WebCatalog

babelforce

babelforce

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：babelforce.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“babelforce”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

babelforce is the composable voice platform uniting agents and automation. Our platform gives you the power to create the customer experiences you’ve always wanted, with tools anyone can use. If you can draw it on a whiteboard, you can build it with babelforce. * Automate 90% of routine tasks * Achieve €1 million in savings per 50 agent seats * Deploy VoiceBots in 70+ languages * Create self-service and workflow automations * Add enterprise-grade CCaaS to Zendesk and other solutions

目录:

Business
智能虚拟助理软件

网站： babelforce.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“babelforce”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Relevance AI

Relevance AI

relevanceai.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

Oct8ne

Oct8ne

oct8ne.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

您可能还会喜欢

CKEditor

CKEditor

ckeditor.com

Conju

Conju

conju.ai

Tendril

Tendril

tendril.us

Helpwise

Helpwise

helpwise.io

Fini

Fini

usefini.com

Realty Ninja

Realty Ninja

realtyninja.com

Think Agent

Think Agent

app.thinkagent.com

Questions Answered

Questions Answered

questionsanswered.net

Zendesk Sell

Zendesk Sell

zendesk.com

Espressive

Espressive

espressive.com

EssayGrader

EssayGrader

essaygrader.ai

Seenka

Seenka

seenka.com

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.