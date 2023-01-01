Stupidella 1
Stupidella 1
Get ready for a crazy point-and-click puzzle adventure with Stupidella! In this version of the story, Cinderella didn't turn back into her normal self when the clock struck twelve. Instead, she became Stupidella! Now, she's on an adventure across the world, getting herself into all kinds of crazy situations. Escape from deadly sharks, win a boxing match or slay a dragon - Stupidella can do it all! All she needs is your help to find the right solution, which might not always be easy to find. Don't worry if you get stuck on a difficult level, you can always ask for a helpful hint to help you find the right solution. Can you help Stupidella through all her crazy predicaments?
