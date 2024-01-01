WebCatalog

With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based on each influencer's performance and KPIs. Brands and agencies can find influencers by location, age, type of content, language, or performance. On the other end, influencers can access the campaign brief and submit their application to be part of any campaign. Once selected, they can define all the details together with the brand, all inside the platform, to create the best content and make an impact on their audience.

目录:

Business
有影响力的营销平台

