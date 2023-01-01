替代项 - Amio
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的营销、销售、客户服务和 CRM 软件平台，以及方法、资源和支持，帮助企业更好地发展。开始使用免费工具，并随着您的成长进行升级。
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom 是一个对话关系平台 (CRP)，可帮助企业通过基于信使的个性化体验建立更好的客户关系。 Intercom 总部位于旧金山，在芝加哥、都柏林、悉尼和伦敦设有办事处。 截至2017年2月，Intercom每月活跃用户数为10万。截至 2020 年 7 月，Intercom 拥有 30,000 多名付费客户，包括 Facebook、亚马逊和 Lyft。
Podium
podium.com
通过评论、消息传递、付款、网络聊天等为您的企业提供不公平的优势。
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike 强大的收件箱包括会话电子邮件、任务、注释、协作文档、文件存储和日历，所有这些都在一个提要中。
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat 是一款现代实时聊天软件，专为希望与客户对话的团队打造 ✓ Freshworks 出品的 Freshchat 实时聊天软件。
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
没有实时聊天的网站就像没有销售助理的商店。与访客开始对话，将他们变成满意的客户。
ManyChat
manychat.com
重塑您与客户的联系方式。 ManyChat 允许您 24/7 与客户互动 - 立即利用营销自动化的力量！
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign 是一个面向中小型企业的云软件平台，总部位于伊利诺伊州芝加哥。该公司提供客户体验自动化 (CXA) 软件，该软件结合了电子邮件营销、营销自动化、销售自动化和 CRM 类别。
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo 是一家美国订阅式软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，总部位于华盛顿州温哥华，向销售、营销和招聘专业人士出售其商务人士和公司信息数据库的访问权限。该公司最初于 2000 年由创始人 Yonatan Stern 和 Michel Decary 创立，名为 Eliyon Technologies。被 DiscoverOrg 收购后，现任首席执行官为 Henry Schuck。 2020 年，Zoominfo.com 及其相关实体 Zoominfo-privacy.com 和 Zoomprivacy.com 进行了网络钓鱼尝试，从公共互联网来源中窃取个人信息，并以身份盗窃来威胁消费者除非...
Drift
drift.com
漂移是企业向企业采购的新方式。尝试我们的对话式营销和销售工具，旨在让购买变得更容易，而且完全免费。
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise 是一款易于使用的共享收件箱和电子邮件协作软件，供团队管理团队电子邮件帐户，如 help@、sales@ 等。立即为您的团队获取共享收件箱！
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一个综合性的客户体验平台。超过 60,000 家各种规模的企业每天都使用 BirdEye 通过评论在线找到、通过短信交互被客户选择、并通过调查和洞察工具成为最佳企业。
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel 是为 Facebook 创建人工智能聊天机器人的领先机器人平台。了解如何快速轻松地创建 Facebook Messenger 机器人 - 无需编码。
Botpress
botpress.com
构建 ChatGPT 聊天机器人，速度快得惊人🚀。 第一个由 OpenAI 提供支持的下一代聊天机器人构建器。 为您的项目或业务构建类似 ChatGPT 的机器人来完成工作。 🎯
Continually
continual.ly
为您的网站提供免费聊天机器人和实时聊天。拖放聊天机器人构建器，无需编码技能。
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox 是一个无代码工作区，可释放 WhatsApp 的强大功能，通过共享收件箱、WhatsApp 无代码聊天机器人、WhatsApp 广播等扩展您的业务
Messagely
messagely.com
Messagely 的客户支持软件和消息传递平台。与更满意的客户进行更有意义的对话并更快地发展您的业务。
Landbot
landbot.io
最强大的无代码聊天机器人构建器 增加您的收入、降低运营成本并取悦您的客户。
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
通过全渠道消息传递自动化电子商务营销。 通过具有实时聊天、聊天机器人和营销自动化功能的全渠道消息传递 CRM，实现更快增长并推动更多销售。
Engati
engati.com
Engati 是最好的免费、无代码 AI 聊天机器人和实时聊天平台，用于构建 AI 聊天机器人并在 WhatsApp、网站、Messenger 等上进行实时对话。
Signals
getsignals.ai
将综合浏览量转化为客户。 识别当前正在浏览您网站的公司并将其转化为客户！
Userlike
userlike.com
将即时聊天变成长期客户。 实时聊天软件可让您与客户保持密切联系。在您的网站上开始对话，通过消息应用程序保持联系。
Sender
sender.net
在您的电子邮件列表和收入之间架起桥梁。 Sender 使您能够快速、轻松地与客户保持联系并发展您的业务，同时花费更少。
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus 可让您向合适的受众传递个性化消息，无论他们身在何处。
Text Request
textrequest.com
激发客户参与度 该商务消息传递平台可让您直接在计算机上使用办公室电话号码发送短信，这样您就可以真正得到回复。
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik 通过跨 20 个渠道和 100 多种语言的人工智能驱动的个性化对话体验，帮助品牌获取、转化、吸引和取悦用户。
WotNot
wotnot.io
立即自动与您当前和未来的客户进行互动！构建机器人很容易，但获得期望的结果却很难。这就是 WotNot 介入的地方，为您提供定制服务。我们通过我们的无代码聊天机器人平台建立了合格潜在客户的管道，自动化您的支持，而无需增加人员数量。
Contlo
contlo.com
向自主生成营销问好。 Contlo 是一个下一代营销平台，专为人工智能第一世界而构建。 由您品牌的人工智能模型和自主人工智能代理提供支持。
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
Genesys Cloud CX 联络中心平台使您的企业能够在整个客户旅程中提供卓越的服务。立即探索出色的 CX。
GoSquared
gosquared.com
通过营销自动化、实时聊天和实时分析来发展您的业务。
