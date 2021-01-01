替代项 - Apester
Podium
podium.com
通过评论、消息传递、付款、网络聊天等为您的企业提供不公平的优势。
OneSignal
onesignal.com
移动推送通知、网络推送和应用内消息传递领域的全球领导者。受到 80 万企业的信赖，每天发送 50 亿条推送通知。
TextCortex
textcortex.com
一款 AI 工具即可编写您的所有内容。 营销、销售和网站文案只需几秒钟即可完成。由尖端人工智能提供支持。集成于 1000 多个平台。
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse 为电子邮件营销软件、登陆页面创建器、网络研讨会托管等提供在线平台。无需信用卡即可免费试用 30 天！
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
自动化您的营销并将所有交付渠道整合到一个平台上：电子邮件、网络推送通知、短信、Viber。 © 2021
CallFire
callfire.com
利用虚拟电话号码、IVR、语音广播、群发短信服务和强力拨号来拓展您的业务。免费试用 CallFire！
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode 是排名第一的 QR 码制作工具。徽标、颜色和设计，以及隐私和数据支持，全部免费。立即下载高质量的打印文件。
Appsflyer
appsflyer.com
使用 AppsFlyer 分析和衡量您的移动营销活动，获得有关客户旅程的宝贵见解，并做出有影响力的决策。
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica |在一个平台上进行应用程序分析和营销
Branch
branch.io
数字品牌在 Branch 上成长。利用企业级解决方案发展您的业务，该解决方案旨在提高端到端用户参与度，并提供跨所有设备、渠道和平台的营销效果的全面衡量。
Customer.io
customer.io
使用 Customer.io 触发电子邮件、推送、短信、网络挂钩等。控制行为数据以个性化客户沟通并提高参与度。开始免费。
Storyly
storyly.io
下一级移动用户参与度所缺失的部分。 Storyly 是一个用户参与平台，可在移动应用程序和网站中嵌入故事（全屏、交互式和当今最吸引人的内容格式）。
Braze
braze.com
实时提供相关的个性化客户体验。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基于 SaaS 的客户生命周期管理和移动营销公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州山景城。该公司成立于 2013 年 5 月，为 8,000 多家公司提供移动应用分析和用户参与产品，包括索尼、沃达丰、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。该公司得到了红杉资本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
Wondershare Virbo
virbo.wondershare.com
Wondershare Virbo 是一款可在 Windows、iOS 和 Android 设备上使用的 AI 头像视频生成器。在几分钟内轻松将文本转换为超过 120 多种声音和语言的专业发言人视频。
Sender
sender.net
在您的电子邮件列表和收入之间架起桥梁。 Sender 使您能够快速、轻松地与客户保持联系并发展您的业务，同时花费更少。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一个全栈解决方案，包括强大的客户分析、自动化跨渠道参与和人工智能驱动的个性化。
AutoWrite
autowrite.app
编写可阅读人类内容的完整 SEO 内容的人工智能。 AutoWrite是SEO写作的最佳AI助手。
Trumpia
trumpia.com
Trumpia 是一家在线多渠道营销和消息软件提供商，为企业、非营利组织和各类会员组织提供移动营销、电子邮件营销、语音广播、即时消息和社交媒体营销工具。Trumpia 排名第 46 位在软件公司中排名第 33 位，在洛杉矶都市区排名第 33 位，在加州 100 强公司中排名第 80 位，在 Inc. 5000 家 2012 年增长最快公司名单中排名第 515 位。 2011 年，网站杂志将 Trumpia 评为软件公司前 3 名。 “移动服务领域前 50 名推动者和推动者”。Trumpia.com 总部位于加利福尼亚州阿纳海姆，由总部位于加利福尼亚州的 DoCircle, Inc. 所有和运营...
