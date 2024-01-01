Lựa chọn thay thế - vidIQ
Pictory
pictory.ai
AI mạnh mẽ của Pictory cho phép bạn tạo và chỉnh sửa video chất lượng chuyên nghiệp bằng văn bản mà không cần kỹ năng kỹ thuật hoặc tải xuống phần mềm.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl cho phép các doanh nghiệp nhỏ tạo video hoạt hình, ảnh ghép, trình chiếu và bài đăng hình ảnh tĩnh theo lớp trông chuyên nghiệp trong vài phút, cũng như lên lịch hoặc đăng ngay lập tức lên Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter và YouTube. Tất cả đều có ứng dụng trình duyệt trên thiết bị di độn...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-Tạo và chia sẻ video, băng chuyền, bài đăng một hình ảnh bằng ngôn ngữ thương hiệu của bạn.
Submagic
submagic.co
Nâng cao chất lượng video của bạn bằng Phụ đề được hỗ trợ bởi AI 🚀 Chú thích dễ dàng với biểu tượng cảm xúc hoàn hảo và từ khóa được đánh dấu thông minh, tất cả đều do AI tạo ra.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Các plugin nguồn cấp dữ liệu truyền thông xã hội có thể tùy chỉnh hoàn toàn cho WordPress. Hiển thị nguồn cấp dữ liệu Facebook, Instagram, Twitter và YouTube của bạn - Được 1,3 triệu người dùng tin cậy.
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...