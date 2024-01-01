WebCatalog

Lựa chọn thay thế - vidIQ

Pictory

Pictory

pictory.ai

AI mạnh mẽ của Pictory cho phép bạn tạo và chỉnh sửa video chất lượng chuyên nghiệp bằng văn bản mà không cần kỹ năng kỹ thuật hoặc tải xuống phần mềm.

Ripl

Ripl

ripl.com

Ripl cho phép các doanh nghiệp nhỏ tạo video hoạt hình, ảnh ghép, trình chiếu và bài đăng hình ảnh tĩnh theo lớp trông chuyên nghiệp trong vài phút, cũng như lên lịch hoặc đăng ngay lập tức lên Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter và YouTube. Tất cả đều có ứng dụng trình duyệt trên thiết bị di độn...

Predis

Predis

predis.ai

ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-Tạo và chia sẻ video, băng chuyền, bài đăng một hình ảnh bằng ngôn ngữ thương hiệu của bạn.

Submagic

Submagic

submagic.co

Nâng cao chất lượng video của bạn bằng Phụ đề được hỗ trợ bởi AI 🚀 Chú thích dễ dàng với biểu tượng cảm xúc hoàn hảo và từ khóa được đánh dấu thông minh, tất cả đều do AI tạo ra.

Smash Balloon

Smash Balloon

smashballoon.com

Các plugin nguồn cấp dữ liệu truyền thông xã hội có thể tùy chỉnh hoàn toàn cho WordPress. Hiển thị nguồn cấp dữ liệu Facebook, Instagram, Twitter và YouTube của bạn - Được 1,3 triệu người dùng tin cậy.

Social Press Kit

Social Press Kit

socialpresskit.com

https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login

adnomaly

adnomaly

adnomaly.de

Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...

Ad Targeting

Ad Targeting

adtargeting.io

AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.

Lnk.Bio

Lnk.Bio

lnk.bio

Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...

Hypage

Hypage

hypage.com

Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.

Tagembed

Tagembed

tagembed.com

Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...

Keepface

Keepface

keepface.com

Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...

Khám phá

WebCatalog Desktop

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.