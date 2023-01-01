Lựa chọn thay thế - Transifex
Murf AI
murf.ai
Chuyển từ văn bản sang giọng nói bằng trình tạo giọng nói AI linh hoạt. Hỗ trợ AI, giọng nói của người thật. Tạo giọng nói chất lượng phòng thu trong vài phút. Sử dụng giọng nói AI sống động như thật của Murf cho podcast, video và tất cả các bài thuyết trình chuyên nghiệp của bạn.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ là bộ phần mềm dịch thuật có sự hỗ trợ của máy tính độc quyền chạy trên hệ điều hành Microsoft Windows. Nó được phát triển bởi công ty phần mềm Hungary memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), trước đây là Kilgray, nhà cung cấp phần mềm quản lý dịch thuật được thành lậ...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Việc bản địa hóa và triển khai tài liệu trên nhiều khu vực rất phức tạp. Bạn cần một giải pháp dịch thuật đơn giản, có thể mở rộng và mạnh mẽ. Hệ thống quản lý dịch thuật XTM (TMS) sẽ giúp bạn phân phối nội dung được bản địa hóa sang nhiều ngôn ngữ nhanh hơn và tiết kiệm chi phí hơn.
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat là một công cụ CAT trực tuyến mã nguồn mở và miễn phí. Nó miễn phí cho các công ty dịch thuật, biên dịch viên và người dùng doanh nghiệp.
Smartcat
smartcat.com
Nền tảng tất cả trong một kết nối các doanh nghiệp và người dịch thành một vòng phân phối nội dung hợp lý
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Nền tảng quản lý bản địa hóa của Crowdin là giải pháp công nghệ dành cho nhóm của bạn. Dịch và cập nhật nội dung cho sản phẩm đa ngôn ngữ của bạn bằng phần mềm đám mây của chúng tôi.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
Nền tảng bản địa hóa được xây dựng để phát triển. Tiếp cận đối tượng hoàn toàn mới gồm người dùng ứng dụng, người mua sắm trực tuyến, trình duyệt web và người chơi trò chơi bằng cách cung cấp trải nghiệm địa phương, bằng ngôn ngữ của họ, bất kể họ ở đâu trên thế giới.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel cung cấp dịch vụ dịch thuật đa ngôn ngữ với hơn 30 ngôn ngữ để nâng cao trải nghiệm dịch vụ khách hàng của bạn. Tìm hiểu thêm về các giải pháp vận hành ngôn ngữ của chúng tôi!
Weglot
weglot.com
Cách nhanh nhất và dễ dàng nhất để dịch trang web của bạn và tiếp cận nhiều đối tượng hơn!
Lingpad
lingpad.com
Lingpad is a powerful TMS that simplifies complex global growth. At Lingpad, we are focused on making multilingual customer service easy, accessible, seamless and hassle-free. Add value to customer experiences, grow your brand in global regions without investing in additional manpower or financial r...
Correcto
correctoai.com
Correcto is the most advanced AI Writing tool for the Spanish language. There are over 580 million Spanish speakers, but there is only one AI writing tool that helps businesses in Spanish speaking countries write and communicate better, this is why Correcto is your tool for all things writing in Spa...
Cloudwords
cloudwords.com
Cloudwords improves the speed, scalability, and success of your multilingual marketing activities through automated workflows and collaboration-enhancing tools. Discover how Cloudwords can help your enterprise achieve its global goals faster than ever.
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...