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
以 135 多种语言和 35 多种渠道自动与客户和员工互动，以更低的成本提供可行的成果。
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell 使消费者能够管理自己的日常生活并通过聊天与企业进行交易。
Pypestream
pypestream.com
Pypestream 是美国企业客户服务对话式人工智能解决方案。它由 Genesis Media LLC 联合创始人 Richard Smullen 于 2015 年 4 月创立。 Pypestream 在纽约和旧金山设有办事处。它因其旨在连接企业与消费者的 Pypestream 消息传递平台而广受欢迎。每个公司帐户都包含用于各种类型通信的“Pype”和“Streams”。该应用程序使用人工智能和机器学习来实现客户服务自动化。
LivePerson
liveperson.com
对话式人工智能绝不是人造的。 与您的客户建立有意义的个性化联系，同时为您的业务带来真正的成果。
Whisbi
whisbi.com
Whisbi provides a mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform for B2C enterprises. Our solution creates an opportunity for Sales & Marketing professionals to increase sales conversion, improve live engagement and provide a differentiating online customer experience. Whisbi combines all co...
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Prokeep 成立于 2016 年，是面向批发分销商的领先客户体验管理软件。 Prokeep 通过将沟通转化为商业来发展关系和业务；通过集中沟通提高销售额，通过更好的洞察和参与机会改善客户体验，并通过系统自动化提高生产力。 Prokeep 被北美超过 1,000 家分销商使用，实现了超过 1100 万次对话和超过 60 亿美元的收入。发展您的分销业务。建立更牢固的客户关系。提高员工生产力。所有这些都通过 Prokeep 的客户体验管理软件专为经销商在现代市场中蓬勃发展而构建。 Prokeep：- 被 50 个州、10 个省和 2 个地区的经销商使用。 - Prokeep 进行超过 1100 ...
Payemoji
payemoji.com
Payemoji 是一种全渠道消息传递服务，可让任何客户和员工通过 WhatsApp Business 等日常消息传递应用程序进行旅程。无需 IT 技能。无需下载移动应用程序。
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel 是一个客户沟通平台，帮助企业通过 WhatsApp 和其他社交消息渠道向客户销售产品并为其提供支持。功能亮点： - 具有双向消息传递功能的共享团队收件箱 - WhatsApp 聊天机器人 - WhatsApp 广播和批量消息传递 - 开放 API 和 Webhooks - 自动化 - 集成（Shopify、HubSpot、2000 多个带有 Zapier 的应用程序等） - 适用于 iOS 和 Android 的移动应用程序Android Rasayel 快速、可靠且直观。使用 Rasayel 的共享团队收件箱，您可以通过 WhatsApp 管理客户对话，确保高质量的销售对话，...
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne 是唯一具有集成目录的可视聊天（实时聊天、聊天机器人和消息传递），可以向您的客户实时展示和推荐产品。通过人工代理或聊天机器人通过您的社交渠道以及电子商店提供 24/7 个性化帮助。与 chatGPT 集成，为我们的聊天机器人提供更加人性化的体验。
Watermelon
watermelon.ai
在几分钟内构建您的 GPT-4 聊天机器人、抓取您的网站、上传您的文档并减少客户服务团队的工作量。您的客户和员工一定会喜欢它。
Jebbit
jebbit.com
利用可转化的移动体验，将移动流量转化为可操作的数据。
PropFuel
propfuel.com
PropFuel is a SaaS platform helping associations turn broadcast communications into conversations. These conversations capture the Voice of the Member, identify individual needs and streamline one-on-one engagement.
PowerTextor
powertextor.com
Text Messaging Service for Businesses. PowerTextor is an SMS Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. We help businesses develop better relationships with their customers through the power of text message marketing and Microsoft Power Automate.
Global Message Services
gms-worldwide.com
Global Message Services (GMS) is the trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide. GMS’ CPaaS solution enables brands to unify multichannel customer communications via a single API and self-service platform. Complementing this is an AI-driven chatbots and CC...
Makerobos
makerobos.com
At Makerobos, we form deep-rooted business relationships, counselling our clients through their AI journey from Strategy & Innovation to Deployment. We're dedicated to growing our clients’ in-house AI capability. We help them transform their unique data and organisational expertise into valuable IP ...
JeffreyAI
jeffreyai.com
JeffreyAI is a smart engagement platform that helps growing companies to accelerate growth by automating sales, marketing, and customer service tasks. Acting as a CRM, JeffreyAI is programmed to save you time, rescue lost revenue, and stimulate sales. Features include: -Out- of- the-box Outlook & GM...
