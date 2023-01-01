替代项 - Affilae
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一个综合性的客户体验平台。超过 60,000 家各种规模的企业每天都使用 BirdEye 通过评论在线找到、通过短信交互被客户选择、并通过调查和洞察工具成为最佳企业。
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate 会满足您所有的联属营销和推荐营销需求。将 Tapfiliate 与 Shopify、WooCommerce 和 30 多个其他集成同步。
Talkable
talkable.com
很棒的推荐营销计划 ✅ 适用于在线商店、本地企业和 B2B 服务。增长营销的客户忠诚度计划。易于启动、测试和优化！奖励您的客户！
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
蓬勃发展的品牌是由大使打造的。与 Shopify、Amazon 和 WooCommerce 集成的一体化品牌大使管理软件。
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
每晚一夜之间发展您的业务。 GrowSurf 是面向科技初创公司的推荐软件。我们的客户看到 300-1000% 的投资回报率 + 9-40% 的月度增长。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
获得更多评论并建立声誉的最简单方法。创造社交媒体热度，改善您的搜索引擎优化并赢得更多销售。
Rewardful
rewardful.com
将您最大的粉丝变成您最好的营销人员。 Rewardful 是 SaaS 公司通过 Stripe & Paddle 设置联属网络营销和推荐计划的一种简单方式。只需连接您的帐户，让我们为您跟踪推荐、折扣和佣金！
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一个电子商务营销平台，为客户评论、视觉营销、忠诚度、推荐和短信营销提供最先进的解决方案。在此详细了解您的品牌如何通过 Yotpo 推动增长。
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
想象一下您自己的客户帮助您推动新的销售！客户推荐是病毒式营销和业务蓬勃发展的关键。借助 ReferralCandy，将这种令人难以置信的同行影响力带入您自己的商店。
Smile.io
smile.io
使用世界上最值得信赖的忠诚度应用程序将首次客户变成永久客户。 超过 1.25 亿购物者通过 Smile 赚取积分。给人们他们所爱的东西。
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
SaaS 的联属网络营销和推荐跟踪。 在几分钟内启动您自己的联属网络营销和推荐计划。与 Stripe、Paddle、Recurly、Braintree、Chargebee 或我们的 API 快速集成。
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
完整的 B2B 入站和出站营销软件。确保您的营销和销售团队从网站流量中获得更多线索，将更多访问者转化为 MQL，并开展完整的营销活动。
LinkMink
linkmink.com
增加您的 SaaS 收入 无需服务器或代码。使用 Stripe 付款链接的公司可以通过我们的复制粘贴集成在 5 分钟内开始跟踪推荐！
Ambassador
getambassador.com
大使使营销人员能够利用口碑的力量来增加客户、推荐和收入。他们的营销人员友好型软件简化了推荐营销，自动化了注册、跟踪、奖励和管理客户、附属机构、影响者和合作伙伴的过程。全球的消费品牌和 B2B 公司正在利用大使的开创性软件快速实施、扩展和优化他们的推荐营销计划、合作伙伴和联属计划以及影响者活动。
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero 是一款功能强大的联属营销、影响者和推荐营销软件，集一体。起价仅需 49 美元下午，GrowthHero 随您扩展！完全灵活的工具助您成功： - 白标合作伙伴门户，完全自定义，无需代码 - 共享可自定义的跟踪 URL 和/或折扣代码 - 通过 Stripe、API、Zapier、Shopify 应用程序、BigCommerce 应用程序集成 - 适合任何业务类型 -市场领先的 API/ Zapier 连接，进一步定制和自动化 - 卓越的价值。不要为 3 个独立的合作伙伴软件平台支付过多费用# 联盟营销软件 - 招募联盟成员。让联属公司通过 Marketplace Listi...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激发参与度的电子邮件自动化软件。 通过可推动转化的个性化内容吸引您的电子邮件受众。 Upland Adestra 是全球领先的第一人称营销电子邮件和生命周期营销解决方案提供商，为全球和成长型品牌提供服务。
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
帐户体验软件会自动捕获帐户反馈（包括非调查数据）并将其实时分发给一线经理，以帮助他们减少客户流失、推动追加销售并通过基于推荐人的推荐来完成新业务。
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links ...
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first...
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create a...
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advoc...
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and empl...
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimi...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By...
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outs...
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any bus...
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disc...
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering...
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
GetTheReferral is an app-based SaaS referral platform that combines communication, project management, and engagement tools that drive high-quality referrals. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages customer leads and communications, with an engaging, branded mobile app that makes it easie...
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Our platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hou...
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for an...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advo...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a leading retention and referral solution for the health, fitness, salon, spa, and retail industries. Our rewards program integrates directly with POS or scheduling systems and can be custom-tailored for every business. Featured in businesses around the world, the Perkville system can d...
