchretention.com
借助世界上第一个使用 RFM 细分的全自动且可定制的平台，释放保留营销的真正力量。凭借十多年的专业知识，Patch 开发了一个顶级的客户保留平台，帮助 Shopify 品牌提高客户终身价值并保留更多客户，所有这些都在一个地方完成。 Patch 是世界上第一个具有集成 RFM（新近度、频率、货币）细分功能的保留平台。该模型自动将客户分为可操作的类别，包括忠诚客户、风险客户，甚至流失客户。它使您能够为每个客户创建个性化、自动化的客户旅程，以最大限度地提高参与度和收入。 Patch 使数据驱动的决策成为可能，而无需数据科学家。此外，我们的全套保留工具包括以下内容： 自动化客户旅程：根据客户行为采取行...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激发参与度的电子邮件自动化软件。 通过可推动转化的个性化内容吸引您的电子邮件受众。 Upland Adestra 是全球领先的第一人称营销电子邮件和生命周期营销解决方案提供商，为全球和成长型品牌提供服务。
Airbridge
airbridge.io
适用于网络和应用程序的通用归因平台，可衡量跨设备、身份和平台的真实营销效果。
Insider
useinsider.com
一个提供个性化、跨渠道客户体验的平台。 Insider 跨渠道连接数据，利用人工智能预测未来行为，并通过单一平台以最快的速度实现价值个性化体验。
Leanplum
leanplum.com
通过优化的多渠道消息传递和活动编排建立持久且有价值的关系，从而最大限度地提高客户参与度。
Nurture Boss
nurtureboss.io
Nurture Boss is the first AMN (automated mobile nurturing) tool for multifamily. Powerful integrations with the most widely used multifamily CRM’s and property management software enable their clients to nurture their leads with customized and personalized landing pages. Nurture Boss clients see 3x ...
Notifyre
notifyre.com
Elevate your business communications with Notifyre's secure SMS and fax solutions. Streamline SMS and faxing processes online, via email, app, or effortlessly integrate through our developer-friendly SMS and fax API. We're ISO 27001 certified and fully HIPAA compliant, providing the utmost security ...
Mobile Roadie
mobileroadie.com
Mobile Roadie is the most powerful mobile app creator for iPhone, Android, iPad and Mobile Web. Build, host, and create apps in minutes.
Endear
endearhq.com
Endear is the first retail Customer Relationship Management platform built for in-store associates to send and track personalized customer outreach. Endear connects with point-of-sale and other relevant apps to consolidate all of your customer info, notes, and purchase history into unified profiles ...
Coupontools
coupontools.com
With mobile coupon software you can create and spread redeemable, trackable and validatable mobile coupons and deals.
Boingnet
boingnet.com
Boingnet is a Direct Marketing Automation platform for direct mail marketers, agencies and printers. Boingnet marketers develop powerful multi-channel with Personalized URLs (pURLs) that track response, personalize web and email channels and integrate with marketing automation and CRM platforms. Our...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Deliver the next generation of customer experience, right inside your app. Atomic.io is your in-app customer engagement tool, allowing you to quickly send hyper-personalised, actionable messages to your customers inside your most secure channel – your app. With a 94% read rate and 14x higher convers...
AppSamurai
appsamurai.com
AppSamurai is an AI-powered One-Stop-Shop User Acquisition platform for advertisers to access premium placements across the globe. We are here to help you achieve your performance goals by reaching out to the right users at the right moment through different campaign types. There are 4 campaign type...
Appnext
appnext.com
Appnext is the largest independent app discovery platform, offering the only recommendation engine on the market, encompassing both in-app and on-device discovery. Appnext discovery platform powers 6.5B daily app recommendations via 20+ interactions along users’ daily mobile journey. Through its dir...
Upaknee
upaknee.com
Upaknee is a leading provider of email & SMS communications technology. We offer a robust platform, providing organizations with an easy and intuitive toolset as a means of online communication... Show More and engagement with clients, contacts, and supporters. Our specialties include email newslett...
Reteno
reteno.com
Reteno is a user engagement platform for app-first businesses. Reteno’s features help reduce customer churn and get the most out of your marketing communications. Reteno makes it easy to manage campaigns via Mobile and Web Push, In-App, App Inbox, Email, SMS, and instant messengers. The platform all...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen is the contactless digital enablement layer for the internet. Openscreen enables the creation of interactive, QR Code based applications via extensive APIs, SDKs, and solutions across Supply Chain, Commerce and Customer Engagement. Openscreen allows enterprises to meet, interact and trans...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare is a leading powerful Customer Engagement Platform that helps brands to (re)engage their audience, shed light on customer behavior, and increase conversions. One single tool, with channels App Push, Web Push, Email, SMS, and Mobile Wallet, to deliver the most engaging messages and interac...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain is a Full-stack Web & Mobile Marketing Platform, Helping Mobile and web apps to get more users and improve engagement in one single platform. 200 Billion Dollars Spent by 2020, just to get you to download apps, And 75% of them, never open the app! Appgain.io is focused on re-engaging with th...
