AI Code Generation Software - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
AI code generation software harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automatically generate one or more lines of code based on natural-language input. These tools leverage vast datasets to produce efficient, functional code that adheres to coding best practices. Users describe desired functionality in natural language, prompting the AI code generators to create or suggest code that meets specific tasks. Developers utilize AI code generation software to streamline repetitive coding tasks, saving time and effort. By seamlessly integrating AI code completion into their workflow, developers enhance code consistency and increase productivity. While this field is relatively new, a diverse range of AI code generators are available, offering various features and integration options. Some AI code generators are accessible through online chat interfaces, while others seamlessly integrate into existing integrated development environments as comprehensive AI code assistants. For inclusion in the AI Code Generation category, a product must meet the following criteria: * Utilize AI for automatic code generation * Support multiple programming languages * Generate code based on natural-language user inputs * Allow users to customize the AI-generated code In summary, AI code generation software empowers developers to code more efficiently, driving productivity and shaping the future of software development.
Đề xuất ứng dụng mới
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: Tối ưu hóa mô hình ngôn ngữ cho đối thoại. Chúng tôi đã đào tạo một mô hình có tên ChatGPT tương tác theo cách trò chuyện. Định dạng đối thoại giúp ChatGPT có thể trả lời các câu hỏi tiếp theo, thừa nhận sai lầm của mình, thách thức các tiền đề không chính xác và từ chối các yêu cầu không p...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Bạn có thể sử dụng Bard để giúp phát triển ý tưởng của mình. Với một chút trợ giúp từ Bard, bạn có thể thực hiện những việc như: - Động não các ý tưởng, xây dựng kế hoạch hoặc tìm những cách khác nhau để hoàn thành công việc - Nhận bản tóm tắt nhanh chóng, dễ hiểu về các chủ đề phức tạp hơn - Tạo b...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it là một công ty khởi nghiệp có trụ sở tại San Francisco và là một IDE trực tuyến (môi trường phát triển tích hợp). Tên của nó xuất phát từ từ viết tắt REPL, viết tắt của "vòng lặp đọc-đánh giá-in". Dịch vụ này được tạo ra bởi lập trình viên người Jordan Amjad Masad và nhà thiết kế người Jorda...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude là trợ lý AI thế hệ tiếp theo cho các nhiệm vụ của bạn, bất kể quy mô.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI là LLM mã hóa được thiết kế để thay đổi cách chúng tôi xây dựng phần mềm. Bằng cách xây dựng BLACKBOX.AI, mục tiêu của chúng tôi là: Đẩy nhanh tốc độ đổi mới trong các công ty bằng cách giúp các kỹ sư xây dựng và phát hành sản phẩm nhanh hơn gấp 10 lần Đẩy nhanh tốc độ phát triển số lư...
Build AI
buildai.space
Xây dựng AI vào doanh nghiệp của bạn. Trong vài phút. Xây dựng các ứng dụng web được hỗ trợ bởi AI phù hợp với doanh nghiệp của bạn. Không yêu cầu kỹ năng kỹ thuật.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Đưa hoạt động kinh doanh của bạn lên một tầm cao mới với Krater AI. SuperApp tất cả trong một của chúng tôi giải phóng sức mạnh của công nghệ Trí tuệ nhân tạo, cho phép mọi thứ từ tạo nội dung đến khả năng chuyển văn bản thành giọng nói. Với Krater, bạn sẽ có quyền truy cập vào những khả năng vô hạn...
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
Cố vấn mã AI. Bắt đầu viết mã thông minh hơn ngay hôm nay với công cụ giải thích tối ưu. dựa trên Trí tuệ nhân tạo để tối ưu hóa, tái cấu trúc và xem xét mã!
Autocode
autocode.com
Thông báo người dùng mới. Thông báo mua hàng. Công việc theo lịch trình. Bot cộng đồng. Truy vấn SQL. Dụng cụ nội bộ. Tạo bất cứ điều gì bạn muốn với JavaScript và API.
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
Bạn đang muốn kiếm tiền với Chat GPT? Không cần tìm đâu xa ngoài AI Writer - công cụ tối ưu để tạo nội dung hấp dẫn, chất lượng cao chỉ trong vài giây. Với các thuật toán AI tiên tiến và giao diện trực quan của chúng tôi, bạn có thể tạo các bài đăng trên blog, bài viết và hơn thế nữa một cách dễ dà...
Refraction
refraction.dev
Tái cấu trúc mã, tạo tài liệu, tạo bài kiểm tra đơn vị và hơn thế nữa. Chỉ cần dán một khối mã, chọn ngôn ngữ hoặc khung công tác của bạn, sau đó nhấn "Tạo" để chứng kiến điều kỳ diệu.
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
Hiểu, khắc phục và tự động hóa trên toàn bộ cơ sở mã của bạn bằng nền tảng mã thông minh của Sourcegraph.
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
Với AI2sql, các kỹ sư và những người không phải kỹ sư có thể dễ dàng viết các truy vấn SQL hiệu quả, không có lỗi mà không cần biết SQL.
AskCodi
askcodi.com
Một trợ lý mã hóa AI. Lập trình viên ghép nối cho nhu cầu của nhà phát triển.
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
Với DeftGPT bạn có thể: * Đơn giản hóa việc viết nội dung của bạn: DeftGPT cho phép bạn đặt câu hỏi, nhận câu trả lời ngay lập tức và trò chuyện tương tác với AI. Bạn sẽ có quyền truy cập ngay vào GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude từ Anthropic và nhiều loại bot khác. * Quản lý nhóm: DeftGPT đơn giản hó...
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...
mutable.ai
mutable.ai
Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.
CodeSquire.ai
codesquire.ai
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
CodeMate AI
codemate.ai
CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * C...
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Bito
bito.ai
Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's...
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI đang thúc đẩy việc áp dụng GenAI tại Doanh nghiệp. Chúng tôi được hỗ trợ bởi Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars và các nhà đầu tư đáng chú ý khác TuneChat: Ứng dụng trò chuyện của chúng tôi được hỗ trợ bởi các mô hình nguồn mở TuneStudio: Sân chơi của chúng...
iSenseHUB
isensehub.ai
Làm quen với iSenseHUB: nền tảng hỗ trợ AI tối ưu được thiết kế để cách mạng hóa cách bạn sáng tạo, thiết kế và tối ưu hóa. Được trang bị hơn 65 công cụ AI tiên tiến, sứ mệnh của chúng tôi là trao quyền cho các cá nhân và doanh nghiệp hợp lý hóa quy trình của họ và tạo ra nội dung chất lượng cao với...