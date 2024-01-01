TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards, Merchandise, and funds delivery, companies increase the effectiveness of their existing programs and improve relationships. With over 88,000 eGift options worldwide, thousands of merchandise options, payments via Deposit-to-Debit-Card, PayPal, Venmo, Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, and integrations with popular marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive is an essential part of successful HR, demand generation, account-based, and customer experience programs. Surveys | Employee Incentives | Webinars | Reviews | Referrals | Beta Programs | Thank You | Clinical Trials | Trade Shows | Demos | Testimonials | Meetings | Events and more... More Incentive Options: ► Choose from over 88,000+ gift card brands in over 200 countries ► Local Gift Cards ► Merchandise from Tech to Personal Care ► Virtual Visa & Mastercard ► Deposit to debit card & bank account ► Deposit to PayPal & Venmo Flexible Pricing: ► Free Delivery - Send as little or as much as you like ► Pay as You Go - Get 100% of unclaimed incentives returned to your account ► Essentials & Standard plans include volume discounts and maximum delivery fees ► Free signup - no credit card required to create and test your next project Packed with Features: ► Create branded email and SMS messages ► Campaign management from first delivery via SMS or email to reminders ► Tracking and reporting on each and every incentive ► Recipient choice - create a group of cards recipients can choose from. ► Whole catalog delivery - let your recipient choose their country and incentive ► Drag and drop email builder ► Drag and drop recipient page designer ► Mobile-friendly email templates ► Scheduled branded reminders ► Scheduled post-claim follow-up messages with a secondary call to action or thank you ► Custom SMS Messaging ► Add to Apple Wallet and Google Pay ► User limits and controls ► Compliance reporting ► Native integrations ► Personalize your delivery and send from your domain ► Role-based administration and accounting ► Connect to Salesforce, Marketo, SurveyMonkey, Qualtrics, HubSpot, or thousands of other applications, no coding necessary ► Zapier Integration ► API access ► Custom data fields ► Funds Management - Allocate funds to a program, users, or both

Danh mục :

Trang web: trucentive.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với TruCentive theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.