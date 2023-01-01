WebCatalog

Sonar

Sonar

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: sendsonar.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Sonar trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Texting has opened up new possibilities for how sales and marketing teams can build meaningful relationships with prospects and customers. Qualifying leads, converting prospects, and engaging with customers can be challenging. Introducing, Marchex Sonar, the intelligent text messaging platform built for business. Utilize the power of AI to automate initial communication, follow-ups, scheduling, drip campaigns, and more. With one of the highest rated user interfaces and user experiences, Sonar offers the best suite of functionality for sales and marketing teams on the channels customers prefer. Dozens of integrations enable you to seamlessly connect with your customers through your CRM or tech stack. Convert more leads, engage more effectively, and drive more revenue with Marchex Sonar.

Danh mục:

Business
Lead Capture Software

Trang web: sendsonar.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Sonar theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Lựa chọn thay thế

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

LeadSquared

LeadSquared

leadsquared.com

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Typeform

Typeform

typeform.com

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

Similarweb

Similarweb

similarweb.com

Avochato

Avochato

avochato.com

Privyr

Privyr

privyr.com

OnePage CRM

OnePage CRM

onepagecrm.com

Khám phá

WebCatalog Desktop

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.