Tilkee
Trang web: tilkee.com
Tilkee fuels your business by empowering your Sales and Marketing Teams through reliable and actionable data. Tilkee increases efficiency for sales and marketing teams and generates data for organisations to better engage with prospects and clients. Using innovative tracking tools, AI-powered engagement analytics, and over 30 tool integrations including Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics, the Tilkee platform increases sales management effectiveness and helps achieve higher seller productivity. Whether you use Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics or one of many other CRM tools, Tilkee’s sophisticated cloud-based solution analyses prospects’ interest using Augmented Intelligence and allows your sales teams to contact the right prospect at the right moment. Tilkee analyzes prospects' reading behavior to help you qualify in real-time their willingness to sign the deal.