Apester
apester.com
Supercharge your marketing and funnel with interactive content experiences that generate more leads, engage and convert users, and boost retention.
Sakari
sakari.io
Sakari is a bulk text messaging service for sending announcements, reminders, alerts, confirmations and marketing campaigns.
Mobivity
mobivity.com
Mobivity helps restaurants and other brick and mortar retail brands manage customer connections in a digital world to increase how often they visit and how much they spend. At the core we are a Customer Engagement Platform for restaurants and retailers, helping them reach their customers directly th...
Foursquare
location.foursquare.com
Factual is a location data company that helps marketers and their organizations use location to better understand, reach and engage consumers. Location data is key to driving smarter business decisions for marketers and brands. Our world is now mobile, computing is everywhere, and the power of locat...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial 是一个真正的营销平台，使品牌能够完全自动化其营销策略并改变其工作方式。 Cordial 采用以客户为中心的方法进行设计，将先进的数据灵活性与先进的自适应自动化和尖端人工智能相结合，在创纪录的时间内构思、测试和实施新的营销策略 - 全部在一个平台上完成。我们是一家屡获殊荣的高增长公司，致力于帮助品牌传递更好的信息。在 Cordial 委托最近进行的一项研究中，Forrester Consulting 发现，转向 Cordial 营销平台的品牌在 3 年内获得的总净收益为 879 万美元，投资回报期不到 6 个月。了解更多信息，请访问 www.cordial.com。
Kochava
kochava.com
Kochava Inc. 是一家实时数据解决方案公司，为数据驱动的营销人员提供领先的全渠道衡量和归因解决方案。 Kochava 的营销操作系统™ (m/OS) 为广告商和发布商提供了一个无缝集成和管理客户身份、衡量和数据控制的平台。与当今使用的复杂、孤立的技术堆栈不同，m/OS 采取了下一步：将所有数据和关键的全渠道解决方案统一到一个超越数据聚合和报告的有凝聚力的操作系统中。 m/OS 为无限的广告商和发布商工具提供了基础，包括在平台上构建第三方解决方案的选项。通过设计，m/OS 通过使数据可访问且可操作来促进成功，从而最大限度地提高投资回报率。凭借以客户为导向的创新文化、对数据安全的专注以及...
Pyze
pyze.com
Pyze Growth Intelligence 解决了跨不同平台吸引和留住用户日益重要的业务需求。 Pyze 通过聚合跨平台的用户行为来开发整体用户档案，并支持实时、有针对性的参与和个性化活动，以确保所有用户的个性化体验： - 通过了解用户集群、趋势、模式和异常情况来获得竞争优势 - 提供个性化的参与、内容和基于操作、行为和使用里程碑的用户体验 - 运行自动化营销活动，以最大限度地提高品牌忠诚度、收入、参与度或期望的业务目标 Pyze 提供一个营销和情报平台，旨在使移动和网络应用程序发布商通过自动化分析、参与度最大化增长和个性化。 Pyze 利用机器学习根据共享特征对用户进行自动细分，并实现...
OutboundEngine
outboundengine.com
OutboundEngine 通过让每个人都变得简单轻松的在线营销来帮助企业发展。我们创建精美、高影响力的营销活动，自动投放并跟踪参与度，以显示谁准备好进行对话。我们的平台加强了与客户、合作伙伴和潜在客户的关系，以更少的工作发现更多机会。
Gamooga
gamooga.com
Gamooga 是一种营销自动化解决方案，可帮助电子商务通过电子邮件、网络、移动、社交和展示等各种渠道向客户提供个性化操作。
Pulsate
pulsatehq.com
Pulsate Locate 是一种位置营销解决方案，使营销人员能够根据用户的精确位置吸引用户。
Netmera
netmera.com
Netmera 是一个全渠道客户参与营销平台，可提供个性化的客户体验。该平台允许数字营销人员和产品经理通过人工智能支持的移动和网络推送通知、应用内消息、弹出窗口、分析和营销自动化来增加收入和投资回报率。 Netmera 在全球拥有 4.5 亿用户，每月发送 120 亿条推送通知。 Netmera 帮助公司接触、转化和留住客户。