替代项 - Aiven
Canva
canva.com
Canva是一个图形设计平台，允许用户创建社交媒体图形、演示文稿、海报、文档和其他视觉内容。用户可以从许多专业设计的模板中进行选择，并通过拖放界面编辑设计并上传自己的照片。该平台免费使用，并提供付费订阅（例如 Canva Pro 和 Canva for Enterprise）以获取附加功能。用户还可以支付要打印和运输的实体产品的费用。 截至 2019 年，Canva 以 32 亿美元的估值筹集了资金，在 190 个国家拥有超过 2000 万用户。 2020 年 6 月，Canva 以 60 亿美元的估值筹集了 6000 万美元。这几乎是 2019 年最后估值的两倍。
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio（原 Google Data Studio）是 Google 于 2016 年 3 月 15 日推出的一款在线工具，用于将数据转换为可定制的信息报告和仪表板，作为企业 Google Analytics 360 套件的一部分。 通过交互式仪表板和精美的报告释放数据的力量，激发更明智的业务决策。
Kittl
kittl.com
使用 Kittl 的人工智能设计工具加快您的工作流程，并即时访问大量令人惊叹的插图、字体、照片、图标和纹理。
Genially
genial.ly
您自己或与您的团队一起创建演示文稿、信息图表和其他令人惊叹的内容。
Litmaps
litmaps.com
更快地发现科学。可视化研究导航、引文网络搜索和团队同步。终极科学发现平台。
Flourish
flourish.studio
美观、简单的数据可视化和讲故事
Grow
grow.com
商业智能软件可以释放您迫切需要的洞察力，以推动业务增长和转型。
Visme
visme.co
创建专业的演示文稿、交互式信息图表、精美的设计和引人入胜的视频，全部集中在一处。从今天开始使用 Visme。
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram 是一个易于使用的信息图表和图表制作工具。创建和共享精美的信息图表、在线报告和交互式地图。在这里制作你自己的。
Rose AI
rose.ai
与 Rose 一起更快地进行研究。 利用人工智能的力量，消除浪费在查找、清理、可视化和转换数据上的时间。
Venngage
venngage.com
超过 500 万专业人士认为 Venngage 是信息图表制作者的首选。从 10000 多个专为企业制作的专业模板中进行选择。
Databox
databox.com
业务分析平台旨在帮助您了解业务状况。来自云服务、电子表格、数据库的 KPI 集中在一处。
Grist
getgrist.com
世界值得拥有比电子表格更好的工具。 将电子表格的灵活性与数据库的稳健性相结合，以您的方式组织数据。
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
云的企业搜索、可观察性和安全性。无论您是在 Amazon Web Services、Microsoft Azure 还是 Google Cloud 上运行，都可以快速轻松地查找信息、获得见解并保护您的技术投资。
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
安全文化 (iAuditor) 进行检查。捕获问题。管理任务。沟通清楚。培训工作团队。各种规模的企业都可以通过安全文化来完成工作。
Cluvio
cluvio.com
借助 Cluvio，您可以对数据库运行 SQL 查询，并将结果可视化为漂亮的交互式仪表板，可以轻松与您的团队共享。 Cluvio 支持所有主要 SQL 数据库，如 Postgres、MySQL、Redshift、Athena、BigQuery、Snowflake、Presto、Microsoft SQL Server、Oracle、Google Cloud Platform 和 Exasol。
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
使用最好的定性数据分析软件释放数据洞察力。 NVivo 可帮助您从定性和混合方法数据中发现更多信息。发现更丰富的见解，并得出清晰明确、站得住脚的发现，并有严格的证据支持。
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
轻松创建可共享的仪表板，使关键业务数据、指标和 KPI 清晰易懂。
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
SEO、PPC、社交、电子邮件、评论和通话跟踪仪表板
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph 是用于营销分析和社交媒体报告的最直观的报告工具。立即开始免费试用！无需抄送。
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. 是一家基于云的自助式商业智能应用软件公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州洛杉矶。该公司以创建业务仪表板应用程序而闻名，该应用程序旨在分析、转换和报告来自不同集成商业智能源的数据。它是一款免费增值应用程序，用于在一个地方跟踪和监控所有业务指标。虽然其核心市场仍位于美国，但 Cyfe 一直在全球扩张，目前在全球 15 个国家开展业务。
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin 是一个无代码内部工具构建器。简单的拖放界面使任何人都可以创建管理日常运营所需的工具，例如跟踪订单、解决问题和监控付款。
Reportei
reportei.com
只需 3 秒即可创建社交媒体和数字营销报告和仪表板。 查看来自 Instagram、Facebook、元广告、YouTube、TikTok、LinkedIn、Google Analytics、Google Ads、Mailchimp、Hotmart、RD Station、Active Campaign、PhoneTrack、Search Console、Google 我的商家、Twitter、Pinterest 等的所有主要指标频道全部在一个屏幕上。 不要在手动任务上浪费时间，通过数字营销提高生产力和成果。立即尝试，看看 Reportei 将如何优化您的工作方式。 --- 只需 3 秒...
