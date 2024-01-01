Lựa chọn thay thế - Together AI
Botpress
botpress.com
Xây dựng chatbot ChatGPT nhanh đến bất ngờ 🚀. Trình xây dựng chatbot thế hệ tiếp theo đầu tiên được hỗ trợ bởi OpenAI. Xây dựng các bot giống ChatGPT cho dự án hoặc doanh nghiệp của bạn để hoàn thành công việc. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Nền tảng hợp tác để xây dựng các tác nhân AI. Các nhóm sử dụng Voiceflow để thiết kế, thử nghiệm và khởi chạy các tác nhân trò chuyện hoặc giọng nói AI — cùng nhau, nhanh hơn, trên quy mô lớn.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai là nền tảng sản xuất thị giác máy tính, LLM và Full Stack AI hàng đầu để mô hình hóa dữ liệu hình ảnh, video, văn bản và âm thanh phi cấu trúc.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Được các nhà khoa học dữ liệu yêu thích, được quản lý bởi CNTT. Giải pháp tất cả trong một của bạn dành cho Khoa học dữ liệu & Phát triển, triển khai và đường ống dữ liệu trên đám mây.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Các giải pháp thị giác máy tính của Chooch giúp doanh nghiệp tự động hóa việc xem xét trực quan dữ liệu video và hình ảnh của họ để phát hiện và hiểu tầm quan trọng của các yếu tố hình ảnh có nhiều sắc thái nhất — tất cả đều diễn ra trong thời gian thực nhằm cung cấp thông tin chi tiết hữu ích nhằm ...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Xây dựng các Ứng dụng AI mạnh mẽ trong vài phút trên Nền tảng AI sáng tạo Katonic không cần mã. Tăng năng suất của bạn và nhân viên, nâng cao trải nghiệm của khách hàng và làm những việc mà chỉ các doanh nghiệp lớn mới có thể làm, tất cả đều nhờ sức mạnh của Generative AI. * Không yêu cầu kỹ năng m...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Đám mây không có máy chủ dành cho AI- BentoCloud là một nền tảng được quản lý hoàn toàn để xây dựng và vận hành các ứng dụng AI, mang lại khả năng phân phối sản phẩm linh hoạt cho các nhóm AI. BentoML là nền tảng dành cho các kỹ sư phần mềm xây dựng các sản phẩm AI.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence cho phép doanh nghiệp bảo đảm quá trình chuyển đổi AI của mình bằng giải pháp tự động để bảo vệ khỏi các mối đe dọa về an ninh và an toàn. Nền tảng của Robust Intelligence bao gồm một công cụ phát hiện và đánh giá các lỗ hổng của mô hình, cũng như đề xuất và thực thi các biện phá...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI cung cấp cơ sở hạ tầng để chạy, điều chỉnh và mở rộng quy mô các ứng dụng AI tổng hợp. OctoAI làm cho các mô hình hoạt động phù hợp với bạn chứ không phải ngược lại. Các nhà phát triển có thể dễ dàng truy cập vào cơ sở hạ tầng AI hiệu quả để họ có thể chạy các mô hình họ chọn, điều chỉnh chún...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics cung cấp nền tảng AI mang tính cách mạng giúp bạn dễ dàng tận dụng Khoa học dữ liệu cho doanh nghiệp của mình mà không gặp rào cản về nguồn lực và cơ sở hạ tầng. Các doanh nghiệp thuộc mọi quy mô, từ công ty khởi nghiệp đến doanh nghiệp lớn, đều có thể sử dụng nền tảng Qualetics để giải qu...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry là PaaS gốc đám mây dành cho các nhóm Machine learning để xây dựng, triển khai và vận chuyển Ứng dụng ML/LLM trên đám mây/Infra tại chỗ của riêng họ theo cách nhanh hơn, có thể mở rộng, tiết kiệm chi phí với các biện pháp kiểm soát quản trị phù hợp, cho phép họ đạt được 90 % thời gian đị...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI đang thúc đẩy việc áp dụng GenAI tại Doanh nghiệp. Chúng tôi được hỗ trợ bởi Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars và các nhà đầu tư đáng chú ý khác TuneChat: Ứng dụng trò chuyện của chúng tôi được hỗ trợ bởi các mô hình nguồn mở TuneStudio: Sân chơi của chúng...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Xây dựng các sản phẩm AI tốt hơn, khác biệt hơn. Không gian làm việc cộng tác dựa trên đám mây để lặp lại nhanh chóng các sản phẩm GenAI.
Aporia
aporia.com
Sử dụng Khả năng quan sát ML của Aporia để phát hiện sự trôi dạt và suy thoái mô hình, tập trung quản lý mô hình, giải thích các dự đoán và cải thiện các mô hình ML của bạn trong quá trình sản xuất.