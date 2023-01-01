替代项 - Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
Khoros
khoros.com
我们的软件通过构建和扩展数字护理、社交营销和品牌社区来帮助您提供最佳的客户体验。点击开始！
Quantcast
quantcast.com
我们正在采取一种全新的方式在开放互联网上进行广告。
GWI
gwi.com
由 GWI 提供支持的按需消费者研究。触手可及的全球消费者数据可立即了解您的受众。
Audiense
audiense.com
了解受众并获得更好的营销结果、社交媒体结果、影响者结果、媒体策略、增长策略或广告支出回报所需的一切。 将消费者细分和文化洞察置于战略的中心，让您的团队能够以前所未有的方式了解受众。 了解什么能激励您的受众、感动他们并影响他们。
Choozle
choozle.com
Choozle 是一款可供所有营销人员和广告商使用的数字广告软件。我们让数字广告变得轻松简单。在这里了解更多！
People Pattern
peoplepattern.com
People Pattern provides audience insights to companies by using data science to turn public expression into actionable persona sets. Traditional market research is time-consuming, unreliable at scale and prone to bias. People Pattern uses complex data science techniques to extract actionable marke...
Zoomph
zoomph.com
Zoomph's help you measure the value of sponsorships and understand your audience as an end-to-end platform for audience intelligence and sponsorship evaluation.
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-d...
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action...
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI 构建基于大数据的软件和工具，使领导者能够做出更好的决策并自动化计划和活动，以最大限度地利用资源以获得最佳回报。
Brandwatch Influence
brandwatch.com
在一个地方管理所有影响者营销。 发现影响者、处理关系并管理营销活动，所有这些都在一个端到端解决方案中进行。
Lifesight
lifesight.io
让每一分营销费用都发挥作用 - 利用您自己的数据和人工智能支持的测量来做出最佳的营销决策。不需要数据分析师或科学家。 Lifesight 的平台使现代营销人员能够通过掌握客户数据、减少 ID 丢失、支持个性化自有渠道体验以及实现隐私安全测量来取得更大成果。