Reportz
reportz.io
报告工具旨在通过利用交互式仪表板为您节省繁重的定期报告任务的时间和金钱。
Zing Data
getzingdata.com
Zing Data 让数据触手可及，让难题变得简单。通过视觉移动优先访问数据，组织中的任何人都可以在几秒钟内用数据回答问题。
CloudNine
cloudnine.com
CloudNine 是一家电子取证自动化公司，提供基于云的软件和服务来简化诉讼取证、调查和审计。
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle 是一款营销分析套件，旨在增强营销经理和营销机构的能力。它可以帮助公司可视化复杂的营销分析数据并做出数据驱动的明智决策。该套件提供了一系列社交媒体和广告分析功能，使营销人员的日常生活变得更加轻松。以下是 Vaizle 客户如何使用该工具来提高生产力并扩大营销运营规模以实现盈利： 1. 从营销数据中快速获取可行的见解 2. 在单个实时仪表板中可视化来自多个渠道的营销数据 3. 通过使用数据连接器自动更新营销来节省时间报告 4. 为领导层和客户创建白标营销报告 5. 通过保持制衡有效扩大营销运营规模 社交媒体分析和数据连接器： 1. 元数据：Facebook 和 Instagram 2...
Trevor.io
trevor.io
有一种更好的方法来处理数据。 Trevor 使您的整个团队能够从数据库中获取答案，即使他们不懂 SQL。
DashThis
dashthis.com
自动化营销报告的简单方法！在几秒钟内获得精美的自动化营销、分析、SEM 和 SEO 报告。开始免费试用看看！
Plecto
plecto.com
提高团队绩效从这里开始。 Plecto 是唯一一个完整的业务绩效平台，它将实时 KPI 可视化、游戏化和辅导工具结合在一个强大的解决方案中。
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
时间线图表概述和示例。只需点击几下即可实现高效的项目规划和调度以及令人印象深刻的时间表。在几秒钟内免费创建高质量的图表、信息图表和业务可视化。为演示文稿、文档或网络制作时间表、图表、地图。
MSIGHTS
msights.com
推动效率、行动和问责制的数据转换、报告和协作。
Spontivly
spontivly.com
Spontivly is a data analytics tool that integrates with a company's suite of tools to allow for greater insights and efficiencies. Our goal is to make data easily accessible by empowering teams with simple data dashboards.
ScaleXP
scalexp.com
ScaleXP is a data analytics platform combining both financial and marketing systems to help ambitious companies maximise the power of their data and grow faster. We provides B2B companies with a single source of truth by combing data across the leading systems (accounting, sales, marketing), making ...
Reportabl Business
reportabl.io
Reportabl is a Cloud based data platform and reporting solution for Small to Medium sized organisation. We specialise in data and reporting for Health, Accounting and Sports Organisations.
Flex.bi
flex.bi
flex.bi is a business intelligence and reporting system, it's a flexible and easy way to analyze and visualize your company's progress. A business intelligence tool that helps to gather all your company data in one place, save time on manual data management, make decisions faster, and motivate your ...
Yaware
yaware.com
Increase your work productivity more than 20%. You can try it 14 day for free, no credit card required.
Viur
viurdata.com
Viur offers an easy and quick way to connect to databases, services and files, explore data, create metrics and KPIs and share them with the team. All this in a SaaS cloud solution that can access data even behind a company firewall. It doesn't require advanced technical expertise, or knowledge in p...
Ottava
ottava.io
Ottava stands at the forefront of data management software, seamlessly harmonizing Excel-based workflows with sophisticated data analysis capabilities. Tailored for non-technical users, Ottava simplifies data input, chart creation, and analysis, ensuring a user-friendly experience. Unlike traditiona...
Lumalytics
lumalytics.com
Lumalytics is a SAAS tool that create dashboards with charts, data tables and filters that display real-time data from various data sources.
Grunt
grunt.pro
Make slides like a PowerPoint Pro! Grunt is the essential PowerPoint add-in for everyone serious about their slide production. Better slides. Less work!
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.