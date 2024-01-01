替代项 - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
重塑您与客户的联系方式。 ManyChat 允许您 24/7 与客户互动 - 立即利用营销自动化的力量！
ChatBot
chatbot.com
使用 ChatBot 实现客户服务自动化，不错过任何销售或帮助客户的机会。从头开始构建您自己的聊天机器人，无需任何技术技能！
Drift
drift.com
漂移是企业向企业采购的新方式。尝试我们的对话式营销和销售工具，旨在让购买变得更容易，而且完全免费。
Botpress
botpress.com
构建 ChatGPT 聊天机器人，速度快得惊人🚀。 第一个由 OpenAI 提供支持的下一代聊天机器人构建器。 为您的项目或业务构建类似 ChatGPT 的机器人来完成工作。 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel 是为 Facebook 创建人工智能聊天机器人的领先机器人平台。了解如何快速轻松地创建 Facebook Messenger 机器人 - 无需编码。
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox 是一个无代码工作区，可释放 WhatsApp 的强大功能，通过共享收件箱、WhatsApp 无代码聊天机器人、WhatsApp 广播等扩展您的业务
Qualified
qualified.com
合格帮助公司更快地建立渠道。利用您最大的资产 - 您的网站 - 识别最有价值的访问者，立即开始销售对话，安排会议，转换出站和付费流量，并发现购买意图的信号。
Signals
getsignals.ai
将综合浏览量转化为客户。 识别当前正在浏览您网站的公司并将其转化为客户！
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
构建人工智能代理的协作平台。 团队使用 Voiceflow 一起、更快、大规模地设计、测试和启动聊天或语音 AI 代理。
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
以 135 多种语言和 35 多种渠道自动与客户和员工互动，以更低的成本提供可行的成果。
LivePerson
liveperson.com
对话式人工智能绝不是人造的。 与您的客户建立有意义的个性化联系，同时为您的业务带来真正的成果。
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...
Laiye
laiye.com
Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP),...
Ideta
ideta.io
Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SER...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 充当您值得信赖的业务副驾驶，旨在让您更智能、更快速、更自信地做出数据驱动的决策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 为每个用户（无论是数据科学家、业务分析师还是非 IT 专家）提供了更多的权力，让他们能够以与组织目标相关的方式执行相关分析。它缩短了每个用户从简单到复杂分析的旅程，使他们能够利用数据探索未知、识别新关系、更深入地了解结果并挑战现状。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 可视化、分析并与组织中的任何人共享有关数据的可行见解。
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor 通过生成式 AI 和 NLP 重新定义了 CX，在消息传递渠道上创建动态的客户旅程。我们的低代码/无代码 CX 平台融合了数字助理和智能流程自动化，提供个性化、面向目标的交互。它超越了脚本化的响应，生成富有同理心的定制建议和解决方案，提高了营销、业务交易和支持运营方面的客户满意度。 ✔ 久经考验的成功：Twixor 拥有 400 多家全球客户（包括财富 500 强公司），每季度管理的互动次数超过 10 亿次，还拥有 7 项专利，受到信赖和认可。 ✔ 变革性优势：借助 Twixor，对话率提高 25% 以上，运营成本降低 15-25%，品牌参与度提高 80%。 ✔ 主要功能：我们的...