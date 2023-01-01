Cannon Blast
Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.
Trang web: poki.com
Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Cannon Blast trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.
Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.
Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.
Yar har har! Get ready, you landlubbers! It's time ready the cannons and blast off in Cannon Blast! In this action-puzzle game, you play as a pirate looking for treasure. Unfortunately, you keep losing your trusty treasure map! To get it back, you will have to use your cannons to make your way through various dangerous worlds. At the end of each world, there's a final boss waiting for you! These are powerful pirates that will try to keep your treasure map for themselves. You'll have to use your cannons optimally to get past them and show them how a real pirate does things. As you go out searching for treasure, you'll gather your very own crew! You can visit them on your ship and pick your favorite crew-member to play with in game. Let's set sail!
Trang web: poki.com
Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Cannon Blast theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.