Lựa chọn thay thế - Tremendous

Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso, Nền tảng gửi hàng đầu, giúp các công ty nổi bật bằng cách cung cấp cho họ những cách mới để tương tác với khách hàng trong suốt hành trình của người mua.
Wellable
wellable.co
Nền tảng chăm sóc sức khỏe của Wellable giúp các tổ chức xây dựng các chương trình chăm sóc sức khỏe nhân viên hấp dẫn, nâng cao trải nghiệm của nhân viên và thay đổi văn hóa
IncentivePilot
incentivepilot.com
IncentivePilot là nền tảng sáng tạo và trò chơi hàng đầu dành cho các nhà lãnh đạo hỗ trợ bán hàng. Dễ dàng quản lý ngân sách hàng triệu đô la, gửi hàng nghìn phần thưởng trong vài giây và trao cho nhóm của bạn món quà tuyệt vời nhất, quyền lựa chọn giải thưởng của họ. Theo dõi mức độ tương tác thôn...
&Open
andopen.co
Tặng quà tốt hơn cho các công ty quan tâm. Nuôi dưỡng các mối quan hệ và xây dựng lòng trung thành giữa các nhóm Bán hàng, Tiếp thị, Nhân sự và CX.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy là nền tảng tặng quà doanh nghiệp tất cả trong một, sử dụng sức mạnh của trải nghiệm và niềm vui để kết nối mọi người trên khắp thế giới.
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
StoreCash is the easiest way to Send, Manage, and Recieve Gift Cards for your Employees, Partners, or Users. With our easy E-Giftcards, Digital Wallet, & Platform and API options there's no easier way to make your users happy!
RepeatMD
repeatmd.com
Sell more high-margin services with mobile rewards. RepeatMD helps medspas and aesthetic providers retain customers with loyalty programs and patient financing.
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Prepaidify, is a leading digital gift card website established in July 2018. We specialize in providing our clients with a wide range of digital gift cards from top national brands, including Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and more. At Prepaidify, we believe in offering a seamless and ha...
Pazcare
pazcare.com
One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pa...
Offiga
offiga.com
Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...
HiThrive
hithrive.com
The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams to increase recognition and engagement. Meaningful recognition that your team will value.
Giftly
giftly.com
Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.
Giftcardsify
giftcardsify.com
Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
Loop & Tie
loopandtie.com
The Loop & Tie gift management platform helps businesses send sustainable, personalized gifts to audiences around the world. Mass production is bad for the environment and bad for the world. Every gift in the Loop & Tie marketplace comes from small or minority-owned businesses, or companies working ...
Huggg
huggg.me
Reward everyday contributions with tangible tokens of appreciation, driving employee AND customer satisfaction, engagement and retention
Virtual Incentives
virtualincentives.com
Instant Gratification. A Powerful Incentive. Prepaid incentives for market research & rewards programs powered by a simple, fast, customizable virtual solution.
Gyft
gyft.com
Gyft is the best way to buy & send gift cards online for retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, and iTunes. Use the Gyft mobile app to balance check gift cards.
Gift Baskets Overseas
giftbasketsoverseas.com
GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality corporate gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wi...
Huuray
huuray.com
Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the ...
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
PerkSpot
perkspot.com
PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Karrot
karrotmarket.com
Karrot is the largest local community marketplace to buy, sell and trade new and used home decor, furniture, fashion and more. Join our growing community of over 10 million verified users!
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals!
BHN Rewards
bhnrewards.com
BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate br...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...
TruCentive
trucentive.com
TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards, Merchandise, and funds delivery, companies increase the effe...
eGifter Rewards
egifterrewards.com
eGifter RewardsTM has many different ways to purchase gift cards, including buying gift cards in bulk and API delivery. Our Gift Card platform offers easy account set up, and robust reporting so you can optimize every purchase. Buy Gift Cards in bulk with ACH, Wire Transfer or Credit Card. You can s...
Runa
runa.io
With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...
Tillo
tillo.io
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU tạo ra những trải nghiệm sản phẩm đặc biệt giúp nâng cao thương hiệu của bạn. Chúng tôi thiết kế, tìm nguồn, sản xuất và phân phối các sản phẩm được cá nhân hóa chất lượng.... và chúng tôi rất nhanh chóng. Chúng tôi tự hào là đối tác phù hợp của bạn cho tất cả các nhu cầu về quà tặng tùy chỉ...