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder 是一个端到端的企业创建者管理平台，适用于希望将大使、影响者和附属机构集中在一个屋檐下的营销团队。 Benefit Cosmetics、Kendra Scott、goPuff 和 Live Nation 等以消费者为中心的品牌都使用 SocialLadder 通过客户进行营销，并将其转化为增长动力，激活社区来创建内容并提高转化率。 SocialLadder 技术可让您简化沟通、分配数字和现实世界的任务、监控参与度，并奖励帮助推广您的品牌的成功大使。您的大使是为成功而准备的，同时让您能够专注于整体增长战略，而不是花时间管理日常事务。 SocialLadder 拥有您的品牌...
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo 是一种照片和视频营销解决方案，可简化和自动化客户照片的分发，使旅游和活动运营商能够： - 通过照片记忆增强游客体验。 - 通过高质量的客户社交帖子和在线评论鼓励口碑营销。 - 确定将为您的企业带来新预订的倡导者
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence 是一个客户语音平台，可自动为 GTM 团队进行社交证明，在几分钟内生成经过验证的案例研究、推荐和统计数据。通过调查和第三方评论，UserEvidence 不断捕获整个客户旅程中的反馈，并创建一个客户故事库来证明您的产品的价值。 Pendo、Workato、Gong、Jasper.ai 和 Ramp 等改变游戏规则的 B2B 公司依靠 UserEvidence 大规模创建真实的客户故事。
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
营销就是实验。数字营销策略的下一个伟大实验是利用用户生成的内容（UGC）来扩大受众群体、增强受众参与度并增加收入。 LoudCrowd 会发生这种情况。 LoudCrowd 与世界上增长最快的品牌合作，支持用户生成内容的增长策略。该平台通过衡量 UGC 价值的工具实现以客户为主导的增长，组织和自动化客户参与，并为产生有价值的 UGC 的客户创造奖励。 LoudCrowd 是一款社交 CRM，可通过社交媒体（历史上参与人数最多的受众）与客户和粉丝直接联系，您可以在其中组织社交标签、构建精选内容库并细分 UGC 增长计划。无论是专注于传播运动、提高客户忠诚度还是扩大粉丝群，任何组织都有一个 UGC...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
全球最先进的营销自动化平台，为您的本地企业提供支持。通过我们的免费试用帐户获得更多客户、最大限度地提高推荐并提高您的客户保留率。与当地企业主合作，发现大量优质应用程序和预构建的集成，以进一步提高业绩。免费注册（无需信用卡）。
Roster
getroster.com
每个人都有影响力，最好的品牌使用 Roster 来利用它。借助 Roster，公司可以将热情的客户转变为品牌大使，从而提高社交媒体上的知名度、推动评论等营销活动并增加收入。 Roster 的综合工具集可帮助公司：(1) 招募、参与和奖励社区 (2) 提高品牌知名度 (3) 利用用户生成的内容 (4) 增加口碑收入
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch 是一款先进的推荐和忠诚度营销软件，无论您的客户在哪里露营，无论是在您的移动或网络应用程序内还是外，都可以吸引他们。一些世界上最具创新性和知名的品牌使用 SaaSquatch 来奖励他们的拥护者、建立忠诚的社区并加速收入增长。 SaaSquatch 可以灵活地处理最先进的忠诚度和推荐计划，让您可以奖励您选择的任何行为的拥护者，然后让他们通过推荐来帮助扩大您的客户群。我们的奖励引擎可让您设置独特的赚取条件、创建奖励等级并提供各种不同的奖励来创建完美的定制计划。此外，本机集成、企业级安全性、欺诈检测和多语言支持提供了与您一起扩展的强大功能和可扩展性。利用您已有的客户数据来开展活...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service 是一个由 AI 提供支持的云原生统一客户服务平台，可在 30 多个数字、社交和语音渠道中实现无缝的客户和代理体验，并提供实时的可操作和可扩展的见解，从而无需任何其他单点解决方案。 Sprinklr 服务 – - 使客户能够在他们的首选渠道上与您的品牌互动，获得一致的品牌体验，从而让客户满意。 - 为客服人员提供统一/360 度客户视图，并利用人工智能的力量推荐最相关的响应，以提高客服人员的工作效率和体验。 - 为主管提供有意义且可操作的见解，以推动增长和卓越运营 - 通过在整个企业范围内扩展的实时联络中心见解，帮助领导者发现增长、转型和创新的机会。
Reditus
getreditus.com
无需预付费用即可提高您的 MRR。 适用于您的 B2B SaaS 的联盟计划平台，将您的联盟计划发展到新的高度。
Haiilo
haiilo.com
让您的变革和您的员工参与进来。每周 10 分钟，在团队中找到并激活员工敬业度触发器，以实现成功转型。