VideoDubber.ai
videodubber.ai
免费的人工智能视频翻译、配音、语音克隆和文本转语音服务。与我们一起轻松扩展到 150 多种语言，将您的受众规模扩大 10 倍！
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak 交付成果。唯一受到 1,000 多家领先零售商和品牌信赖的集成数字营销平台，适用于电子邮件、短信营销、身份解析、行为触发和跨渠道编排。
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
用于用户参与的一体化平台，为任何移动或网站平台提供移动原生、全屏、沉浸式格式。 StorifyMe 使客户能够创建和发布高度个性化、视觉震撼的互动故事、短片、快照和广告，以吸引受众、提高转化率并增加收入。 StorifyMe Editor 易于使用、直观，并提供大量免费且可自定义的模板，使故事创建过程变得更加容易。 StorifyMe 有机会将 StorifyMe Stories 集成到从移动设备到网络的任何平台，StorifyMe 是一种以人们喜爱的形式进行内容分发的全方位解决方案！
Attentive
attentivemobile.com
用于增加移动用户并传递相关消息的创新平台。
Iterable
iterable.com
与您的客户建立联系，就像您真正了解他们一样。 Iterable 是一个跨渠道营销平台，可支持统一的客户体验，并使您能够创建、优化和衡量整个客户旅程中的每一次互动。
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp 是完整的电子邮件和 SMS 传送解决方案，它将强大的电子邮件营销工具与 SMTP 中继以及电子商务、CRM 和 CMS 系统的插件结合在一起。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
了解 dotdigital 的一体化平台如何让您创建营销自动化，通过电子邮件、短信、社交、推送通知和登陆页面吸引您的联系人。
Appcues
appcues.com
用户入门仅仅是一个开始。 Appcues 使产品主导的团队能够在没有开发人员的情况下衡量和提高产品采用率。创建一个免费帐户即可开始。
WriterX
writerx.co
WriterX 是一款一体化内容写作应用程序，可帮助您编写最好的内容。它拥有创建热门内容所需的所有工具，并且其易于使用的界面使上手变得轻而易举。有了 WriterX，您一定会主宰互联网！
TurboWrites
turbowrites.com
TurboWrites 是一款人工智能驱动的内容编写工具，可让您快速高效地创建高质量、SEO 友好的内容。它使用先进的机器学习算法来生成独特且引人入胜的内容，用于多种用途，例如网站复制、博客文章、社交媒体更新等。借助 TurboWrites，您可以简化内容创建流程，节省时间和精力，同时确保为受众带来最大影响。无论您是文案撰稿人、博主、营销人员还是企业主，TurboWrites 都可以帮助您创建引人注目的内容，与目标受众产生共鸣并推动结果。那为什么还要等呢？立即注册 TurboWrites，将您的内容创作游戏提升到新的水平！
Mobiz
app.mobiz.co
通过直接发送到客户手中的动态、高转化率登陆页面来增强您的短信营销。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
专为商业打造的数字体验平台。 Bloomreach 解决方案将统一客户和产品数据的力量与人工智能和预测决策的速度和规模相结合，因此您可以提供在任何渠道和每次旅程中都能转化的神奇体验。
Airship
airship.com
通过为企业品牌构建的客户互动平台，在客户生命周期的每个阶段传递有意义的消息。了解更多。
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs 是面向招聘人员和销售人员的领先消费者参与平台，可推动渠道创建并提高转化率。用户喜欢 TextUs，因为它使他们能够更有效地与候选人、潜在客户和客户进行沟通。通过更快地获得更多响应、改善销售周期转换和候选人进入市场的速度，最大限度地提高工作效率。
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift 帮助品牌在每次客户互动中提供相关、互联的体验。其用于智能客户参与的 Smart Hub 平台为品牌提供了完整的工具包，可在整个全渠道旅程中无缝地实时提供 1:1 体验，包括实时数据统一、受众细分、预测智能、1:1 个性化、全渠道编排和无与伦比的规模。这个灵活、易于使用的平台可以统一来自任何来源的客户数据，通过可定制的人工智能解锁智能，并使用智能决策实时激活跨接触点的数据。提供以客户为中心的体验、增加收入和推动成果的道路从未如此快捷。 Blueshift 的智能客户参与平台通过统一、通知和激活数据，在整个全渠道旅程中提供相关的互联体验。
