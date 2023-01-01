Sonar
Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.
Trang web: sendsonar.com
Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Sonar trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.
Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.
Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.
Texting has opened up new possibilities for how sales and marketing teams can build meaningful relationships with prospects and customers. Qualifying leads, converting prospects, and engaging with customers can be challenging. Introducing, Marchex Sonar, the intelligent text messaging platform built for business. Utilize the power of AI to automate initial communication, follow-ups, scheduling, drip campaigns, and more. With one of the highest rated user interfaces and user experiences, Sonar offers the best suite of functionality for sales and marketing teams on the channels customers prefer. Dozens of integrations enable you to seamlessly connect with your customers through your CRM or tech stack. Convert more leads, engage more effectively, and drive more revenue with Marchex Sonar.
Danh mục:
Trang web: sendsonar.com
Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Sonar theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.