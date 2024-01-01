Lựa chọn thay thế - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
Dịch vụ khám phá nhà hàng, ăn uống và giao đồ ăn lớn nhất Ấn Độ. Thực phẩm tốt hơn cho nhiều người hơn.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats là nền tảng đặt hàng và giao đồ ăn trực tuyến của Mỹ được Uber ra mắt vào năm 2014 và có trụ sở tại San Francisco, California.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. là một dịch vụ giao đồ ăn chế biến sẵn theo yêu cầu của Mỹ được thành lập vào năm 2013 bởi các sinh viên Stanford Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang và Evan Moore. Công ty được AY Combinator hậu thuẫn, DoorDash là một trong số các công ty công nghệ sử dụng dịch vụ hậu cần để cung cấp dịc...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. là một nền tảng đặt hàng và giao đồ ăn chế biến sẵn trên thiết bị di động và trực tuyến của Mỹ, kết nối thực khách với các nhà hàng địa phương. Công ty có trụ sở tại Chicago, Illinois và được thành lập vào năm 2004. Tính đến năm 2019, công ty có 19,9 triệu người dùng hoạt động và 115.00...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Đồ ăn. Chúng tôi hiểu rồi. Tất cả chúng ta đều có mục yêu thích của chúng tôi. Với Deliveroo, các nhà hàng và món ăn mang về địa phương yêu thích của bạn sẽ được giao thẳng đến tận nhà bạn. Mọi thứ đều có trong thực đơn. Từ các chuỗi cửa hàng được yêu thích trên toàn quốc, chẳng hạn như KFC, Wagama...
OpenTable
opentable.com
Đặt chỗ trực tuyến, đọc đánh giá về nhà hàng từ thực khách và tích điểm cho bữa ăn miễn phí. OpenTable là mạng đặt chỗ trực tuyến theo thời gian thực dành cho các nhà hàng ăn ngon.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmate là một công ty của Mỹ cung cấp dịch vụ giao hàng tận nơi các bữa ăn do nhà hàng chuẩn bị và các hàng hóa khác. Tính đến tháng 2 năm 2019, Postmate hoạt động tại 2.940 thành phố của Hoa Kỳ. Dịch vụ này dựa trên các ứng dụng điện thoại di động và khả năng của Hệ thống định vị toàn cầu để phù ...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet giúp bạn dễ dàng quản lý việc giao hàng chặng cuối. Định tuyến, điều phối, theo dõi thời gian thực, phân tích trực quan, v.v.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Đơn giản chỉ cần đặt món ăn với Just Eat! Bạn muốn ăn pizza, sushi hay ăn chay ngay hôm nay? Thưởng thức các món ăn yêu thích của bạn được giao nhanh chóng hoặc mang đi.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Giao hàng và mang đi từ các nhà hàng địa phương tốt nhất. Bữa sáng, bữa trưa, bữa tối và nhiều món khác, được giao đến tận nhà một cách an toàn. Hiện đang cung cấp dịch vụ nhận hàng và giao hàng không tiếp xúc.
Seamless
seamless.com
Liền mạch đơn giản là cách dễ dàng nhất để đặt món ăn để giao hàng hoặc mang đi. Bất kể bạn đang muốn làm gì, ở bất cứ đâu bạn muốn, bạn đều có nó. Không có menu, không có cuộc gọi điện thoại, không lặp lại chính mình. Dàn là một phần trong danh mục thương hiệu của Grubhub Inc.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice là cách dễ nhất để đặt mua bánh pizza địa phương yêu thích của bạn. Chúng tôi kết nối hàng triệu người yêu thích pizza với hàng nghìn tiệm bánh pizza trên khắp đất nước.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Đặt món trực tuyến từ hơn 2300 nhà hàng địa phương tại Just Eat. Nhận pizza, sushi và nhiều món khác được giao đến tận nhà bạn!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Giao hàng tận nhà từ những nhà hàng tốt nhất gần bạn với Just Eat, tên mới của Allo Resto! Đặt hàng ngay bây giờ!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
Động cơ hậu cần theo yêu cầu. Tăng cường đặt hàng của bạn bằng phần mềm quản lý giao hàng theo yêu cầu thực sự. Điều phối, lập kế hoạch tuyến đường, quản lý chuyển phát nhanh - tất cả đều được điều chỉnh cho phù hợp với hoạt động theo yêu cầu của bạn.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow là một hệ thống đặt hàng trực tuyến và ứng dụng đặt đồ ăn miễn phí, giúp các nhà hàng phục vụ những khách hàng đang đói của họ.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode trao quyền cho bạn để cách mạng hóa hoạt động kinh doanh thực phẩm của mình. Giờ đây, khách hàng của bạn không chỉ có thể đặt hàng từ bất kỳ đâu, có thể là bàn, phòng khách sạn hay bất kỳ nơi nào trong cơ sở của bạn mà còn có thể thanh toán trực tuyến cho bạn, đặt hàng đồng thời và tận dụng n...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho là phần mềm đặt hàng trực tuyến hàng đầu dành cho các nhà cung cấp và địa điểm bán buôn thực phẩm. Sử dụng Fresho để đặt hàng thực phẩm bán buôn đơn giản và không căng thẳng.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com là nền tảng tất cả trong một mà các nhà hàng độc lập sử dụng để tăng cường sự hiện diện kỹ thuật số của họ. Nó mang lại siêu năng lực về công nghệ và tiếp thị của các thương hiệu lớn như Domino's, Chick Fil-A và SweetGreen cho các nhà hàng độc lập. Nền tảng này có thể hỗ trợ mọi thứ, từ tr...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Gặp gỡ công nghệ giúp biến điều kỳ diệu của nhà hàng thành hiện thực. Từ thiết kế trang web đến các giải pháp đặt hàng và thanh toán trực tuyến, BentoBox giúp các nhà hàng trên khắp thế giới tạo ra trải nghiệm tốt hơn cho khách hàng và nhân viên của họ.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX là một phần mềm nhà hàng trực tuyến được thiết kế để cung cấp dịch vụ đặt món ăn, đặt chỗ và mua thẻ quà tặng trực tuyến.