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly 允许企业通过 WhatsApp 轻松创建和发送自动化、交互式和个性化的营销活动。这促进了双向对话（与短信和电子邮件不同），潜在客户和客户可以选择他们的购买旅程，从而提高参与度和转化率。 Connectly 还将客户通信集中在一个统一的收件箱中（跨 WhatsApp、SMS、Facebook Messenger 和 Instagram），使公司能够细分受众并根据其智能报告做出数据驱动的决策。
Brojure
brojure.com
使用最直观的视觉叙事软件 Brojure 创建引人入胜的内容、提案、演示文稿等。 Brojures 模板设计和简单的界面使您可以轻松地为您的品牌和客户创建、共享和跟踪迷人的视觉故事 - 无需设计师。
Quickblog
quickblog.co
Quickblog 帮助博主和内容机构创建无膨胀的博客，这些博客在 Google 上具有优先排名，而无需花费时间和金钱进行主题编码、编辑或设计。
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Prokeep 成立于 2016 年，是面向批发分销商的领先客户体验管理软件。 Prokeep 通过将沟通转化为商业来发展关系和业务；通过集中沟通提高销售额，通过更好的洞察和参与机会改善客户体验，并通过系统自动化提高生产力。 Prokeep 被北美超过 1,000 家分销商使用，实现了超过 1100 万次对话和超过 60 亿美元的收入。发展您的分销业务。建立更牢固的客户关系。提高员工生产力。所有这些都通过 Prokeep 的客户体验管理软件专为经销商在现代市场中蓬勃发展而构建。 Prokeep：- 被 50 个州、10 个省和 2 个地区的经销商使用。 - Prokeep 进行超过 1100 ...
Patch Customer Retention
patchretention.com
借助世界上第一个使用 RFM 细分的全自动且可定制的平台，释放保留营销的真正力量。凭借十多年的专业知识，Patch 开发了一个顶级的客户保留平台，帮助 Shopify 品牌提高客户终身价值并保留更多客户，所有这些都在一个地方完成。 Patch 是世界上第一个具有集成 RFM（新近度、频率、货币）细分功能的保留平台。该模型自动将客户分为可操作的类别，包括忠诚客户、风险客户，甚至流失客户。它使您能够为每个客户创建个性化、自动化的客户旅程，以最大限度地提高参与度和收入。 Patch 使数据驱动的决策成为可能，而无需数据科学家。此外，我们的全套保留工具包括以下内容： 自动化客户旅程：根据客户行为采取行...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激发参与度的电子邮件自动化软件。 通过可推动转化的个性化内容吸引您的电子邮件受众。 Upland Adestra 是全球领先的第一人称营销电子邮件和生命周期营销解决方案提供商，为全球和成长型品牌提供服务。
Airbridge
airbridge.io
适用于网络和应用程序的通用归因平台，可衡量跨设备、身份和平台的真实营销效果。
Insider
useinsider.com
一个提供个性化、跨渠道客户体验的平台。 Insider 跨渠道连接数据，利用人工智能预测未来行为，并通过单一平台以最快的速度实现价值个性化体验。
Leanplum
leanplum.com
通过优化的多渠道消息传递和活动编排建立持久且有价值的关系，从而最大限度地提高客户参与度。
Nurture Boss
nurtureboss.io
Nurture Boss is the first AMN (automated mobile nurturing) tool for multifamily. Powerful integrations with the most widely used multifamily CRM’s and property management software enable their clients to nurture their leads with customized and personalized landing pages. Nurture Boss clients see 3x ...
