Lựa chọn thay thế - VRChat
Spatial
spatial.io
Nhảy vào Không gian để xem vô số Phòng trưng bày, Không gian và Sự kiện của Metaverse. Trải nghiệm Metaverse trong lòng bàn tay của bạn. Bạn có thể tham gia từ bất cứ đâu! Khám phá những sáng tạo công phu của các nghệ sĩ và doanh nhân. Gặp gỡ các chuyên gia, bạn bè và kết nối với Cộng đồng không gi...
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Cách mạng hóa tương lai với Giải pháp XR Tổng quan về công ty Ẩn mình trong thành phố sôi động Aarhus, Đan Mạch, SynergyXR được coi là ngọn hải đăng của sự đổi mới trong bối cảnh thực tế mở rộng (XR). Ra đời từ sự hiểu biết sâu sắc về lĩnh vực sản xuất và năng lượng, chúng tôi đã phát tri...
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela xây dựng thế giới ảo hấp dẫn để làm việc, học tập và tổ chức sự kiện từ xa. Được thành lập vào năm 2012 bởi một nhóm các nhà tâm lý học hành vi, sứ mệnh của Virbela là giúp các tổ chức và mọi người phát triển mạnh mẽ trong một tương lai xa xôi. Với không gian 3D sống động mang tính xã hội và...
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom là bước phát triển tiếp theo trong hoạt động cộng tác và tương tác kỹ thuật số – một môi trường 3D có thể tùy chỉnh hoàn toàn được xây dựng cho tất cả các yêu cầu ảo của bạn. Thế giới công việc mới không phải là địa ngục hội nghị truyền hình 2D mà bạn đang mắc kẹt. Đó là một trải nghiệm kỹ...
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi là một sản phẩm VR phong phú dành cho ngành AEC cho phép các thiết kế từ phần mềm kiến trúc và phần mềm tạo mô hình 3D được trải nghiệm cộng tác trong thời gian thực.