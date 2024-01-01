Large Language Models Software - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: Tối ưu hóa mô hình ngôn ngữ cho đối thoại. Chúng tôi đã đào tạo một mô hình có tên ChatGPT tương tác theo cách trò chuyện. Định dạng đối thoại giúp ChatGPT có thể trả lời các câu hỏi tiếp theo, thừa nhận sai lầm của mình, thách thức các tiền đề không chính xác và từ chối các yêu cầu không p...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Bạn có thể sử dụng Bard để giúp phát triển ý tưởng của mình. Với một chút trợ giúp từ Bard, bạn có thể thực hiện những việc như: - Động não các ý tưởng, xây dựng kế hoạch hoặc tìm những cách khác nhau để hoàn thành công việc - Nhận bản tóm tắt nhanh chóng, dễ hiểu về các chủ đề phức tạp hơn - Tạo b...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Người bạn đồng hành AI hàng ngày của bạn.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude là trợ lý AI thế hệ tiếp theo cho các nhiệm vụ của bạn, bất kể quy mô.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
Cộng đồng AI xây dựng tương lai. Xây dựng, đào tạo và triển khai các mô hình hiện đại được hỗ trợ bởi nguồn mở tham chiếu trong học máy.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks là một công ty được thành lập bởi những người sáng tạo ban đầu của Apache Spark. Databricks phát triển từ dự án AMPLab tại Đại học California, Berkeley, dự án đã tham gia tạo ra Apache Spark, một khung điện toán phân tán nguồn mở được xây dựng trên Scala. Databricks phát triển một nền tản...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics đóng vai trò là người đồng hành đáng tin cậy của bạn trong hoạt động kinh doanh với mục đích giúp bạn thông minh hơn, nhanh hơn và tự tin hơn trong các quyết định dựa trên dữ liệu của mình. IBM Cognos Analytics cung cấp cho mọi người dùng — dù là nhà khoa học dữ liệu, nhà phân t...
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai là nhà cung cấp nền tảng Machine Learning và AI sáng tạo mã nguồn mở hàng đầu với sứ mệnh dân chủ hóa AI. Nó chắt lọc năng lực kỹ thuật của 30 Kaggle Masters thành các sản phẩm đám mây AI đơn giản dành cho Generative AI và machine learning nhằm giải quyết các vấn đề mạnh mẽ. Khách hàng, cộng ...
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI đang thúc đẩy việc áp dụng GenAI tại Doanh nghiệp. Chúng tôi được hỗ trợ bởi Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars và các nhà đầu tư đáng chú ý khác TuneChat: Ứng dụng trò chuyện của chúng tôi được hỗ trợ bởi các mô hình nguồn mở TuneStudio: Sân chơi của chúng...