Voxie
voxie.com
Voxie is the conversational AI text marketing leader that helps retail, service, and restaurant passion brands connect with and learn from their customers to drive significantly more revenue. To learn more, visit www.voxie.com.
Routee
routee.net
Routee is a leading cloud communications provider that designs, develops, and distributes advanced Web & API automation solutions. Through its robust platform and scalable API, it helps corporations, retail businesses, and service providers, around the world, to communicate effectively with their ta...
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly allows businesses to easily create and send automated, interactive, and personalized marketing campaigns through WhatsApp at scale. This promotes a 2-way conversation (unlike SMS & e-mail), where prospects and customers can choose their buying journey, increasing engagement alongside conve...
360dialog
360dialog.com
360dialog is an official business solution provider (BSP) of the WhatsApp Business API. The 360dialog WhatsApp API is very lightweight and needs no proprietary documentation, you can use the original documentation WhatsApp is providing. Around the WhatsApp API, 360dialog is providing a lot of enterp...
Bonzo
getbonzo.com
Bonzo is a full-suite marketing automation and CRM option for advisors and small businesses. We put the "Relationship" back into CRM with omni-channel and social media outreach. Text, Video, Call, Email, Social - do it all in Bonzo.
SocialNowa
socialnowa.io
SocialNowa Chatbot is a Messenger Chatbot and Instagram DM Automation Tool. It is one of the best chatbot automation tools available in the market. It has some additional features which are unique to SocialNowa and are not provided by many of its Competitors. Like Unlimited Contact/Subscribers List,...
Dashly
dashly.io
Dashly is a conversational marketing platform. It helps over 700 SaaS and EdTech companies grow conversions and revenue by turning each interaction with clients into a person-to-person conversation. Put it on another level with call scheduling and video calls. With proactive messaging, a chatbot, an...
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of c...
Verint
verint.com
Verint 是客户互动领域的全球领导者。自动化、人工智能和云领域的客户体验专家。
OmniOmni
omniomni.io
使用 WhatsApp、Instagram、Telegram、Facebook 和在线聊天中的聊天机器人实现业务流程自动化。
Futr
futr.ai
Futr 是一个聊天即服务平台，通过任何语言和任何渠道的自动、实时、视频和社交聊天增强客户服务能力。 Futr 的客户包括许多警察部队、领先的零售商和慈善机构，它正在帮助智能组织通过始终在线、始终即时、始终富有洞察力的聊天服务与受众建立联系。不要相信我们的话。通过我们的一个月试用期免费试用 Futr 平台！ - 即时自动聊天部署 - 跟踪使用情况和基准投资回报率 - 定期签入的专门支持 - 试用业务案例审查结束 - 无义务 - 无需信用卡
Cloodot
cloodot.com
Cloodot 是一款一体化全渠道客户体验管理套件。 Cloodot 促进高效、一致的工作流程，通过多个数字平台建立声誉、参与并培养与客户的长期关系 管理来自多个 Google 我的企业列表、Facebook 页面、WhatsApp 号码、Google 企业消息列表、网站、短信/的聊天和评论通过一个易于使用的仪表板发送文本数字等。 1. 更好的在线声誉轻松收集、展示和回复更多评论。 2. 轻松的全状态呈现将所有聊天带到易于使用的多座席收件箱。 Google 搜索中的直接聊天选项可轻松获得更多查询。将频道分配和分配给一个或多个用户，在一秒钟内在用户和部门之间切换聊天和评论。多个代理可以协作和管理...
Blip
blip.ai
全球有远见的领导者相信我们的人工智能对话平台能够将他们的品牌、客户关系和多样化的沟通策略提升到一个新的水平。我们通过创建超过 125,000 个虚拟助理释放了价值，迄今为止已在全球范围内与 2000 多个客户交换了超过 200 亿条消息。我们直观且易于使用的云平台和专业服务是根据您的公司和挑战量身定制的。我们使品牌能够随时随地接触并吸引客户。我们是领先的多渠道通信平台的首选合作伙伴 - 完全集成、安全且合规。依靠我们通过建立潜在的无限且相关的关系和对话来支持您的成长。
Kindly
kindly.ai
由人工智能驱动的生成式聊天机器人旨在实现自动化支持和推动销售。我们是欧洲领先的聊天机器人提供商之一，专门开发用于客户服务和通信的人工智能和自动化解决方案。我们提供的平台结合了先进的机器学习技术和自然语言处理 (NLP)，以增强客户体验并提高客户服务流程的效率。是什么让 Kindly 与众不同？更少的维护和更多的内容生产！ Kindly 的人工智能将建议新的训练数据，您只需单击按钮即可接受。易于定制 聊天机器人无需编码即可适应您的品牌！不仅仅是按钮 Kindly 的聊天机器人可以回答特定问题，而不是强迫用户选择甚至可能不相关的按钮。多语言 用一种语言训练聊天机器人，它就能理解一百多种查询！我们的...