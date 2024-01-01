Tellody
Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.
Trang web: tellody.com
Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Tellody trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.
Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.
Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile services under the same platform. Email, SMS, sign up forms, vouchers, surveys, loyalty points, tickets and many many more at a beautiful price that no one can compete with. Tellody offering small businesses the tools to look like the pros do with a minimal impact on their everyday life. Tellody started in 2014 as a side project. Today, it serves thousands of happy customers around the world.
Danh mục:
Trang web: tellody.com
Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Tellody theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.