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
Quà tặng doanh nghiệp là một nền tảng tặng quà được phát triển nhằm mục đích tặng quà theo chương trình đang diễn ra. Mua sắm, lưu trữ và thiết lập mọi thứ một lần, sau đó thúc đẩy mức độ tương tác chỉ trong vài phút. Giải pháp của chúng tôi được hình thành xoay quanh 3 trụ cột - rất nhiều sản phẩm ...
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp là Nền tảng quản lý Swag từ đầu đến cuối duy nhất. Chúng tôi tin rằng swag cực kỳ mạnh mẽ nhưng cũng cực kỳ phức tạp khi sử dụng. Mọi thứ chúng tôi làm đều tập trung vào việc làm cho quá trình tạo và vận chuyển quà tặng trở nên đơn giản nhất có thể. Nền tảng của chúng tôi cung cấp cho bạn sức...
Stadium
bystadium.com
Sân vận động làm cho việc tặng quà, phần thưởng và quà tặng của nhóm toàn cầu trở nên đơn giản và mang tính cá nhân, bất kể quy mô hay khoảng cách. Chúng tôi cho phép người nhận của bạn trên toàn thế giới chọn những gì họ muốn và nơi gửi nó, loại bỏ phỏng đoán và tối đa hóa tác động của mỗi lần trao...
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency tìm nguồn và cung cấp cho khách hàng trên toàn thế giới các phần thưởng kỹ thuật số từ một danh mục độc đáo bao gồm các thương hiệu hàng đầu, các tùy chọn trả trước và các tùy chọn giống như tiền mặt khác bằng 24 loại tiền tệ khác nhau ở 36 quốc gia. NeoCurrency là nhà cung cấp phần thưở...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S là một nền tảng công nghệ cách mạng hóa cách các doanh nghiệp hoạt động dựa trên phân phối tương tác với các đối tác kênh của họ. Thông qua các giải pháp tiên tiến và cách tiếp cận dựa trên dữ liệu, O4S trao quyền cho các doanh nghiệp nhắm mục tiêu chính xác và khuyến khích các đối tác kênh hiệu...
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode là nền tảng đặc quyền dành cho khách hàng dành cho các công ty muốn nhanh chóng triển khai chương trình đặc quyền hấp dẫn khách hàng. Paylode cho phép các công ty cung cấp chương trình đặc quyền toàn diện cho khách hàng của họ trong một khoảng thời gian ngắn và chi phí để xây dựng một chương...
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack AI là một nền tảng tặng quà doanh nghiệp sáng tạo. Chúng tôi sử dụng công nghệ AI để tự động hóa quy trình tặng quà số lượng lớn và điều chỉnh từng món quà cho từng người nhận của bạn. Thể hiện sự đánh giá cao và thu hút nhân viên cũng như khách hàng của bạn bằng những món quà được cá nhân ...
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce là nền tảng tặng quà hỗ trợ AI giúp doanh nghiệp xây dựng mối quan hệ, đẩy nhanh doanh số bán hàng và nâng cao nhận thức về thương hiệu thông qua quà tặng được cá nhân hóa. Nhóm Tiếp thị, Bán hàng và Khách hàng sử dụng Alyce để mở ra cánh cửa kinh doanh mới cũng như nuôi dưỡng và khen thưởng n...
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard là Thẻ nhóm hoàn hảo cho những dịp đặc biệt. Tôn vinh ai đó bằng thẻ nhóm trực tuyến chứa đầy tin nhắn, ảnh GIF, ảnh và video!
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Mua, gửi và theo dõi thẻ quà tặng kỹ thuật số cho các chương trình khen thưởng và khuyến khích của bạn.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Cơ sở hạ tầng khen thưởng, khuyến khích, lợi ích và thanh toán cho doanh nghiệp. Hàng nghìn doanh nghiệp thuộc mọi quy mô, từ doanh nghiệp khởi nghiệp đến doanh nghiệp lớn, sử dụng đơn vị tiền tệ kinh doanh của Xoxoday để gửi phần thưởng, đặc quyền, ưu đãi và giải ngân các khoản thanh toán.