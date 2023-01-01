Lựa chọn thay thế - Yotpo

WebCatalog

BirdEye là một nền tảng trải nghiệm khách hàng toàn diện. Hơn 60.000 doanh nghiệp thuộc mọi quy mô sử dụng BirdEye hàng ngày để được tìm thấy trực tuyến thông qua các bài đánh giá, được khách hàng lựa chọn thông qua tương tác qua tin nhắn văn bản và trở thành doanh nghiệp tốt nhất với các công cụ kh...

Cách dễ nhất để nhận được nhiều đánh giá hơn và xây dựng danh tiếng của bạn. Tạo tiếng vang trên mạng xã hội, cải thiện SEO của bạn và giành được nhiều doanh thu hơn.

High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...

More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...

Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...

Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...

UserEvidence là nền tảng phản hồi của khách hàng tự động hóa bằng chứng xã hội cho các nhóm GTM, tạo ra các nghiên cứu điển hình, lời chứng thực và số liệu thống kê đã được xác minh trong vài phút. Bằng cách sử dụng khảo sát và đánh giá của bên thứ ba, UserEvidence liên tục thu thập phản hồi trong s...