Notifyre
notifyre.com
Elevate your business communications with Notifyre's secure SMS and fax solutions. Streamline SMS and faxing processes online, via email, app, or effortlessly integrate through our developer-friendly SMS and fax API. We're ISO 27001 certified and fully HIPAA compliant, providing the utmost security ...
Mobile Roadie
mobileroadie.com
Mobile Roadie is the most powerful mobile app creator for iPhone, Android, iPad and Mobile Web. Build, host, and create apps in minutes.
Endear
endearhq.com
Endear is the first retail Customer Relationship Management platform built for in-store associates to send and track personalized customer outreach. Endear connects with point-of-sale and other relevant apps to consolidate all of your customer info, notes, and purchase history into unified profiles ...
Coupontools
coupontools.com
With mobile coupon software you can create and spread redeemable, trackable and validatable mobile coupons and deals.
Bryj
bryj.ai
Through an AI-powered SaaS platform, Bryj delivers incredible, end-to-end mobile app experiences faster, on budget, and with fewer tech resources. The Bryj platform powers apps with a single source solution that seamlessly connects enterprise systems, provides intelligent analytics and Al, supports ...
Boingnet
boingnet.com
Boingnet is a Direct Marketing Automation platform for direct mail marketers, agencies and printers. Boingnet marketers develop powerful multi-channel with Personalized URLs (pURLs) that track response, personalize web and email channels and integrate with marketing automation and CRM platforms. Our...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Deliver the next generation of customer experience, right inside your app. Atomic.io is your in-app customer engagement tool, allowing you to quickly send hyper-personalised, actionable messages to your customers inside your most secure channel – your app. With a 94% read rate and 14x higher convers...
AppSamurai
appsamurai.com
AppSamurai is an AI-powered One-Stop-Shop User Acquisition platform for advertisers to access premium placements across the globe. We are here to help you achieve your performance goals by reaching out to the right users at the right moment through different campaign types. There are 4 campaign type...
Appnext
appnext.com
Appnext is the largest independent app discovery platform, offering the only recommendation engine on the market, encompassing both in-app and on-device discovery. Appnext discovery platform powers 6.5B daily app recommendations via 20+ interactions along users’ daily mobile journey. Through its dir...
Upaknee
upaknee.com
Upaknee is a leading provider of email & SMS communications technology. We offer a robust platform, providing organizations with an easy and intuitive toolset as a means of online communication... Show More and engagement with clients, contacts, and supporters. Our specialties include email newslett...
Reteno
reteno.com
Reteno is a user engagement platform for app-first businesses. Reteno’s features help reduce customer churn and get the most out of your marketing communications. Reteno makes it easy to manage campaigns via Mobile and Web Push, In-App, App Inbox, Email, SMS, and instant messengers. The platform all...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen is the contactless digital enablement layer for the internet. Openscreen enables the creation of interactive, QR Code based applications via extensive APIs, SDKs, and solutions across Supply Chain, Commerce and Customer Engagement. Openscreen allows enterprises to meet, interact and trans...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare is a leading powerful Customer Engagement Platform that helps brands to (re)engage their audience, shed light on customer behavior, and increase conversions. One single tool, with channels App Push, Web Push, Email, SMS, and Mobile Wallet, to deliver the most engaging messages and interac...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain is a Full-stack Web & Mobile Marketing Platform, Helping Mobile and web apps to get more users and improve engagement in one single platform. 200 Billion Dollars Spent by 2020, just to get you to download apps, And 75% of them, never open the app! Appgain.io is focused on re-engaging with th...
Sakari
sakari.io
Sakari is a bulk text messaging service for sending announcements, reminders, alerts, confirmations and marketing campaigns.
Mobivity
mobivity.com
Mobivity helps restaurants and other brick and mortar retail brands manage customer connections in a digital world to increase how often they visit and how much they spend. At the core we are a Customer Engagement Platform for restaurants and retailers, helping them reach their customers directly th...