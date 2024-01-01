Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile services under the same platform. Email, SMS, sign up forms, vouchers, surveys, loyalty points, tickets and many many more at a beautiful price that no one can compete with. Tellody offering small businesses the tools to look like the pros do with a minimal impact on their everyday life. Tellody started in 2014 as a side project. Today, it serves thousands of happy customers around the world.

Danh mục :

Trang web: tellody.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Tellody theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.